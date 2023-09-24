Cruise Ship Employees Are Exposing Their Secrets And Stories

TechCrunch

This week was as newsy as any other, what with Elon Musk threatening to charge all X (formerly Twitter) users a fee, OpenAI launching DALL-E 3 and Cisco acquiring Splunk in a deal worth $28 billion. Elsewhere, outgoing TC editor-in-chief Matthew Panzarino published his iPhone 15 review, Apple released iOS 17, Y Combinator got defensive and Microsoft researchers accidentally exposed terabytes of data.