This Crocs deal is baaaaack! Save big on Amazon's No. 1 bestselling shoe

Crocs have been the No. 1 bestselling shoe on Amazon since the beginning of the pandemic, and they were a top-seller well before that. Combine that with the massive price drops now happening and you're looking at a can't-miss sale opportunity. These cult faves — which are discounted in tons of colors — have a jaw-dropping 87% five-star rating, with die-hard fans proudly saying their Crocs provide “such comfort no amount of words can begin to describe.”

Crocs Classic Clog, Unisex $39 $50 Save $11 If you're a creature of comfort, this is the shoe for you. Beloved by chefs, medical workers and kids alike, Crocs are lightweight, easy to clean and quick-drying, and water-friendly, too. $39 at Amazon

Crocs are, quite simply, the epitome of foot-pampering footwear. First of all, these unisex shoes are lightweight and breathable; in fact, they’re even perforated for air circulation. But it’s their soft, rubber construction and arch-supporting, shock-absorbing sole that make them truly superior.

“They’re wide and extremely lightweight,” adds foot surgeon Diane Koshimune. People love to say that their favorite shoes are “like walking on air,” but I can confirm that in the case of Crocs, that is the total truth. So can thousands of Crocs enthusiasts.

Lightweight, comfy and...stylish? Absolutely, say shoppers

“They are so comfy, light & airy, with great cushioning for walking all day long,” boasts one shopper. “ I used to think they were just plastic gardening shoes, or just comfy clogs for nurses and doctors. But NOW I am seeing Crocs everywhere....They have become a highly sought-after fashion item!”

Crocs are tried-and-true bestsellers — and they're on sale. (Photo: Amazon)

Fashion item, you say? Ok, hear this reviewer out:

One Crocs fan wrote, “I LOVE THESE THINGS!! They're stylish and functional....It is not hard to pull them off with any outfit. Wear them to school, wear them to run errands, wear them to church! I sure do!...These shoes really show individuality...you can express who you are in a unique and fashionable way. Be a trend setter with Crocs.”

These fans finally gave Crocs a chance during quarantine — and now they’re in love

Of course, style is certainly not the main appeal of Crocs. I’m not alone in my complete 180-degree devotion to Crocs. These reviews speak for themselves.

“Something sparked inside my head while in quarantine and [I] decided to give them a chance since I wouldn’t be leaving my house any time soon...honestly It was the best decision I’ve ever made!” wrote another convert. “I don’t even wanna take them off!”

“I got the ballet pink ones because during this quarantine, I am tired of wearing uncomfortable shoes. I mainly got these to wear to take my dog out, cause they’re quick to put on and easy to wash if I step in something...But these arrived and I HAVE WORN THEM NONSTOP,” wrote a new fan. “Socks with Crocs is my new look. They are the quickest slip on shoes, they are just so useful! I wear them everywhere.”

Foot pain? Crocs to the rescue

“My chiropractor recommended wearing Crocs since I started having plantar fasciitis problems,” wrote a relatable customer. “Around a year into wearing these, I have completely recovered from plantar fasciitis! It's like I never even had plantar fasciitis!”

“BABYYYYY My feet are in heaven,” exclaimed another five-star reviewer. “I have issues with my arches and typically wear arch supports in my shoes so that I can both walk better and so my feet don't hurt. “The support I felt, the cushion I felt, the [prickly] things in the shoe that massage my feet... it all was surreal. I woke up my brother. I went outside and screamed YES YES YES like I was a WWE wrestler. I immediately came back to Amazon...to order more.”

Crocs are life-savers for restaurant servers and anyone else on their feet all day

“I almost decided NOTHING would help and that after 40 years on my feet in the restaurant industry, I was destined to a future of crippling pain,” wrote one desperate shopper. “Everyone was telling me that Crocs were that answer but, I was thinking how could a shoe for such a little price help my feet?...Let me tell you what a glorious feeling right from the start!!! My feet and back no longer hurt even after 8 - 10 hour shifts! They feel like wearing nothing at all, so [natural] and comfy!”

Need more reasons to give Crocs a chance — or to add to your Crocs collection? These iconic clogs are so easy to clean, it’s practically effortless. Rinse them down in the sink, toss them in shower, hose them down — they’ll look brand new. A mere $39 is a sweet price to pay for the kind of all-day comfort that has shoppers practically shouting from the rooftops.

