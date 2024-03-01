You Can Cruise From New Orleans To Spain Next Spring

Carnival's 16-day journey will stop at the Bahamas, the Azores, and parts of Portugal and Spain.

Bloomberg / Contributor/Getty Images

Want to get a head start on planning your dream vacation for 2025? We've just heard Carnival Cruise Line has started selling tickets for a 16-day Transatlantic journey from the Port of New Orleans to Barcelona, Spain next spring.

The epic-sounding itinerary starts in the Crescent City, departing on April 24, 2025. (If you want to spend a few days in NOLA beforehand, check out our list of the 45 Best Things To Do In New Orlean.)

While you're at sea, you can take advantage of the ship's entertainment, from stage performances and deck parties to clubs, pools, and hot tubs. Grown-ups can visit the Serenity Adult-Only Retreat, while kids can spend some time at Camp Ocean.

After a couple of days on the water, passengers will arrive in Nassau in the Bahamas for a few umbrella drinks and some beach time. Then the ship will steam across the Atlantic to São Miguel Island in the Azores, where an extinct volcano, breaching whales, and hot springs await.

Next stop: Madeira in Portugal, the "Garden Island" where the famous fortified wine is made. The journey ends with three days in Spain, making stops in the ancient city of Málaga, the beach resort Alicante, and finally, highly cultured Barcelona.

Rates for the cruise start at $860 per person and go up from there—of course you'll pay more for an ocean view or balcony. Or, go all out and book the Captain's Suite, which Carnival says is "the best room you can get… without bunking up with the guy himself." It's a dream vacation, right?

For more Southern Living news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Southern Living.