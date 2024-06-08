Crowds gather for the Capital Pride Parade in DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The historic Capital Pride Parade kicked off on Saturday, with thousands gathered in the nation’s capital to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.

The parade started at 14th Street at 3 p.m. and will end at Pennsylvania Avenue at about 7:30 p.m., taking participants through D.C.’s Shaw, Logan Circle, Downtown and Penn Quarter neighborhoods.

Capital Pride Parade and Block Party road closures in DC

DC News Now compiled some photos and videos from the day:

