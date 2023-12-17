The Crown is ignoble – but past royals had it even worse

It is a sobering thought that because of the popularity of Netflix’s soap-opera The Crown, now streaming its final episodes, and the insatiable desire to see the Royal family as celebrities first and constitutional figures a distant second, the series has become popular culture’s prime representation of the House of Windsor.

That representation does nothing, sadly, to lessen the breathtakingly historically bogus content of much of the series: indeed, it only serves to make it worse, as more people inadequately taught about history and current affairs swallow whole the tripe contained in many of its scripts, and believe they are learning something true.

One of the most distinguished courtiers of the last century, Sir Frederick ‘Fritz’ Ponsonby, said after almost 50 years of serving Queen Victoria, Edward VII and George V that he had come to realise that history was not what had actually happened, but what people thought had happened: hello, Netflix.

Yet for all the fabrications, fantasies and downright insults to people living and (mostly) dead that The Crown contains, history suggests that the present iteration of our Royal family has had it pretty easy. For centuries, attempts by rebels, satirists and republicans to speak on behalf of the people against the Monarch were far more unpleasant than anything The Crown could offer, and the retribution exacted for it far nastier than any solicitor’s letter.

Part of the reason for this was that, in bygone eras, the Monarch had far more power than now. He, occasionally she, was the source of executive power, and a battle was fought for several hundred years to stop this being so. King Charles III is a proper constitutional monarch, which means he just has ‘reserve’ powers, not executive ones. He does, for better or for worse, exactly what his prime minister tells him. Therefore unless a Monarch does something personally reprehensible – and given the serious advisers the King has, and his own decades of preparation for his job, that remains highly unlikely – it is doubtful that he would merit popular attacks.

It is hard to know which of the myths propagated by The Crown is the most poisonous: that the King, when Prince of Wales, conspired with John Major to have the late Queen abdicate; that his late wife was an entirely passive victim and played no part in the breakdown of their marriage; that the late Queen kissed Churchill goodbye on his deathbed; that Earl Mountbatten supported the idea of a coup d’état against Harold Wilson; that the late Queen had a romantic interest in Lord Porchester, her racing manager; that the Princess Royal had a fling with Andrew Parker Bowles; and that the relationship between Mrs Thatcher and the late Queen was toxic.

The late Queen was on the verge of sainthood when she died, and even the Leftist press was highly reluctant to caricature her, let alone attack her. If The Crown is to be her resting place in popular culture then one can only say she deserves far better. Both she and her heir, when it came to being a public Aunt Sally, were the great beneficiaries of one of the salutary facts about our political system: that these days the political class now take all the serious political decisions in the name of the Sovereign, and are regarded with such loathing by the public that the late Queen, and now the King after her, are widely seen as a welcome relief from some of those now ruling us.

When Kings exercised huge power they were obvious targets for attack, but the punishments for doing so were so draconian that only the brave or the reckless did it. Indeed, the safest thing was to wait until a monarch was dead before allowing popular culture to have its evil way with him, though as a comment on the present.

King Charles and Queen Camilla as played by Dominic West and Olivia Williams - Justin Downing/Netflix

It was no coincidence that the most popular version of the legend of Robin Hood rose to prominence in the 15th century, while the Royal houses of York and Lancaster shredded themselves and their followers on battlefields. Instead of attacking a living tyrant, such as many felt Richard III to be, the balladeers praised Robin Hood and used him as a counterpoint to bad King John. A hundred years later most writers wanted to ingratiate themselves with Queen Elizabeth, so Spenser went into raptures about the ‘Faerie Queen’ while Shakespeare magnified her and her Tudor forebears not least through pillorying Richard III as a deformed murderer and Henry VI as a dolt (in three parts).

Henry VIII was not famed for his indulgent self-deprecation, but a discovery of a letter in 2020 by Matthew Dimmock, a professor at Sussex University, showed that the popular view of him by the end of his reign was predictably caustic. Thought to date from around the time of the implosion of Henry’s marriage to Anne of Cleves, the letter purports to come from the Antichrist – or Balthasar, Emperor of Babylon and Steward of Hell – and asks whether the King would like to marry his daughter and collect a dowry of eight million gold sovereigns, and the cross on which Christ was crucified.

Had the writer been discovered he would have been executed, probably by Henry’s favoured method: being plunged in boiling oil. However, the Reformation led to greater freedom of thought, and the change of dynasty in 1603 provided plenty of ammunition for radicals. In 1632 the puritan polemicist William Prynne published a book deploring stage plays that was interpreted as an attack on the stage-struck Queen, Henrietta Maria, and also as an assault on King Charles I. He had failed to suppress these plays and was compared with Nero.

The book was burned, Prynne thrown into the Tower for a year before his trial, given life imprisonment, a £5000 fine, and ordered to have his ears cut off in the pillory. Parliament later declared his punishments illegal; the civil war triggered by the King’s autocratic behaviour led to Charles’s beheading. When his son, after the Restoration, was a subject of common gossip about his sexual incontinence and parade of bastard sons, he did not rise to the bait, perhaps recalling his father’s fate.

George III and Queen Charlotte standing before the Treasury with moneybags under their arms, by James Gillray, 1786 - Universal Images Group Editorial

By Georgian times, our constitutional monarchy was almost fully-formed, and so it took gross personal misconduct for royalty to be attacked. The Prince Regent, later George IV, was a prime target, because of the appalling way he treated wife, his gluttony and his massive spending. His first persecutor was the artist James Gillray, whose 1792 caricature, A Voluptuary under the Horrors of Digestion, depicts a vast stomach lolling in a chair with a head and limbs attached. It is in fact the Prince, picking his teeth with a fork, surrounded by the debris of an enormous meal and in the company of an overflowing chamber-pot – the last detail brilliantly crafted to show what a disgusting man Gillray thought George was.

It was not the only such picture Gillray did of him, and this and other vicious depictions of the Prince helped stoke his unpopularity. Despite investigations of whether the deeply demeaning pictures might constitute libel, sedition or treason, Gillray remained unprosecuted: indeed, within a few years he was in the pay of the government, attacking its enemies. Leigh Hunt, later one of the most eminent Victorian writers, was not so lucky. When in 1812 he wrote, and his brother published, a savage attack on the Regent – prompted by a sycophantic article about him in the Morning Post – the Prince brought the full force of the law down on them.

Hunt pointed out the Regent’s widespread unpopularity; his lack of patronage of the fine arts; his pitiful inability to speak in public; his corpulence; his philandering; his profligacy; his low friends; his gambling and his being “a man who had just closed half a century without a single claim on the gratitude of his country, or the respect of posterity.” The Hunts were charged with libel, fined £500 each, sent to jail for two years and forced to pay securities against their future good behaviour. The public and literary society rallied round them, sending lavish meals to their prison cells; the Regent succeeded in making himself even more hated than before.

The Crown has pedalled many myths about the Royal family - Netflix

And it is often forgotten how harshly popular culture dealt with Queen Victoria. Her near-invisibility in the decade after Prince Albert’s death helped feed a strong republican movement in Britain, with much pamphleteering and demands to emulate France, which had just inaugurated its Third Republic. One such pamphlet was entitled ‘What Does She Do With It?’, the ‘it’ referring to the vast amounts she drew from the Civil List without, apparently, doing anything in return. It took until the Golden Jubilee of 1887 for the storm to blow over and for her to become ‘the dear old Queen’.

And after that an increasingly dutiful and popular Royal family, coupled with a more deferential press, seemed to take the monarchy out of popular culture. Edward VII’s extra-marital adventures were ignored. The leadership through two world wars of George V and George VI sealed the affection the public felt for them.

The abdication of Edward VIII was treated almost as a matter of private grief until it was well over. The Crown has moments of injustice, nastiness and even downright cruelty in the way it dehumanises people whose only crime was to suffer an accident of birth; and it sorely misleads all those who think it is history. But when the House of Windsor reflects on the more distant past, it should sigh with relief and think how it could have been worse.

