For the crispiest, fluffiest oven chip, this old favourite beats the competition – and it's better for you

The chip pan was once a fixture of the British kitchen. We didn’t seem to mind the smell of oil. Maybe the cigarette smoke and Double Diamond masked it.

But chip pans did need constant monitoring. The 1970s saw a flurry of public information ads on television, warning of the danger of pans bursting into flames. Overheating was the leading cause of injury from domestic fires as late as 2005. There were around 10,000 chip pan fires in 1998: 25 years later that’s fallen to less than 1,200, after a brief spike in the past decade, perhaps as everyone tried to make Heston’s triple-cooked chips at home.

Part of the revolution is down to the arrival, in 1979, of McCain Oven Chips. Safer, easier to cook, less calorific than deep-fried chips and far less smelly, they seemed like a godsend. Just open the bag, shake them on to an oven tray, and bake.

Since then they’ve become a freezer staple, and the range in the supermarkets is bewildering. Crinkle-cut, homestyle, curly, triple-cooked, skinny French fries and chunky great Jenga bricks. But are they really chips? Not if you believe that real chips are made by plunging sticks of potato in boiling fat. It’s this medieval torture treatment that makes the water contained in the potato gasp and boil, a mini controlled explosion that forces the oil out to the edges of the chip, so it browns and crisps to a crunchy crust, while the starches inside expand to a fluffy cloud of potato joy.

The perfect chip will be first plunged in oil at 140C, to cook the potato. Then a second cooking at around 180C is mandatory, to create the aforementioned crust and fluff (triple-cooked chips are boiled first, but the subsequent stages remain the same). But simply cooking potatoes at the same temperature in the oven won’t work – the reason being that oil is a much better conductor of heat than air.

So you can’t expect an oven chip to taste just like a true chip, unless you deep-fry them (many of the bags suggest you do just that, which seems a bit disingenuous). Cooked in the oven, they are closer to stick-shaped mini-roasties.

In terms of expectation management, air fryers have a similar issue, in that the name is misleading – they don’t fry. Instead they are tiny ovens with high-powered fans. But actually air fryers are an excellent way to cook your oven chips. Only a handful of the chips I tried gave instructions for air fryers, so if yours don’t, a good starting point is McCain, which recommends 15 minutes in a 1700- 2000W air fryer, and 20 minutes in a 1400W model, shaking halfway.

So what’s in a chip? Potato, fat, and salt is all that’s necessary. A bit of tweaking can pay dividends though. The best home-made oven chip recipe I know is Barney Dezmazery’s; he boils the potatoes first with a little vinegar, which helps them keep their shape and improves the crust, then dusts them with cornflour for extra crunch.

But most of the manufactured chips I tested had a whole panoply of other ingredients. Dextrose, a sugar to help the chips brown, is almost universal. Spices like paprika or turmeric also boost colour, and flavour too if the potatoes are bland – a good potato doesn’t need them. Starches are added to make the outside crisper, like a very thin layer of batter. Some chips have extra delights in the form of diphosphate (a raising agent) and, weirdly, xanthan gum, a thickener.

As for the fat, most of the chip manufacturers use a liquid oil like sunflower oil; but saturated fats (hard at room temperature) make for a crisper chip. It’s not clear exactly why, although they are more stable at higher temperatures. Use beef fat, and your chips will be imbued with a subtle delicious savoury beefiness. McDonald’s used a blend of oils including beef fat until the 1990s, when it dropped the lard element because of of health concerns over saturated fat (although there are now murmurings in the scientific community that the risk may be overstated).

But judging by my tasting, even just a dollop of beef fat makes a big difference. That lard-laced winning chip is also expensive, but trust me. Chips are a treat, so do them right, and without burning the house down.

The value-for-money taste test

M&S Chunky Chips

£2.90 for 1kg at Ocado

These smell like the oil isn’t fresh, and the flavour is pure dodgy chip shop. Nice and fluffy, but not enough to make up for the smell. Plus there’s a lot of added ingredients, including xanthan gum, a marker for ultra-processed food (UPF). I wouldn’t buy these.

Asda Just Essentials Chips

£1.65 for 1.5kg (£1.10/kg)

Kudos for the short list of ingredients and for being substantially lower in salt than some other brands. But the texture is just far too dry. There’s a bit of an odd aftertaste, too.

Lidl Harvest Basket Homestyle Chips

£1.49 for 1kg

Even after extra time in the oven they are still pallid, and while they have a good potato flavour they aren’t crisp at all. The packet says ‘extra crunchy’; not so.

Waitrose & Partners Chunky Chips

£2.75 for 1kg

Chunky, yes, at nearly 2cm thick, but not crisp, despite all the added starch, nor fluffy – in fact they are wet in the middle, like a jacket potato. No dextrose though.

Co-op Straight Cut Oven Chips

£2 for 750g (£2.67/kg)

A nice short list of ingredients and the lowest salt levels in the test, but they have an odd savoury flavour; they taste like a bag of crisps.

Tesco Homestyle Straight Cut Chips

£1.85 for 950g (£1.95/kg)

A lightly chewy, crisp exterior, but nothing remarkable – and they contain modified maize starch (UPF).

Co-op Irresistible Thick Cut Chunky Chips

£3.15 for 750g (£4.20/kg)

Slightly tangy, in an odd way, like they’ve already got vinegar on them. Ingredients include potato protein, which may help with the browning.

Lidl Harvest Basket Crispy Skin-On Fries

£1.39 for 750g (£1.85/kg)

An odd red-pepper flavour, which might be down to the paprika extract, and a hefty list of ingredients. They cook up very pale but the texture is crisper than it looks.

Essential Waitrose & Partners Straight Cut Oven Chips

£2 for 900g (£2.23/kg)

Long and slender with a strong potato flavour, but a slightly wet interior that’s unappealing.

By Sainsbury’s French Fries

£2.75 for 1.5kg (£1.83/kg)

Very crisp and narrow with a good colour. They taste like burger-chain fries, so if that is what you are looking for, they’re a winner. Plus they contain just potatoes, sunflower oil and dextrose (to help with browning in the oven).

Albert Bartlett Homestyle Chips

£3.75 for 1.2kg at Sainsbury’s (£3.13/kg)

Golden and fairly crisp, with a mild flavour. Lots of coating ingredients listed on the bag, as well as spices, so I’m a bit surprised they aren’t crisper.

Morrisons Homestyle Chips

£2.69 for 1.2kg (£2.24/kg)

Nice potato flavour and a good golden colour with very crisp ends. Modified starch in there but it’s one of the few packs that doesn’t add dextrose.

Waitrose & Partners No1 Triple Cooked Chips

£3.85 for 400g (£4.33/kg)

Lovely fat chips. Nice potato flavour, and a really fluffy interior, although I’d like more crispness given the added starches and beef fat. Slightly oily.

McCain Straight Home Chips

£3.20 for 1kg at Ocado

Broad and flat, like dominos. The colour is golden and they have a slightly sweet flavour. Not super crisp but clean tasting, although the ingredients list is long.

Morrisons Savers Straight Cut Chips

£1.65 for 1.5kg (£1.10/kg)

Like all the budget chips, these are short, and baked as directed they were a bit soft. The short list of ingredients makes them stand out.

By Sainsbury’s Extra Crispy Chips

£2.50 for 900g (£2.78/kg)

Highly seasoned and chewy; I don’t mind the flavour, but it’s strong. They stay crisp even when cold, which could be down to some of the massive list of ingredients – fancy some diphosphates and silicon dioxide with your chips?

Asda Straight Cut Chips

£2.45 for 1.5kg (£1.63/kg)

The salt content is low (one eighth that of some chips). They are quite crisp, and slightly bland (but that’s forgiven as they are so low in salt). Fine, but no better than Morrisons Savers and nearly 50 per cent more expensive. Worth going for if salt is an issue, though.

Tesco Finest British Chunky Oven Chips

£3.10 for 1.2kg (£2.58/kg)

Wow. Crispy (there are lots of added starches, and they are doing their job), with a nice flavour. Very fat (nearly 2cm) and long, so a majestic-looking chip, but not for you if you want to avoid added ingredients.

McCain Crispy French Fries

£3.20 for 900g at Sainsbury’s (£3.56/kg)

Narrow French fries that cook up quite pale but with very dark ends. They taste like a good burger-shop fry, and they are noticeably crisper than the Sainsbury’s and Waitrose French fries. However, the pay-off is a long list of ingredients, including modified starch and colour.

Sainsbury’s Taste the Difference Chunky Maris Piper Chips

£3.50 for 1.2kg (£2.92/kg)

Good potato flavour and a nice amber colour. These would be good with a steak. Although they could be crisper, there’s no dextrose in these and the starches (corn flour, wheat flour and rice flour) are the kind you’d find in a home kitchen.

McCain Gastro Triple Cooked Chips

£3.70 for 700g at Sainsbury’s (£5.29/kg)

Inch-thick chips that sizzle to a great colour, a crunchy bite and fluffy interior. Nicely seasoned, with a dollop of beef fat. No dextrose; no added starch, either. Chips as nature intended.

