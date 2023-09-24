Cruise Ship Employees Are Exposing Their Secrets And Stories
I just knew y'all were out in the open water doing ANYTHING.
I just knew y'all were out in the open water doing ANYTHING.
This week was as newsy as any other, what with Elon Musk threatening to charge all X (formerly Twitter) users a fee, OpenAI launching DALL-E 3 and Cisco acquiring Splunk in a deal worth $28 billion. Elsewhere, outgoing TC editor-in-chief Matthew Panzarino published his iPhone 15 review, Apple released iOS 17, Y Combinator got defensive and Microsoft researchers accidentally exposed terabytes of data.
Dante Moore's first five pass dropbacks: pick-six, completion for negative yards, incompletion, incompletion, sack.
The NASCAR Cup Series shifts to Texas Motor Speedway to open the second round of the playoffs this weekend.
The Brazilian supermodel discussed how her modeling career affected her mental health.
Save on everything from cozy candles to Fire TVs just in time for football season.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Here's how to watch the Ohio State vs. Notre Dame game today, plus the rest of the Week 4 college football schedule.
Here's how to watch the Ole Miss at Alabama game today, plus the rest of the Week 4 college football schedule.
Caregivers, especially women caregivers, are getting cheated out of retirement savings thanks to the pandemic — and now the transition back to the office.
It's less than $25!