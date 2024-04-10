Cruise into Summer In This Gorgeous 1969 Buick GS400 Selling at Carlisle Auctions Next Weekend

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Classic Elegance Meets Muscle.

In the world of classic cars, the 1969 Buick GS400 Convertible stands out as a paragon of American muscle, imbued with a blend of elegance and brawn that is rare to find. This featured car, now up for bid, presents an irresistible appeal with its eye-catching bright blue paint complemented by a white bucket seat interior, a console, and a matching power white convertible top, making it a shining example of automotive beauty and engineering prowess.

Under the hood, the GS400 boasts a robust V-8 engine that promises exhilarating performance, seamlessly paired with a 3-speed automatic transmission and a GM 10-bolt Posi rear differential. This powertrain not only assures a thrilling drive but also a smooth and responsive handling experience that muscle car enthusiasts crave.

As an original factory A/C car, it ensures comfort even during the hottest summer days, a luxury in the classic car realm. The vehicle doesn't skimp on features, coming nicely equipped with an AM/FM cassette radio, power windows, tilt wheel, and delay wipers, adding a modern touch to the classic driving experience. Power steering and power brakes further enhance its drivability, ensuring that the GS400 is as pleasurable to drive as it is to look at.

The authenticity of this vehicle is underscored by its designation as a real code 46 GS400 Convertible, a detail that will certainly appeal to collectors and enthusiasts seeking genuine examples of Buick's performance heritage. Riding on Goodyear Eagle radials and rally wheels, the car not only boasts a striking stance but also promises superior grip and stability, making every drive a memorable experience.

This 1969 Buick GS400 Convertible is not just a car; it's a statement of style, power, and classic American craftsmanship. It represents an era when cars were as much about personality as they were about transportation. For collectors and enthusiasts looking to capture a piece of automotive history, this GS400 offers an exceptional combination of performance, luxury, and timeless appeal.

The excitement is building for the first auction event of the year for Carlisle Auctions as 400+ lots are anticipated to cross the auction block at the Spring Carlisle Collector Car Auction. The Spring Auction is April 18-19 and starts at 12 PM daily at the Carlisle Expo Center. Decades of past, present, and future classics are planned and include top-of-the-line/best-of-show rides plus daily drivers that will still turn heads on the street or at your local car show. There’s even an all-truck hour planned for April 18 starting at 4 PM. In short, the auction offers a little something for everyone.

Bid with total confidence on your first or next classic and do so with ease. Carlisle Auctions offers THREE great ways to bid; in person, on the phone, or online as well as reciprocating admission to the neighboring Spring Carlisle Collector Car Flea Market and Car Corral event driven by Hemmings (April 17-21). Learn more about the auction by calling 717-960-6400 or online at CarlisleAuctions.com. While online, check out photos of confirmed consignments, consign to sell or register to bid. These are investments that truly accelerate, so don’t miss out.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.