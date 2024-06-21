Cruise-In for Charity features cars, auction

Mike Thomas

With the beautiful summer weather finally here, it seems there is a car show or cruise-in every night of the week. We hope to use the appeal of classic cars to help raise money for two area charities, and we invite you to participate.

On June 27, the Building Industry Association of Stark & East Central Ohio will play host to a Cruise-In at the Jackson Amphitheater, 7454 Community Parkway in Jackson Township. The event, which will run 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., will feature many generations and varieties of automobiles. We’ll also have food trucks, great music from DJ Jim Kelly, awards and door prizes.

Come out to survey the classic and custom cars from your high school days and talk to the owners about the pleasure of owning one of these rides. Be sure to vote for your favorite car – there are six categories.

Better yet ... do you have a car you’d like to show? Please bring it out and join us. There is a $10 entry fee, and all proceeds will go to the Aultman Foundation and the BIA Foundation.

We have some fabulous items for bid during the auction – more gifts and prizes are arriving each day, so your chances of having fun, seeing great cars and winning some prizes or money look pretty good if you attend!

Make your summer a bit more memorable and enjoyable by joining us on June 27 at the Cruise-In for Charity at Jackson Amphitheater.

RSVP to the BIA at 330-494-5700 or info@biastark.org.

Mike Thomas is 2024 president of the Building Industry Association of Stark & East Central Ohio.

