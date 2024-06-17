Should You Criticize a Friend’s Parenting? Reddit and Experts Sound Off

Emotions ran high when a friend's child threw a wedding ring out the window. Is it ever OK to critique a pal's parenting (and child's behavior)?

Parents / Getty Images

Fact checked by Sarah ScottFact checked by Sarah Scott

If you’re a parent, it’s likely not news that it’s a tough gig—an important one, but a challenge nonetheless. But what happens when your parenting approaches clash with a friend’s? What about if you’re not a parent but let your friends bring their kids over, and their child does something that hurts you or someone in your family?

A Redditor recently encountered this situation when a friend’s child threw her partner’s wedding ring out of a window. She (understandably) got upset but wanted to know if she handled it correctly. Commenters gave a resounding yes, but the mental health experts we spoke to offer a more layered response. They also share tips for what to do if you find yourself in this sticky spot.

“It’s important to have strategies for managing undesirable behavior in children because these strategies can help prevent situations from escalating and teach children about consequences, respect, and empathy,” explains Ray W. Christner, PsyD, NCSP, ABPP, a licensed psychologist and certified school psychologist in Pennsylvania. “In both home and external environments, clear boundaries and consistent responses help children understand what is expected of them, promoting a sense of security and aiding in their social development.”

But who is responsible for setting these boundaries? A friend? The host? A team effort? Let’s talk.

Breaking down the Reddit Thread

It all started when a Redditor invited her friends over for lunch. Although the original poster (OP) doesn’t appear to have children, the get-together was kid-friendly.

“One of my friends, Nora, has a 4-year-old son, [who] is notorious for being naughty,” OP said in a now-deleted thread. “[The son] doesn't get along with other kids and is a constant source of crying and screaming.”

Nora brought her son over, and he wanted to nap. The Redditor showed her pal the guest room. The boy fell asleep, and Nora came downstairs to hang out. It turns out the child got a tad too comfortable. After a 40-minute sleep, he emerged.

“He was smiling like crazy,” OP said. “He had my wife's wedding ring. Kate is a doctor and doesn't take her ring to work. She leaves it on our nightstand. [He] had clearly gone into our bedroom. I told Nora I'd like him to give the ring back. Nora said he'd just get bored with it now and that I needed to relax.”

Big yikes.

“A few minutes later, I asked [the son] to please give the ring back,” the Redditor continued. “This triggered something because he ran to the window and threw the ring out in our spacious backyard.”

Bigger yikes.

“I got really, really mad,” OP said. “Kate adores her ring, and I had it custom-made with many little touches. It was extra special because it resembled a ring in her nana's family that she couldn't have because she chose to marry a woman. After all that, I told Nora her…son had no manners, and she needed to do something about him—maybe take him to a doctor because this is not healthy kid behavior. She got very upset and left.”

So did the other guests, leaving the couple alone to look for the ring.

“We couldn't find it,” wrote the OP. “I am a crying mess. Kate keeps saying it's nothing, but I know how much she loves that ring. Despite all this, every mom in our friend group is calling me an AH for taking it too hard on [Nora and her son].”

OP wants to know if she was in the wrong. Commenters rushed to the OP’s defense.

“Your ‘friend group’ can get on their hands and knees and comb every inch of your yard, too, or they can never be invited back to your home,” wrote one person. “If you never find the ring, you can ask for a new ring to be made to the exact specifications, and [his] mama can pay for it.

“[He] doesn't need a doctor—he needs discipline,” another top commenter said.

The rest of the comments echoed similar refrains.

What Experts Think

All three mental health professionals agree: The OP had every right to be upset, especially since the ring holds significance, but things could have been handled better.

The response takes away from being a learning moment for the child and instead becomes all about the person's reaction, says Abbey Sangmeister, MSEd, LPC, ACS, a licensed therapist and founder of Evolving Whole.

"A more constructive way after the ring was tossed out of the window would have been to take a breath or step away to ground those feelings," adds Sangmeister. "Then encourage everyone to help look for the ring.”

While asking the group to be a part of the solution (finding the ring) is productive, a psychologist points out that the conversation about the child’s behavior is best had in private.

“Pointing out the disciplinary or ‘non-normal’ behavior in a group setting is bound to stir up defensiveness and embarrassment,” says Heidi L. Kar, PhD, the principal advisor of mental health, trauma, and violence initiatives at the Education Development Center.

While hindsight is always 20/20, insisting the child give back the ring—despite Nora’s request for the OP to “just relax”—would have been a valid and probably more constructive approach.

“Prior to the ring being tossed, it would have been appropriate to pull the parent aside to request the parent get the ring back immediately,” Sangmeister says. “There does not need to be an explanation why. A statement of, ‘I need you to get the ring back now from your child. I am not OK with waiting till they get bored.’ The one [making] this request needs to be clear and direct.”

How To Deal with Another Child’s Behavior

Listen, the situation is sticky—and no one reacts perfectly in every situation. Yet, having some go-to strategies can help if you feel it's important to address another child's behavior.

Pick your moments

If the behavior is chronic, Sangmeister suggests having a private conversation with the child's parent when emotions aren’t running so high.

“Find a time when you and the friend are grounded and not feeling anxious or frustrated,” Sangmeister says. “Grab a coffee with your friend and clearly state the concern with examples of the behavior. Ask your friend if they have seen similar behaviors elsewhere. Ask the friend how you can support them, and let them know you want to be a support to help them find solutions.”

Lead with empathy

Words and framing matter when discussing a child’s behavior with their parent. A keyword here is behavior.

“The conversation should be approached with empathy, focusing on specific behaviors rather than general character judgments,” Dr. Christner says.

Dr. Kar recommends avoiding words and phrases like something is “wrong” with the child or that they are acting in “non-normal ways,” especially in front of other people. These words can foster defensiveness on the part of the parent.

"Coming from a place of sensitivity and why the behavior negatively affected you almost always leads to better communication and problem-solving than approaching from a place of anger or accusation," adds Dr. Kar.

You can also find solutions together.

“I’d also suggest working with the parent to come up with solutions for when all the children are interacting until behaviors change, such as an adult must be in the room when the children are together, or the child must be in the line of sight at all times even if the other children are off playing without an adult," Sangmeister suggests.

Choose your battles

Sometimes, it’s best to make like Elsa and let it go.

“It is a good idea to speak up when a child’s behavior is harmful, repeatedly disruptive, or poses a risk to themselves, others, or your property,” Dr. Christner says. “It’s often best to let minor or isolated incidents go, recognizing that children are learning and growing, and their behavior can vary day by day. Also, recognize that not every child will behave the same way as your child.”

By picking your battles, Dr. Christner says you’re more likely to navigate tricky situations and maintain friendships.



For more Parents news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on Parents.