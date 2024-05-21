New cruise ship begins journey to Tampa

Video: Owl boards Royal Caribbean cruise ship in Florida, takes 2-week Caribbean vacation

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The newest Margaritaville at Sea ship has begun its journey to Tampa.

The Margaritaville at Sea Islander left the Harland & Wolff shipyard in Belfast, Northern Ireland over the weekend.

The ship will take three weeks to cross the Atlantic and arrive at Port Tampa Bay.

Margaritaville at Sea said the ship underwent extensive reimagining while docked in Ireland. The crew will finish the ship’s final flourishes along the way.

(Margaritaville at Sea)

The Islander will set sail on four and five-night cruises in June with stops in Key West, Cozumel and Progreso. It can hold 2,650 passengers and has 12 decks.

The Islander is the company’s second ship. The Margaritaville at Sea Paradise launched in 2022 and sails from the Port of Palm Beach.

For more information about the ship and sailing, visit MargaritavilleAtSea.com .

