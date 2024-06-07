CTOM to unveil massive western collection Saturday

Jun. 6—A huge Fort Worth collection of Chisholm Trail artifacts and western mementos now relocated to Cleburne brings a new chapter to the Chisholm Trail Outdoor Museum's already bountiful array of attractions and activities.

The grand unveiling of the Douglas Harman Chisholm Trail Artifacts & Western Memorabilia Museum is set for 1 p.m. Saturday at the CTOM, 101 Chisholm Trail Drive in Cleburne.

"This collection is the crown jewel of our historic [CTOM]," Johnson County Heritage Foundation Chairman David Murdoch said. "It includes authentic artifacts used on the iconic Chisholm Trail."

The collection includes numerous items acquired through the years by former Fort Worth City Manager Douglas Harman.

Harman also served as Fort Worth's previous Convention Visitor Bureau director.

"Mr. Harman had a long history in Fort Worth," CTOM Onsite Director Carrie Murdoch said. "He oversaw the revamping of the stockyards, was instrumental in getting Dickie's Arena to Fort Worth and is responsible for the daily cattle drives in the stockyards."

Harman also collected Chisholm Trail and western memorabilia throughout much of his life, Carrie Murdoch said.

"This is a lifelong collection that he has and it's, to our understanding, the largest one in the country," Murdoch said.

Historic saddles, bits, log books, spurs, branding irons and more, including a chuck wagon, make up the collection that required numerous Cleburne to Fort Worth and back trips to retrieve, Carrie Murdoch said.

"How this came about is that several years ago, before COVID-19, Bob Phillips and Joe Leising, two Texas State Tourism board members, took David and I and introduced us to Douglas Harman," Carrie Murdoch said. "I asked if we could have his collection someday once we got a building to house it in. He liked the idea but wasn't ready to do anything on it at that time."

Subsequent donations from Jonathan and Leland Ulrich and David and Dianna Kirkley funded the building, which now houses the Harman Museum.

"About a year ago, after Covid, I presented the idea to Mr. Harman again, now that we had a building," Carrie Murdoch said. "And so that's how all this got started."

CTOM crew members, including Jimmy Smith of CTOM's Big Bear Native American Museum, spent months organizing and setting the Harman Museum up. Artist Ken Richardson, who previously worked for Disney, painted murals inside the museum.

"We have now put together what I think is the crown jewel of our museum complex and I'm telling you, this will draw people worldwide just to see this collection," Carrie Murdoch said.

Speaker's for the unveiling and ribbon cutting ceremony include U.S. Rep. Roger Williams, R-Austin, and Cleburne Councilman Derek Weathers.

Tourism directors from throughout the state are also expected to be on hand.

"Food will be catered, live music," Carrie Murdoch said. "We'll have people on horse back and lots of activities going on. Admission is free that day and, of course, there's all our other exhibits throughout the museum grounds."

In addition to the Harman and previously mentioned Big Bear museums, the CTOM includes a log courthouse, one-room schoolhouse, working blacksmith shop, a museum dedicated to law enforcement and more.

In addition to numerous events throughout the year, the CTOM recounts the story of the Chisholm Trail and Johnson County pioneer days.

"On behalf of the city of Cleburne and the city council we're very excited to see this really awesome collection of Chisholm Trail and western history that Douglas Harman was so kind to place in the care of the CTOM," Weathers said. "Obviously placing that here is huge for Cleburne. It goes right in line with our commitment to recognize our past while looking forward to our future as well. I can't wait to see it and I'm hoping it will attract people from all over the world to our city."