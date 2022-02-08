Smile for Valentine's Day! Crest Whitestrips and Oral-B whiteners are up to 40 percent off at Amazon

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Time to stock up and make those pearly whites whiter in time for V Day! (Photo: Getty)

Smile — your solution to Hollywood teeth is just a click away. Amazon is offering huge savings on Crest whitening products. So if you’ve been thinking of amping up the wattage on those gnashers, now’s the time.

The savings are impressive: The ever-popular Crest 3D White Dental Whitening Kit is down from $38 to just $23. This kit has thousands of five-star reviews. Need to know more? Scroll for some details — and other excellent options for at-home whitening, all with spectacular pricing.

Score big on these brightening strips. (Photo: Amazon)

Trying to get rid of all those pesky coffee and wine stains on your teeth? This kit might help. It sloughs away stubborn stains from the last five years, and it works fast, too — just 30 minutes a day for ten days, and you have a smile you won't stop wanting to show off.

"On my recent visit to the dentist, the hygienist asked what I was doing to keep my teeth so white!" a shopper noted. "'Whatever you’re doing, keep it up!' She approves!"

$24 $38 at Amazon

Just add teeth. (Photo: Amazon)

This kit has steadily become the most-trusted at-home teeth whitening solution. Just ask Amazon shoppers, who have already contributed nearly 44,000 five-star reviews.

This comprehensive 3D White Dental Whitening Kit is by far the most popular tooth-whitener on Amazon due to its pro-level smile brightening effects. It also purports to remove up to 14 years of teeth stains — something that countless reviewers vouch for — when used according to directions.

This offering comes with 20 Professional Effects strips and two 1 Hour Express strip treatments (each with one upper and one lower strip). With the new "advanced seal technology," these strips no longer slip, so you can drink water — and even talk — while using them.

The resoundingly positive feedback on Amazon also speaks for itself.

One reviewer wrote: "Very simple to use product, just follow the directions and you will get great results... I smoked for 20 years and have been drinking coffee for about 30 so my teeth were pretty stained. After using this product I was amazed at what a great job it did. I actually had one person think my teeth were fake because they were so white."

$45 $48 at Amazon

Keep those teeth nice and gunk-free. (Photo: Amazon)

Keep your teeth sparkly clean with Oral-B Complete Glide Dental Floss Picks. These picks are so easy to use and tote that you'll actually use them. They also contain Scope Outlast, so you'll get a minty fresh breath pick-me-up. You can snap up a pack of six right now at a serious discount.

"I cannot do without these. I'm a flossing fiend. I floss after every meal and these make it so much easier. I keep them in my purse, car and bathroom," a happy customer said. "Per my dentist, you just have to be sure you're not just sticking in and out of your teeth and calling it a day. You have to scrape both sides of your tooth as you're flossing. I get an excellent checkup every six months so that tells me these work great."

$24 $30 at Amazon

