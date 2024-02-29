The Cringiest DIY Trends According to TikTok’s Favorite Designers, Decorators, and DIY’ers

Illustration: Julia Abbonizio/Getty Images

At one point, a “Live, Laugh, Love” sign mounted on the wall above a sofa (or even better, the toilet) was the hallmark of cringe for DIY trends, but now it’s a little more covert. Once reserved for Gen Z’s disdain for anything they deemed embarrassing, the term cringe has firmly planted its presence in design. And we hate to break it to you, but no one is immune from being cringe—not even us.

So how do we avoid empty design when a new aesthetically driven trend appears almost daily? Whether it’s cottagecore, coquettecore, or even goblincore; it can be hard to keep up with what’s in. But at the heart of every fad is something more substantial—style. You can’t teach style; it’s what sets tastemakers apart from the rest. It’s why they’re touted as influencers. And it’s why millions of people wait with bated breath to see how they’ll incorporate trends like, say, Peach Fuzz, Pantone’s latest color of the year.

Their innately stylish and signature taste is not a result of trend-hopping but a culmination of trial and error and an instinctual understanding of design. So who better to tackle the mother of all design categories than TikTok’s favorite DIY’ers? Unfiltered and brutally honest, these eight content creators share what they love, loathe, and find totally cringe as far as DIY trends go.

Arts & Crafting a TV Frame

There was a collective sigh of relief when Samsung released The Frame, a super thin TV that mimics framed art, in 2017. When mounted on a wall, it sits flush against the wall and can display high-definition photos even when turned off. Additionally, owners can purchase frames, or bezels, to place around the TV, hence the name. Finally, an alternative to the bulky plastic hanging from our limewashed walls.

Intended to blend seamlessly with your decor, The Frame is beloved by countless interior designers, and your most design-savvy friends, for its graceful discretion. Anthony Immediato, a Philadelphia-based interior stylist known for his impeccable taste and honest takes on design trends, notes that while he understands it’s a pricey piece of technology, he doesn’t think frames work on just any TV screen. The entire purpose is to disguise your television, but DIY’ing custom frames may be doing the opposite. “This resulted in what was essentially a black box with a picture frame around it,” he explains. “To me, this makes your TV stand out more, contradicting the whole point of the DIY.”

Imani Keal, a DC-based interior decorator, also has a hot take on TVs, a subject that she’s very vocal about. “I cannot stand seeing people hide TVs in small spaces,” she confesses. “If you’re not a big TV watcher, maybe, but insinuating that a viable TV is some kind of crime is deeply annoying.” If you must disguise it, Keal recommends The Frame, but really she just wants people to stop the shaming and keep their spaces real. “Most of us watch TV and build our living rooms around that activity,” Keal adds. “There’s nothing wrong with that. It makes me cringe to watch people build a home to convey an aesthetic that isn’t real.”

The $7 Mirror Hack is Tack

Listen, we get it: Mirrors are expensive. But they’re also one of those critical pieces that can truly transform your space. However, instead of investing in a quality crafted mirror, many people are now opting for the “$7 mirror hack.” This trend involves buying multiple $7 mirrors, typically from Walmart or Target, and mounting them together to make a mirror wall.

According to Courtney Shoudis, the multimedia artist behind Studio EmmJean, the $7 mirror hack is not giving what people think it is. “No matter how many you hang together, it still looks like a really cheap mirror wall,” she insists while likening it to a fun house. “We all know how wonky and distorted they can be, so why would you want to multiply that wonkiness by hanging six or eight of them together on a wall?” Immediato adds that this is not an isolated incident, as it’s also happening with the DIY wavy mirror and the DIY Anthropologie mirror. “Essentially, all of these mirror hacks have the same goal, to elevate a cheap mirror and make it look expensive or more luxurious, which is great in theory.”

However, Shoudis offers one exception to the rule: small IKEA mirrors. “I’ve seen some creators elevate the mirror wall by using smaller square mirrors from IKEA, and it makes a huge difference,” she adds.

Make Salad Bowls a Serving Dish Again

Salad bowls are having a moment right now and it actually has nothing to do with salad. “For a while, I was seeing people making their own pendant light shades out of things like baskets or plastic/wooden bowls,” Immediato says. But while some people have succeeded with this trend, most fall flat from this content creator’s purview. “In order for this DIY to be a success, I feel like you would have to invest in high-quality baskets or bowls along with a fair amount of materials like paint and plaster, depending on what style of light you were trying to achieve.” And though we may admire the craftiness, at that price point why not just buy the pendant shade you’re trying to replicate?

But the trend does not end there. (Seriously, who’s the publicist behind salad bowls?) Despite being the It-girl of DIY trends right now, Shoudis is not a fan. She is deeply disturbed by the IKEA and Dollar Tree side table hack that’s all over TikTok specifically. (The trend involves gluing and spray painting salad bowls together and using a serving tray as the tabletop.) “I have yet to see it look good,” she admits. “If you’re already at IKEA, why not buy an actual side table there instead of making a half-assed one out of spray-painted glass and plastic bowls?” Half-assed or not, this DIY trend isn’t slowing down anytime soon, as it’s gone from side tables to fruit bowls and vases. The devil works hard, but the marketing team behind salad bowls works harder!

Enough With the Monochromatic Madness

Whether it’s monochromatic pastels, whites, or even single-metal tones, many interior designers agree that variation is necessary. “The coquette trend might be to blame, but a room full of ’80s pink, pastels, and bows is not my cup of tea,” says Vic Sanchez, a viral interior designer on TikTok. Instead, he recommends curating a more balanced space over aesthetically driven trends. “Like with fashion, there seems to be a new TikTok aesthetic trend almost daily…. Bookshelf wealth? I dislike viral trends that promote consumption for the sake of an aesthetic.” Sanchez is in favor of buying and creating things that speak to you and skipping the “aesthetic FOMO.”

Keal also points out how microtrends leave spaces feeling disjointed and may only look good as a vignette. “When people do these quirky DIY trends like squiggles or decals, they sometimes don't show the project in the context of the rest of the apartment,” she explains. When participating in micro trends, people have a tendency to overlook how it translates from online to real life: “The purpose of creating a beautiful space is to look and feel warm and welcome in real life and on the internet, not just in five-second clips.” Keal encourages people to think bigger than one design or even one room. “I love a viral DIY project as much as the next DIY content creator, but I always wonder what those types of projects look like when you take a step back and show it in the full context of the room,” she adds.

Life Imitates Art, But Keep Your Sheets on Your Bed

Shoudis acknowledges that it can be “challenging navigating art for your home, especially finding large-scale work on a lower budget,” but if your intent is to elevate your space, then it needs to be done with integrity. “The DIY trend of creating textured monochrome wall art using bed sheets or heavy layers of Spackle needs to end,” she insists.

Yes, art is something we can get weird and experimental with—it’s encouraged even—but when it’s merely a means to fill white space, is it still art? “I firmly believe art should tell a story, be bold and unique to your tastes, and incorporate color and intrigue,” she argues. “Just because it’s easy to make and DIY doesn’t mean it’s suitable for the space.” Instead, Shoudis recommends visiting your local thrift for paintings and purchasing prints and originals from artists you love—bonus points for supporting emerging artists. Whether you make or buy art, keep it authentically expressive. “Art is meant to be interesting, peculiar, and narrative-driven, not merely [used] to occupy wall space with a hardened old bed sheet or a textured layer of Spackle painted a singular color.”

One Molding Style Does Not Fit All

Kate Pearce of Kate Pearce Vintage knows a thing or two about architectural style, as her home renovation is the envy of many on the internet. As an interior stylist with a knack for thrifting and DIY, Pearce is ready to weigh in on a DIY trend that she’d like to see less of: picture frame molding. “Look, I love picture frame molding just as much as the next person, but I also think it’s important to honor the architectural style of your home,” she says. While picture frame molding looks fabulous in most older homes—does it make sense in modern ones? Honoring and respecting your home’s personal style is an excellent way to elevate it and make your interior decor pop. “To me, it feels out of place in a midcentury ranch or other more architecturally modern styles.”

It’s Time to Dump the Dupes

When you’re decorating on a budget, it can be hard to resist the temptation of a good dupe, especially when it’s an affordable alternative. But more often than not, the dupe is never going to be as good as the real thing. Pearce lends some words of wisdom for avoiding dupes while still staying within budget: “It’s a lot more interesting to show how you can reuse a secondhand piece and give it new life.”

Toby Liu, a New York–based interior designer and creative director, shares Pearce’s disdain for dupe culture, specifically with regards to applicable features like faux marble. “I’ve noticed this trend lately, where people paint their countertops white and then paint a marble pattern on them. It looks fake and cheap.” Liu acknowledges that marble is expensive, but there are many other kinds of stone that look great,” so it’s worth looking into more affordable stones. Quality over quantity wins every time!

Copy, Paste, Delete!

We love DIYs for the different interpretations taken on popular trends; the ordinary becomes the extraordinary. Infusing your personal style into design is the best part, and Tay BeepBoop Nakamoto does this well. As a viral TikToker known for creating fun spaces, Nakamoto can’t stress the importance of designing how you like enough. “Rather than copy-past[ing] a trend, it’s more impressive to put a personal creative twist on it,” she says.

Nakamoto aces infusing creativity and silliness into her interior design projects, so she encourages everyone to do what you want, how you want it. “Some people might appreciate being told what’s in and what’s out, but I’m a subscriber to the thought that it doesn’t matter,” she adds. A prime example of Nakamoto practicing what she preaches is how she made the organic-shaped chandelier trend her own by surpassing the electric ware. “I couldn’t simply install chandeliers because I’d have to run new wiring, and I’m not qualified to do that,” she explains. “I decided to do a renter-friendly trick and just hang the chandelier.” After drilling into the ceiling joist, Nakamato popped in rechargeable LED light pucks for a functional piece that felt unique in the space.

Step Outside of Matchy-Matchy Design

Galey Alix, founder of Galey Alix Design, is ready to make a case for mismatched design and has no reservations about the fact that “we need to stop the matchy-matchy.” There’s no greater time to flex your DIY muscles than when renovating a home, but so many people make the mistake of matching hardware during the process in an effort to create a more cohesive space. Alix challenges this notion, encouraging people to try mixed metals for a pop of personality. (Chrome might be on trend right now, but why not pair it with copper or brass finishes?) “When you walk into a home that has mixed metals, such as a kitchen with an unpolished brass sink faucet and antique bronze drawer pulls, it instantly feels more custom,” she insists. “Why? Because you’re now layering complementary metal tones and showing more design thought and effort.”

Can We Please Leave Pandemic White in 2020?

Neutrals are a great way to create a more grounded space, but it may have run its course. As Alix says, “I think it worked until it didn’t.” When the viral content creator flexes her DIY chops on her HBO Max show Home in a Heartbeat, she makes a point to infuse a sense of warmth even in the most neutral and white spaces. “When we were in a pandemic and seeking calm and peace in our lives because the world was spiraling around us, white-everything made sense.” As we carry on through 2024, Alix hopes people will integrate more color and vibrancy into their homes again. “We are quietly quitting white and replacing it with bold, vibrant, deep colors,” she adds.

Liu agrees, confessing that he’s “sick of seeing homes that are entirely white/beige” and that “lack character and look too intentional.” Luckily, he has an easy DIY solution for seamlessly instilling color back into your home: pick three colors and bring them into your space à la decorative objects. “I would recommend choosing around three colors and integrating them into your space using items like furniture, rugs, or decorative objects,” he adds.

Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest