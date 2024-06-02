Create your own pollinator paradise in pots

I had the opportunity over a recent weekend to walk through a neighborhood butterfly garden. I loved being surrounded by an assortment of plants large and small that provided food and habitat for butterflies and other pollinators. And while I oohed and aahed at the lovely color combinations created by flowers in delicate pinks, deep purples, bright yellows and bold reds, what caught my eye the most were containers spread throughout the garden that housed a collection of pollinator plants. These “pollinator pots” or “Butterfly Bed & Breakfasts,” as they were fondly labeled, not only provided a service to the pollinators but also complimented the garden, adding color, texture and structure to bare spots in the landscape.

Starting your own pollinator pot is not difficult, and can quickly add a pop of color and interest to your garden, patio or balcony — even if you have limited space. When you include pollinator plants in your containers, they attract insects like butterflies, bees and flies with the lure of nectar held in their flowers. While visiting the flowers, these insects inadvertently collect pollen on their legs and bodies. As they move to different areas, they transfer the pollen to other plants, enabling pollination and the production of seeds and fruit. When you include native wildflowers in your pollinator pots, you also support local pollinators and create a rest stop for them as they traverse our urban environments to reach nearby wildflowers and natural spaces.

Adding pollinator plants is an easy way to elevate your container garden and make a positive impact on your landscape and the environment. Looking to start your own pollinator pot? Below are some helpful steps to get you started.

Step 1: Select your plants: Consider adding native plants and wildflowers to support local pollinators. Herbs also make good additions with many producing flower spikes with dozens of blooms. Cilantro, dill, fennel and parsley also are host plants for the swallowtail butterfly species. When choosing plants, consider their sunlight and water requirements to ensure they are suitable for your environment. Most of North Central Florida is now in the 9b plant hardiness zone. For a more diverse display, combine plants with varying heights, textures and blooming seasons. Ensure that all plants in a container share similar water and light needs.

Step 2: Choose the right container: Containers should be large enough to accommodate the root systems of your plants and provide adequate drainage. As a rule of thumb, the pot should be at least twice the size of the plant’s root ball. Ensure the container has adequate drainage holes to prevent waterlogging. Containers made of terracotta, ceramic or plastic are popular choices.

Step 3: Potting mix: A high-quality, well-draining potting mix is crucial for container gardening. Regular garden soil is too dense for containers and can get compacted, restricting root growth and drainage. You can enhance the mix with organic matter such as compost, which adds nutrients and improves water retention.

Step 4: Planting: Make a hole in the potting mix that is twice as wide and just as deep as the plant’s root ball. Place the plant in the hole and gently backfill with the potting mix, ensuring the plant is at the same depth it was in its original pot. Press the soil down lightly around the base of the plant. You can top with a light mulching of pine straw or leaves to help retain moisture. Water the plants thoroughly after planting to settle the potting mix and eliminate air pockets.

Step 5: Care and maintenance: Position your containers in a spot that gets the appropriate amount of sunlight for your chosen plants. Most pollinator plants prefer full sun, which means at least six hours of direct sunlight per day. However, some plants, like certain varieties of salvia, can tolerate partial shade.

Regular watering is essential, especially for container plants, which can dry out more quickly than those in the ground. Water when the top inch of soil feels dry to the touch. You may need to water more frequently during hot weather.

Fertilize your plants periodically with a balanced, water-soluble fertilizer to promote healthy growth and blooming. Native wildflowers may need a lower concentration of fertilizer than nursery-bred ornamental plants.

Regularly check your plants for signs of pests or disease. Remove dead or yellowing leaves and spent flowers to encourage new growth.

Step 6: Attracting pollinators: To enhance your container garden’s attractiveness to pollinators, consider the following tips:

Include a variety of plants that flower at different times to provide a continuous food source.

Provide a diversity of flower colors and shapes to attract a variety of pollinator insects.

Avoid using pesticides that can harm pollinators.

Provide a shallow dish of water with stones for pollinators to land on and drink from.

To learn more about container gardening and how to manage your Florida landscape, reach out to the UF/IFAS Extension Alachua County’s office to speak with a Master Gardener Volunteer at 955-2402 or mag@alachuacounty.us.

— Dr. Cynthia Nazario-Leary is the Environmental and Community Horticulture Extension Agent for UF/IFAS Extension Alachua County. Contact her at cnazarioleary@ufl.edu or 955-2402.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Create your own pollinator paradise in pots