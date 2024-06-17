Creekside camping brings families together for Father’s Day

JOPLIN, Mo. — Fathers and their families flocked to the creek to celebrate the special day.

It was Father’s Day at the Zan’s Creekside Campsite. Multiple fathers set up camp right off the creek to keep cool from the high temperatures.

Canoes, kayaks, and tubes floated down the Shoal Creek to celebrate fathers and everything they do for their families.

Even some dogs jumped into the water to join in on the fun.

We caught up with some fathers and their kids to see what this day means to them.

“It means the best because of my son. First-time father and, I work hard so I deserve it,” said Saul and Sebastian Paniagy, father and son.

“Just enjoying time with the family and to relax,” said Kelly Gibson and Abby Brady, father and daughter.

“It’s going great, being with my oldest son, my youngest son is out in Washington DC, he’s in the Navy, miss them both, I’m glad I can spend time with one of them so it’s a good time,” said Cory and Skye Paulk, father and son.

To all the dads out there on Father’s Day, happy Father’s Day from us.

