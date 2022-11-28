Crest Whitestrips are up to 45% off for Cyber Monday (Hello, holiday photos!)

Don't miss this Cyber Monday deal on Crest Whitestrips! (Photo: Amazon)

Time to smile: Amazon's best Cyber Monday deals include serious savings on some of our favorite Crest Whitestrips products. They're here already, too! So, if you’ve been thinking of amping up the wattage on those gnashers, now’s the time. It could be just what you need before the holiday photo season kicks off. Now, get ready to shop! Your solution to picture-perfect teeth is just a click away.

Crest Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects Teeth Whitening Strip Kit $30 $46 Save $16 Amazon's #1 bestseller in teeth whitening kits, this no slip pack of Crest Whitestrips promises to give you teeth 22 shades whiter in just 20 days. $30 at Amazon

Crest Crest 3D Whitestrips for Sensitive Teeth $30 $50 Save $20 Attention, dental snowflakes: This is the Crest Whitestrips product for you. These work to gently remove 15 years of stains in just two weeks. $30 at Amazon

Crest Crest 3D Whitestrips with Light $54 $70 Save $16 This handheld device that weakens stains, when paired with Crest Whitestrips and used directly, whitens better than strips alone. $54 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

Your Cyber Week Shopping Guide: See all of our Cyber Monday coverage. Shop the top Cyber Monday Deals on Yahoo Life. Engadget’s tech experts curated the best deals on highly-rated electronics for Cyber Monday. Learn about Cyber Monday trends on In the Know, and our car experts at Autoblog are covering must-shop Cyber Monday auto deals.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.