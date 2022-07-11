This TikTok-famous workout gear starts at just $16 at Amazon — but only for today

While the right workout clothes won't make you exercise harder, they can definitely make you feel good while you're working up a sweat. But leggings, yoga shorts and sports bras can be pricey — or, at least, they usually are. Well, just for today, Amazon is running a sale on popular CRZ Yoga workout gear, including the TikTok famous CRZ Yoga naked leggings. If you’re not yet an Amazon Prime member, sign up now for exclusive members-only access to Prime Day deals. Click here for a free 30-day trial. This athleisure is only marked down 'til midnight — don't miss your chance to save!

Crz Yoga Crz Yoga Women's Naked Feeling Workout Capris Leggings $20 $26 Save $6 $20 at Amazon Made of a polyamide-spandex blend, these leggings are buttery soft and fit like a second skin. They also offer slight compression and four-way stretch to smooth you out while allowing you to move freely. They're even squat-proof, so you don't have to worry about wedgies while you work out.

Crz Yoga Crz Yoga Women's Brushed Naked Feeling Biker Shorts $16 $20 Save $4 $16 at Amazon These go-with-everything shorts can take you just about anywhere. They feature the company's brushed Naked Feeling fabric, along with a soft, seamless waistband for your ultimate comfort. Choose from a range of colors.

Crz Yoga Crz Yoga Women's Strappy Sports Bras $19 $24 Save $5 $19 at Amazon Swap out your ratty old sports bra in favor of this strappy version. It features wire-free soft cups for great support and a pull-over style that's easy to put on and off.

Crz Yoga Crz Yoga Women's 4-Way Stretch Casual Comfy Shorts $19 $24 Save $5 $19 at Amazon Like your shorts to be a little stretchy but not skintight? These are the shorts for you. The lightweight hiking shorts are smooth to the touch and flowy, with a drawcord for a custom fit. Side pockets give you plenty of room to stash your phone, keys and credit card.

Crz Yoga Crz Yoga Women's Racerback Workout Tank Top $16 $20 Save $4 $16 at Amazon Enjoy the feel of soft Pima cotton against your skin as you work up a sweat. This racerback tee is lightweight and breathable, so it won't weigh you down during exercise. It also hits at your hips and can be worn down or knotted.

Looking for more great Amazon deals? Check these out:

TVs and home theater

Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Series Smart HD Fire TV $90 $170 Save $80 $90 at Amazon Enjoy a world of entertainment at your fingertips with the Insignia full HD Smart TV. Thanks to built-in Fire TV, you can easily launch apps, search for titles, play music, switch inputs, control smart home devices, and more.

Headphones and earbuds

Tozo T6 True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds $24 $50 Save $26 $24 at Amazon You can expect superior audio quality, of course, courtesy of 6mm speaker drivers that produce crisp, powerful sound and heart-thumping bass. Trust us — these earbuds sound way better than the ones that came with your phone!

Tablets and tech

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite $90 $160 Save $70 $90 at Amazon Read wherever the road takes you with the Kindle Paperwhite! Now waterproof, you’re free to read and relax at the beach, by the pool, or even in the bath.

Smart home

Amazon Echo Dot 4th Gen $20 $50 Save $30 $20 at Amazon Make your home life easier with the power of Alexa. Set timers, ask questions, add items to lists, create calendar events and reminders, and so much more — with just your voice!

Vacuums

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum $180 $300 Save $120 $180 at Amazon Clean your home smarter with the Roomba 692! This robovac grabs dirt from carpets and hard floors and can be scheduled to clean, even when you're far from home.

Kitchen

Ultrean 4.2-quart Air Fryer $50 $96 Save $46 $50 at Amazon Get your fry on the healthier way with Ultrean. Roast, bake and grill with no or less oil; its nonstick pan, heat-resistant handle and detachable, dishwasher-safe basket make it easy to clean.

Beauty

Olay Regenerist Retinol Night Moisturizer $34 $47 Save $13 $34 at Amazon Olay Regenerist Retinol 24 Facial Moisturizer penetrates deep into skin, visibly improving fine lines & wrinkles, smoothness, brightness, firmness, dark spots, and pores so you wake up to younger-looking, radiant skin.

Style

Ewedoos Women's Yoga Pants with Pockets $22 $36 Save $14 $22 at Amazon Flexible, breathable and lightweight, these ultra-soft leggings are designed to perfectly contour your body, with a high waist that ensures both compression and support.

Bedding and home

Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheet Set $24 $40 Save $16 $24 at Amazon This 6-piece bedding set has everything you need for a great night’s rest. Specially stitched for year-round comfort, these sheets are moisture-resistant and designed to keep you warm in the winter and cool in the summer.

Lawn and garden

Dewdroo 100 ft. Expandable Garden Hose $33 $60 Save $27 $33 at Amazon Get rid of your bulky traditional garden hose with this nifty expandable version that is lightweight, durable, and saves tons of space!

Luggage

SwissGear Sion Softside Expandable Medium Luggage $88 $130 Save $42 $88 at Amazon Get through a crowded airport easily with this stylish check-in luggage with 360-degree multi-directional spinner wheels and a locking retractable push/pull handle.

Outdoor

Oileus Folding Portable Beach Chair 2-pack $110 $140 Save $30 $110 at Amazon These beach chairs are made with a breathable and cooling mesh fabric that allows air to flow while you sit, and include arm cushions and an easy-to-reach cup holder and storage bag to hold drinks or personal items.

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.