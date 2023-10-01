Quick! The Crockpot electric lunchbox loved by teachers and truckers is just $35 right now
What is it?
Bringing a cold sandwich or a soggy salad to work day after day can feel just plain sad. There's nothing like warming up with a hearty soup or yummy casserole when lunchtime rolls around. Good news: There's no reason for ho-hum midday chow-downs with the top-selling Crockpot Electric Lunch Box. Right now, Amazon is offering it for as low as $35, down from $45.
This awesome lunch box keeps your food warm on the go and comes in six different colors.
Why is it a good deal?
Now that the temperatures are dropping, so is the price on this handy gizmo! It hasn't been on sale since the middle of summer.
Why do I need this?
Not sure what an "electric lunch box" is? It's a pretty simple yet brilliant gadget. With a 20-ounce capacity, it's kind of like a mini slow cooker, but it's designed to warm up your food, not cook it — perfect for people who need a way to preserve the deliciousness of their sammy or leftovers.
Inside the warmer is a metal bowl to hold your food. The lid on the inner bowl (along with the outer lid) minimizes spills and leakage when you're out and about, while the handle makes grabbing it to go a snap.
There are no buttons to push — just a detachable cord that wraps around the base for easy storage. Just plug it in about 45 minutes before you're ready to eat and you'll have yourself a hot meal when it's time to break for lunch. Being able to do that is a game changer for rave reviewers who work in a variety of industries.
What reviewers say
It's adored by over 15,000 five-star fans, including teachers and truckers.
"I bought this for my significant other because I felt bad packing him sandwiches for lunch on a daily," shared a happy shopper. "I love that there is an inner lid to prevent leaks. I like that it separates from the heating element so I don’t have to worry about damaging it."
"I purchased this because I do not have access to a microwave or cooking appliance at work," shared one rave reviewer. "I use it at least once a week. It works great. I have used it for canned soups, pasta and leftovers."
"I am a teacher with only a 20-minute lunch period, and there are three microwaves in a building for 80 people," wrote a delighted educator. "I absolutely love that I can have hot soup right at my desk. I leave the warming part at work and just bring home the inner bowl and lid to wash everyday."
"Most convenient little thing ever!" wrote an excited shopper. "I'm a local truck driver, and I work up to 12 hours in a day. It's nice to put leftovers in this and plug it into my inverter in the truck while I work and have hot tasty food by the middle of my shift."
Just plug this baby in 45 minutes before lunchtime and open it up to reveal a warm, comforting meal.
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
