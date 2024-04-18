Cruise by West Sister Island where nesting wading birds gather

OAK HARBOR - Friends of Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge will offer its West Sister Island Sunset Birding Cruise fundraising event 6:30-9 p.m. May 4.

It is designed to bring together nature enthusiasts and conservation supporters for an evening amidst the serene beauty of Lake Erie.

Birding event takes guests to West Sister Island refuge

Launching from Port Clinton, guests on the Jet Express charter will have the opportunity to see one of Lake Erie's bird sanctuaries, West Sister Island National Wildlife Refuge. The 82-acre island is closed to public access to protect the largest nesting colony of wading birds in the U.S. Great Lakes.

Tall hackberry trees provide nesting sites for great blue herons, great egrets, black-crowned night-herons, double-crested cormorants and more.

The evening on the water not only promises views of the island but also supports the Friends of Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge, a 501(c)3 nonprofit established in 1997. It supports the conservation mission of Ohio’s only national wildlife refuge complex by acquiring land, engaging the community and enhancing public access.

"The West Sister Island Sunset Birding Cruise is more than just an event; it's a testament to the community's commitment to conservation and the wildlife diversity that can be found in our own backyard," said Aimee Arent, Friends Executive Director. "We are proud to host an experience that not only delights and educates but also contributes significantly to the refuge's conservation efforts. We invite everyone to join us for this enjoyable evening on the water.”

Cruise to include birding experts

Guests will enjoy hors-oeuvres and commentary from experts including Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge Manager Jason Lewis and Ohio Department of Natural Resources biologist Dave Sherman. Additionally, several raffles, including a 50/50, will be held.

For ticket information and reservations, visit www.friendsofottawanwr.org, visit The Rookery Nature Store at 14000 W. Ohio 2, Oak Harbor, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday or contact the Friends of Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge at 419-707-7756.

