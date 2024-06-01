Critter Shack hosts voucher sale at PetSmart

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Contributions to the welfare of local dogs were made by Critter Shack during their June 1 PetSmart voucher sale.

Sharon Halfmann, president of Critter Shack, emphasized the organization’s dedication to animal rescue and care.

“Critter Shack is a non-profit volunteer program — no paid salaries — we do pay our veterinarians. Since inception in 2001, we have rescued, spayed, neutered, and adopted nearly 11,000 animals,” Halfman stated.

Additionally, Critter Shack and PetSmart work together to provide monthly adoption weekends for cats and dogs, giving the public regular chances to help and adopt animals in need.

