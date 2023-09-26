The Creator of ‘Friends’ Just Bought a $23 Million Malibu Home With an Oceanfront Basketball Court

It’s good to be Marta Kauffman. The veteran television writer and producer, who’s probably still best known for co-creating the über-successful sitcom “Friends,” has paid $23.6 million in cash for an oceanfront home on Malibu’s coveted Broad Beach. Complete with a basketball court and detached guesthouse, the compound is sited on a nearly 1-acre double lot, a rare amount of space for the neighborhood.

And it gets even better: Kauffman’s new home is right next door to a $16 million house she’s owned since 2006. When coupled together, the two properties give her nearly 1.3 acres of land and more than 7,000 square feet of living space right on one of Malibu’s most popular and pricey beaches.

More from Robb Report

Kauffman now owns one of the largest and most impressive compounds on Broad Beach.

The latest Kauffman acquisition was sold to her by Milwaukee Brewers owner Mark Attanasio, who acquired the double lot in two separate transactions more than 20 years ago, paying about $6.4 million in total. He then spent another small fortune making upgrades and additions to the premises, including remodeling the Cape Cod-style main house and installing that aforementioned basketball court, before putting the place up for grabs at nearly $25 million earlier this year.

Previously, the walled and gated estate had been offered as a beachfront rental, asking as much as $150,000 per month.

Several sets of sliding and French doors throughout the house provide easy access to a backyard deck.

Interior highlights of the four-bedroom main house include a spacious chef’s kitchen with premium appliances, a light-filled dining/family room combo that spills out to an oceanfront patio, and an upstairs master retreat with ocean views and a private balcony.

Also on tap are grassy lawns, well-tended gardens, a sandy beachfront sitting area and a huge wooden deck, complete with a jacuzzi and fire-pit, that’s primed for entertaining. But perhaps the property’s most unusual feature is the one-bedroom guesthouse, which lies directly below the detached two-car garage and includes its own bathroom and laundry room.

The spacious backyard has ample room for large-scale entertaining.

Kauffman, who also co-created the Netflix series “Grace and Frankie,” now lays claim to one of the most impressive estates on Broad Beach. When combined with her longtime home next door, the 67-year-old’s holdings include two oceanfront homes, two detached guesthouses and garage parking for five cars. Smack-dab in the middle of the compound is the sports court, where some of her lucky “Friends” will be able to shoot hoops while watching the sun set over the ocean waves.

Ari Attanasio of Sotheby’s International Realty held the listing; Ellen Francisco of Coldwell Banker Realty repped the buyer.

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.