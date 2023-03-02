Teachers love Crocs sneakers — and they're up to 60% off right now, from $25

Crocs sneakers are climbing up the Amazon charts — get them on sale! (Photo: Amazon)

Despite decades of ridicule, Crocs have prevailed as 'the comfort shoe that could,' stomping out the competition to claim the coveted spot as Amazon's No. 1 bestselling sneakers — and even Gen Z has officially declared them cool. The company has built on its positive reputation, branching out with sandals, rain boots and, now, a pair of kicks on mega sale. The lightweight, rubber-soled shoes are undeniably cute, utterly comfortable and up to 60% off in a few different colors.

Crocs Crocs Crocs Women's LiteRide 360 Pacer Sneakers $25 $65 Save $40 These adorable sneakers have super-soft, springy LiteRide foam insoles to make it feel like you're walking on clouds all day. The innovative insoles were created and patented by Crocs, because this is a brand that takes its comfortable all-day walking abilities very seriously. $25 at Amazon

These LiteRide sneakers are everything you'd expect from Crocs. Take this detail for example: They're pressure- and heat-mapped to your foot in order to offer superior support and breathability. In laymen's terms, that means pressure and heat sensors are built into the insoles so they can respond properly to your feet, as all feet are unique. That's Crocs-level care for ya!

Crocs Crocs Crocs Women's LiteRide 360 Pacer Sneakers $48 $70 Save $22 Crocs LiteRide sneakers aren't just pretty on the outside — they're also comfy on the outside! You'll never have to worry about blisters, because their flexible Matlite uppers feel broken-in from the moment you slip into them. They're even perforated for breathability and designed to offer enough range of motion for an athlete. $48 at Amazon

Customers report that Crocs LiteRide sneakers are indeed up to the challenge of all-day walking. One five-star reviewer wrote, "Wore these to Disney World where you obviously do a ton of walking...Really comfy and lightweight with no issues if 10+miles of walking a day."

"Bought these for a trip to Thailand. Highly recommended by the tour operator for comfortable walking shoes that are also good water shoes. I've been wearing them for the past week at home to make sure that my feet are used to them and so far they are very lightweight with a nice cushion for walking and my feet are liking them," another reported. And yes, they are water-resistant, too!

Crocs Crocs Crocs Women's LiteRide 360 Pacer Sneakers $40 $65 Save $25 Crocs calls this LiteRide sneaker hue "Almost White," and customers confirm that it's indeed a bit off-white. But it has all the superior comfort details of all Crocs LiteRide sneakers, including a Thermoplastic Elastomers sole. And get this: just like Crocs clogs, you can accessorize these sneakers with Jibbitz shoe charms! $40 at Amazon

Plenty of reviewers who are on their feet all day are singing the praises of Crocs LiteRide sneakers. One wrote, "I have struggled finding a shoe to wear at work for long hours. But these Crocs sneakers are the BEST shoe EVER for work!! I seriously have ZERO back, leg, or feet pain. I recommend these to literally anyone I have a conversation with. And definitely recommend to any workers who stand for long periods of time."

"I’m a teacher and suffer from terrible foot pain due to plantar fasciitis. I have tried EVERYTHING with no luck. Then I tried these Crocs and they are amazing! My feet don’t kill me for the first time in a year," another blissful shopper wrote. "And they’re cute, too!"

Crocs Women's Literide 360 Pacer Sneakers are also on sale in black and in light grey in some colors and sizes. Grab them while they're hot — and still in stock!

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

