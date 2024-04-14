Read the full story on Backfire News

This Cubed 1967 Shelby GT500 Is Pure Heartbreak

Barn Find Hunter is a guilty pleasure of ours, mostly because Tom Cotter is one of the best in the business, having literally written the book about tracking down rare barn finds. And while we know that to a degree the show is scripted and is a production, so it doesn’t reflect entirely the day-to-day life of someone hunting barn finds, it lacks the dramatic flairs and super high-production sheen which has plagued so many automotive shows in the past two decades or so.

There is one episode which still haunts us to this very day, one we can’t entirely get out of our heads, and that is when Tom tracked down a guy who has a cubed 1967 Shelby GT500 tucked away. Considering how beautiful not to mention valuable these American muscle cars are, to see one that was purposely destroyed entirely is just a little too much.

Rather than suffer alone, we decided to share this awful portion of the episode with you because, well, misery loves company, or so the saying goes. But even though it’s horrifying to see, the story behind it is interesting. Plus, how many cubed GT500s have you ever seen before?

It turns out this guy found the Shelby in a junkyard sometime in the middle of the 70s, so it didn’t take long for it to end up in that graveyard. In actuality, it had to have been there for a few years because a tree was growing through one of the windows.

Obviously the GT500 was still worth something so the guy bought it. But then in a moment of youthful stupidity, having seen Gold Finger he got into his head that the muscle car would be even cooler as a cube. We know, it was a dumb idea, but at least he sold the serial number and some other useful bits before paying a guy to cube it. And we’re sure that guy cried himself to sleep that night.

Now that the owner of this Shelby GT500 cube is older and wiser he seems at least a little embarrassed about his youthful stupidity. But he’s kept the thing hidden away in his shop, yet still showed it off on camera to the shock and horror of gearheads around the world.

Is there a car that you would cube on purpose? What would you do with this car? This guy has considered making the Shelby a table, of all things.

We’ve cued up the video so it starts with the cubed Shelby GT500. Just fair warning, it’s pretty heartbreaking to see. But it’s also fascinating in a morbid sort of way. Check it out if you dare.