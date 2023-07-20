Crumbl drops suit against Crave Cookies

An order of cookies is prepared for a customer at Crumbl in Lehi on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Crumbl and Crave Cookies have filed a joint motion to dismiss Crumbl’s lawsuit against Crave Cookies.

The Deseret News obtained the filing signed by the attorneys for Crave Cookies and Crumbl, which said both parties were moving “to dismiss all claims against Defendants Crave Cookies, LLL and Crave Cookies Franchising, LLC.”

The Deseret News reached out to Crumbl for comment and did not receive an immediate response.

Crave Cookies sent a joint statement to Deseret News, “Crumbl and Crave announced today that they have reached an amicable settlement to a trademark and trade dress infringement dispute. Crumbl and Crave are pleased that they have been able to work together to resolve this dispute and each remains dedicated to serving its customers with excellence. Crumbl and Crave wish each other success in their future endeavors. The parties have agreed that the terms of the settlement are confidential.”

Trent English, co-founder of Crave Cookies said, “We’re thrilled to put this last year behind us while refocusing our energy on doing what we do best — crafting delicious, memorable experiences for our incredible customers. We are beyond grateful to everyone who has continued to support us. Thank you!”

On Thursday, United States District Judge Tena Campbell signed an order stating that the claims against Crave Cookies “are hereby dismissed, with prejudice; each party to bear its own fees and costs.”

The lawsuit in question is one of two lawsuits Crumbl filed lawsuits against two companies, Dirty Dough and Crave Cookies, in May 2022, according to the Deseret News.

The lawsuit against Crave Cookies claimed trademark infringement, per KSL TV 5 .

The suit said, “Crave deliberately adopted the Infringing Trade Dress knowing and intending that the relevant public, including consumers, would likely be confused, thereby unfairly diverting sales from Crumbl to Crave,” per KSL TV 5.

Crumbl’s suit against Dirty Dough is still open.

Dirty Dough proposed a countersuit in April 2023 which the Deseret News obtained. The countersuit alleges Dirty Dough has experienced “significant financial harm” because of the litigation, including loss of investors and the cost of litigation. Dirty Dough did not specify how much in damages it sought.

The Deseret News reached out to Crumbl and Dirty Dough for comment and did not receive an immediate response.