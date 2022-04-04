Whoa! We just spotted these sporty Crocs on sale at Amazon for $25 — save 50 percent!

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

No longer just a staple in the wardrobes of chefs and nurses, Crocs have become indispensable for everyone from college kids and moms on the go to style setters. If you were familiar with the fashion trends of the early 2000s, then the resurgence of Crocs shouldn't come as a surprise. The super comfortable boat shoes once mocked for looking silly now come in cool wedges, flats, slides and more. But nothing compares to the unisex OG model, complete with that supportive heel strap in the back.

Usually costing a pretty penny, we spotted a pair in white for just $25 on Amazon, down an impressive 50% from its original $50 price tag! If you've been on the fence about getting a pair of Crocs, let this be your sign to do so. Plus, other colors (Citrus! Navy!) are on sale for just $35!

What makes Crocs so popular is the level of comfort you get with every stride. The brand's signature Croslite foam is delightfully cushy, so your tootsies will be happy — whether you're on your feet all day or simply taking a stroll to the mailbox and back. They're also incredibly lightweight, so they won't add extra pounds to your luggage when traveling or your backpack for that day-long jaunt.

The holes on top? They're for ventilation — which you'll appreciate as the weather warms up. The design also helps drain water and debris when trapped in wet conditions.

Over 62,000 people agree the Unisex Crocs are a must-have shoe. (Photo: Amazon)

Over 62,000 people have sung the shoe's praises.

"Working on a concrete floor all day my feet started hurting! So many friends recommended Crocs! I found this pair because the navy matched my scrubs. I worked a full week wearing Crocs, and my feet didn’t hurt at all. Definitely investing in more pairs. I love the look, fit and feel," wrote one satisfied customer.

Another gushed: "If you have problems with your feet and have a heard time finding comfortable shoes, give a pair of Crocs a try. I think you'll be very surprised at their comfort."

"Works great for working in the healthcare setting, they are ventilated and easy to clean," said a trusty reviewer. "I was worried I would trip in them because I have never worn clogs but I was wrong! They are very comfortable and easy to walk in and demonstrate exercises for patients in."

