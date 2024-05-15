A CT woman unapologetically uses her family’s incredibly famous name. It’s never for herself.

A Connecticut woman is the granddaughter of two of the most famous actors and comedians ever.

And as the granddaughter of the legendary duo of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, she is doing some name-dropping to raise money and awareness for a cause that’s not funny at all.

Julia Arnaz Massey, 53, a regular person who lives in Milford, loves dogs and is a domestic violence survivor, is putting the spotlight on Safe Futures, a domestic violence agency in New London because it is among a handful in the state that allow dogs and other pets from home to accompany domestic violence victims who are seeking shelter.

“Women stay in abusive relationships because they don’t want to leave their pets because the animals stood by them,” Massey said. “My hope and dream is that we have more of them around Connecticut and the country…We could save a life.”

Katherine Verano, CEO of Safe Futures, who introduced the concept when she began leading the agency in 2017, said she’s seen countless cases in her 30-year career of abusers threatening to hurt or kill pets, and victims staying in the abusive situation because of that threat.

“It’s a tremendous issue in our state and a barrier for a victim lo leave,” she said. “To a child that pet may be the only comfort they have.”

Pets also are a “lifeline” for victims, she said, because abusers “try to isolate,” the victims from loved ones.

Massey is the daughter of Desi Arnaz Jr. who didn’t meet her famous dad until she was 24, following a paternity test when she was 20. Her late, famous grandparents had already passed.

It was tough growing up, Massey said, but all is good with her dad now who has “really come through” for her. They have visited one another, they talk on the phone regularly and he put Massey’s late daughter, his granddaughter, through college.

“My father didn’t have a relationship with me, but he stepped up, “he’s been very good to me.”

Massey is unapologetic about using her celebrity lineage to get the word out about her causes, she said, because Arnaz gave her permission to use the family name anytime, “for the better good.”

She also used the name and connection to be a spokesperson for breast cancer research and awareness after her daughter, Desiree S. Anzalone, tragically died of breast cancer in 2020 at age 31.

There is no money involved in Massey speaking out on Safe Futures behalf and Verano will gladly accept the help, she said, because allowing pets can be expensive.

“I love her passion because she is a survivor and animal lover,” Verano said. “Her passion is real and heartfelt that we have to do something.”

Massey, now married, said she was in a domestic violence situation years ago with a live-in boyfriend, but stayed because she didn’t want to leave her cats.

“I had to say goodbye to those cats,” said Massey, who runs a doggie daycare, Julie’s Paws of Love.

Massey said although she never met her famous grandparents, as paternity had not been established, she feels a kindred spirit with them after learning from her father that Lucy and Desi loved animals, often having several dogs of their own.

They even had a cow they used to let in the house, she said her father told her.

Massey said she looks like Arnaz, with some of Ball in there. and has become close friends with one of Ball’s best friends.

Massey has had her share of heartache. First, Massey said she experienced angst growing up knowing she was Arnaz’s daughter but not being able to prove it to others.

“I could see them on TV, but they couldn’t see me,” Massey said. “I used to be ashamed and bitter, but I forgave everybody and I’m better for it.”

Six months after losing her daughter, Massey’s mother, Susan Callahan Howe, a model back in the day, died of COVID-19, she said.

The death of Massey’s daughter sent Massey into a spiral of depression, she said, causing her to retreat to her room for four months, until she realized she needed help. Her saviours were her pug, Oliver and her African gray parrot, Lillian Rose.

“After (my) daughter passed away, my dog never left my side,” Massey said.

Safe Futures serves victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking and trafficking.

Safe Futures serves all of Southeastern Connecticut and has 18 connected agencies statewide through Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

All their housing components allow animals to come with their humans and the agency has their own therapy and emotional support dogs to help clients.

Verano said they had a client referred by law enforcement who wouldn’t leave her abuser without the family dog because the pet was so important to her young son.

During his first week at the shelter, the “traumatized” child would only speak to a therapist through the dog while laying next to the pet, Verano said.

Verano said in 2023 they had 76 pets in their housing programs, including dogs, cats, geckos, rabbits, guinea pigs, hamsters, birds and turtles.

Verano said only a handful of shelters allow animals because many have constraints with land and building configuration.

Some ask Verano if there has ever been problem with animals such as biting, but she hasn’t had an issue in seven years.

While allowing pets was easy to implement, it can also be expensive, she said, because often they arrive in need of veterinary care, as abusers often control the finances of a household.

Safe Futures gets grants, holds fundraisers and receive generous donations from surrounding communities.

But they can always use more. To donate, visit the website or send checks to: 16 Jay St , New London, 06320. In the memo line write Save Our Pets.

Massey’s relationship to the Arnaz clan has been widely reported, including by People Magazine.

Decades ago, the paternity test drew so many paparazzi that she had to hide from them, Massey said.

She said she got the test at 20 because that’s when she learned she could legally have Desi Arnaz Jr. subpoenaed for a paternity test.

The results came back that odds were 99.97 that he was her father, Massey said.

When she was 24, Arnaz saw Massey being interviewed on the Geraldo Rivera show and reached out to start a relationship, she said.

Since then, they’ve visited one another, he lives a “humble, quiet life” out West, she said, and her daughter even stayed with Arnaz for a while.

Although it has been widely reported that he and her mother both 15 when Massey was conceived, that is wrong she said.

Massey said her mom was 23 and Arnaz was 16. There are pieces that are vague in her story because Massey considers them private.

Massey said her mother, who raised her as a single mom, didn’t tell Arnaz about the pregnancy until Massey was 3.

At that time, Massey said, Arnaz came over and met her, but he and Massey’s mother decided they weren’t going to work out as a couple, so the matter was dropped.

“He was young, it was circumstantial,” Massey said.

When Massey was 8, she and her mom moved from Hollywood back to Stamford where her mom had roots, Mom didn’t ask Arnaz for child support because she didn’t need the money, Massey said.