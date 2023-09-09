What Is a Crick in the Neck?

Medically reviewed by Forest Miller, MSOT

A "crick in the neck" is a common phrase used to explain the sensation of muscle tightness around the neck and shoulder blade regions. This distinct discomfort sets it apart from persistent or regular neck pain, which may be caused by an injury or other clear cause.



Unlike intense or acute neck pain, a crick in the neck typically presents as a more rigid and uncomfortable sensation rather than a sharp or severe pain. In some cases, home remedies can address this discomfort and often resolve in a few days. Occasionally, a crick in the neck might temporarily restrict your ability to move your neck freely.



Keep reading to explore the types of cricks in the neck, symptoms, causes, diagnosis, and treatment options.

Symptoms of a Crick in the Neck

A "crick in the neck" can manifest with a range of symptoms. These symptoms typically involve discomfort and restricted movement in the neck area. Here are some common symptoms associated with a crick in the neck:



Neck stiffness: A sensation of tightness or reduced flexibility in your neck that makes it challenging to move your head comfortably.

Decreased neck mobility: Turning your head or tilting it to the side may become difficult due to the stiffness, and you might find it challenging to perform normal neck movements.

Neck or shoulder discomfort: You might feel soreness or a dull ache in the neck region, particularly with movement.

Muscle knots or spasms: The muscles around your neck and shoulders might feel tense or tight, contributing to the sensation of stiffness.

Radiating discomfort: In some cases, you might feel mild discomfort radiating from the neck to the shoulders or arms.

Headache: Stiffness in the neck can sometimes lead to tension headaches, particularly in the base of the skull.

It's important to note that while a crick in the neck is generally not a serious condition, it's advisable to pay attention to any accompanying symptoms that might suggest a more serious issue, such as persistent pain, numbness, tingling, weakness, or pain radiating down the arms.

If you experience such symptoms or if the stiffness lasts for an extended period without improvement, seeking medical attention is recommended to rule out any underlying concerns.



What Causes a Crick in the Neck?

Neck pain often arises from muscle strain or tension, frequently triggered by everyday activities, including:



Spending long hours bending over a desk

Poor posture

Incorrectly positioning your computer monitor (too high or too low)

Sleeping in an uncomfortable position

Exercising with abrupt neck twisting or turning

Improper posture while lifting heavy objects



Other more serious factors contributing to neck pain that require medical attention and are more than just a "crick in the neck" include:



Medical conditions like fibromyalgia

Disk rupture

Sprains

Cervical arthritis



Minor spine fractures due to osteoporosis

Spinal stenosis (narrowing of the spinal canal)



Spinal infections, such as osteomyelitis

Torticollis

Spinal cancer involvement

Mental Health and Neck Pain

One 80-person study from 2016 found that depression and anxiety-while primarily associated with emotional and psychological distress-can often manifest physically as neck pain.

When experiencing depression or anxiety, the body may enter a heightened state of tension and stress, leading to muscle tension and contraction, particularly in the neck and shoulders. This prolonged muscle tension can gradually result in the development of neck pain and stiffness.



How Is A Crick in the Neck Diagnosed?

A healthcare provider will carefully evaluate your neck and shoulder areas to recognize or rule out other clinical reasons for your neck pain. This evaluation helps establish whether there might be more serious underlying issues like:

Infections

Cancer

Heart-related concerns

Insufficient blood flow to arteries

Problems with upper neck ligaments

Unexplained dysfunction of cranial nerves

Potential fractures

If any of these signs are present, your provider should refer you for further consultation.

Your provider will perform a series of steps to Identify the underlying cause of your stiff neck and develop an appropriate treatment plan. Here are some of the steps they may take:

Initial assessment and history

Physical exam

Palpation and tenderness assessment-measurement of pain sensitivity

Neurological assessment

Flexion, rotation, and mobility tests

Diagnostic imaging, such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)

Treatments for Cricks in the Neck

The primary goal of treatment for a crick in the neck is to alleviate discomfort, improve mobility, and address the underlying cause. Talk to your healthcare provider before using any treatments for neck and should pain.

Crick in the neck treatment may include the following:

Pain Relief

The immediate focus is on reducing any discomfort or soreness in the neck region, making the individual more comfortable.

As a first step, your provider may suggest using readily available pain relievers like:

Aspirin

Ibuprofen

Naproxen, or

Acetaminophen

Additional pain relief measures may include:

Temperature therapy: Use ice within the first 48 to 72 hours, then switch to heat. You can apply heat through warm showers, hot compresses, or a heating pad

Improve sleep setup: Use a firm mattress and supportive pillow

A neck collar: Consult your healthcare provider about using a soft neck collar for a day or two to alleviate discomfort

Acupuncture: Regular acupuncture treatments may help relieve pain in the back, neck, and joints, such as in osteoarthritis.

Activity Changes

Easing neck pain may involve moderating your activities, although bed rest is generally not recommended by medical professionals. Strive to maintain an active lifestyle within the boundaries of pain tolerance.



Consider these strategies to stay active while managing neck pain:



Pause regular physical activities during the initial days to diminish inflammation in the affected region

If your neck mobility is restricted, you might need to abstain from driving until your comfort and flexibility improve



Gradually reintroduce moderate exercise

Your healthcare provider might suggest involving a physical therapist. This specialist can guide you through tailored exercises suitable for your condition and provide guidance on when to initiate them.



Physical Therapy

As a component of your physical therapy regimen, you might be introduced to massage and stretching techniques alongside exercises aimed at bolstering your neck muscles. Engaging in these exercises can yield the following benefits:



Enhanced posture



Neck strength and flexibility



Your provider may include the following elements in an exercise plan for you to follow:



Stretching and strength training



Incorporation of aerobic activities: Aerobic exercises like walking, stationary cycling, or swimming can aid in better blood circulation to your muscles.



While stretching and strengthening exercises are beneficial in the long term, it's important to avoid starting them too soon. Prioritizing the strengthening of upper back muscles can alleviate strain on the neck.



How to Prevent Cricks in the Neck

Preventing neck pain involves adopting healthy habits and making mindful choices in your daily activities. Here's a set of guidelines to help you reduce the risk of experiencing neck discomfort:



Maintain an ergonomic workspace: Set up your computer, desk, and chair ergonomically. Ensure your monitor is at eye level, and use a chair with proper back and arm support.



Take frequent breaks: If you have a sedentary job, take regular breaks to stand, stretch, and change your position. Avoid sitting in the same posture for extended periods.



Do neck exercises: Incorporate neck stretches and range-of-motion exercises into your routine to maintain flexibility and prevent muscle tension.



Choose a supportive pillow: Choose a pillow that supports your neck's natural curve while sleeping. Avoid pillows that are too high or too flat.



Have good mattress support: Sleep on a firm mattress that provides adequate support for your spine.



Limit mobile device usage: Hold your smartphone or tablet at eye level to prevent straining your neck while using electronic devices.



Stress management: Practice stress-reduction techniques such as deep breathing, meditation, or yoga to prevent tension from building up in your neck muscles.



Avoid repetitive strain: Be mindful of repetitive movements that could strain your neck, such as constantly looking down at your phone or computer.



By adopting these preventive measures and being mindful of your body's movements and positioning, you can significantly reduce the risk of developing a crick in the neck and enjoy better neck health over the long term.

Related Conditions

There are other related conditions that share certain similarities or characteristics with having a "crick in the neck," either in terms of symptoms, causes, or effects. Some include the following conditions:

Cervical Spondylosis

Cervical spondylosis is a condition characterized by the gradual deterioration of the cartilage (disks) and bones in the neck region (cervical vertebrae). This process, commonly associated with aging, can lead to chronic neck pain and discomfort.

In more advanced instances, the spinal cord itself may become affected. This has the potential to influence various aspects of the body, including your arms, legs, and even your sense of balance.

Tension Headache

The most prevalent form of headache is a tension headache. This type of headache manifests as a sensation of pain or discomfort within the head, scalp, or neck, frequently accompanied by muscle tightness in these regions. In some cases, the pain may feel similar to a "crick in the neck."

Other Related Conditions

Other related conditions to "a crick in the neck" may include:

Arthritis

Spinal canal narrowing

Disk degeneration, or

Muscle strain

When faced with significant neck issues, it is advisable to seek consultation from your healthcare provider and, in many cases, a specialist such as a neurosurgeon. This approach ensures a precise diagnosis and appropriate treatment recommendations.



A Quick Review

A "crick in the neck," a common occurrence characterized by muscle tightness around the neck and shoulder blade areas. Distinguished from persistent neck pain, a crick usually entails discomfort rather than sharp pain and often resolves within a few days with home remedies.

Neck pain symptoms may arise from muscle strain due to factors like poor posture, excessive bending, or sudden neck movements. More severe causes of neck pain that require medical attention include injuries, medical conditions, and spinal issues.



If you or a loved one is experiencing neck pain, it is important to talk to your healthcare provider to ensure it is nothing more serious. Treatment methods for crick-in-the-neck pain encompass over-the-counter pain medication, lifestyle adjustments, physical therapy, and stress management techniques.



Read the original article on Health.com.