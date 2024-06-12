'We create a lifestyle program': 55-plus 'active adult' community on former Higgins Estate taking shape

The United Group of Companies hosts a groundbreaking of The Arbella at Bramble Hill, a luxury active adult community in Worcester.

WORCESTER — The 55-and-over community off Salisbury Street on the Higgins Estate is rapidly taking shape, as the plywood 123-unit vision of a New York state developer is showing signs of soon-to-be livable structures.

To be known as The Arbella at Bramble Hill, the project will feature 60 one-bedroom apartments and 63 two-bedroom apartments across three buildings, each with their own underground parking.

United Group of Companies that purchased the 17-acre Higgins Estate in July 2023 for $4.9 million, is developing the property and will manage it once completed.

Michael Uccellini, president and CEO of United Group, said Wednesday at a small gathering with officials on the graveled property that the company chose the property for redevelopment “because of the demand.”

The United Group of Companies hosts a groundbreaking of The Arbella at Bramble Hill, a luxury active adult community in Worcester.

Uccellini said that hard costs — often defined as including labor, materials and utilities — were estimated at $40 million.

“There's over 35,000 seniors in a five-mile ring in this area,” said Uccellini. “We don't just provide shelter. We don't just build a community.

“You have one-bedroom, two-bedroom apartments, all different sizes, and we create a lifestyle program that's centered around this clubhouse that delivers across seven prongs.”

Addressed at 757 Salisbury St., and at the end of a street built specifically for the project, The Arbella will include an 8,500-square-foot clubhouse, a golf simulator, a yoga studio, an indoor pool and sauna, pickleball and bocce courts and a multimedia theater, among other amenities, according to plans.

Michael DiGiacomo, chief operating officer for United Group, said that starting rents will be about $2,795 for one-bedroom units and $3,500 for two-bedroom units.

United Group Chief Development Officer Jeff Smetana speaks during a groundbreaking of The Arbella at Bramble Hill, a luxury active adult community in Worcester.

The company’s target completion date is spring 2025 with a handful of leases already signed, according to Jeddy Johnson, a spokesperson for United Group.

The Bramble Hill property was built in 1901 with a Georgian Revival mansion on 115 acres of land that included the since-gone manor house, the stables/carriage house, a caretaker’s cottage and a children’s playhouse. Its name is traced to its original occupant — prominent industrialist Milton P. Higgins and his philanthropic wife, Alice C. Higgins.

In 2000, the estate was sold for just over $5 million, the highest price ever paid for a residence in Worcester at the time.

United Group President and CEO Michael J. Uccellini speaks during a groundbreaking of The Arbella at Bramble Hill, a luxury active adult community in Worcester.

While 90 acres of the property were earlier developed into an over-55 community called Salisbury Hill, the remainder — where the main buildings weathered as they sat in the elements — remained untouched.

The 123-unit project that is now taking shape first popped up in 2019, only a year after a Dunstable-based developer purchased the remaining 17.4 acres for $820,000.

Although approved by the planning board in October 2022, the project faced resistance by city Zoning Board of Appeals members and neighbors in February, who focused on the project’s suitability for the neighborhood and its affordability.

The project was eventually approved, giving way to demolition work of the building that by near its end was heavily graffitied across its walls and Greek columns.

United Group President and CEO Michael J. Uccellini, left, and Mayor Joseph Petty listen during a groundbreaking ceremony of The Arbella at Bramble Hill.

United Group has maintained that nature had seeped into the building, rendering it impossible to renovate and leaving it no other choice but to tear down the property for redevelopment.

In October, local preservationists took doorknobs and hardware from the property, according to Johnson.

Wednesday, City Mayor Joseph M. Petty praised the project, saying how there is a great need for “all types of housing” in the city.

“People from Worcester will have a place to downsize,” said Petty. “They will have a good quality building and a good quality of life, too.”

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: 55-plus 'active adult' community on former Higgins Estate taking shape