Create Easy Keepsake Art with This Fall-Friendly DIY

Although the Christmas season is exciting, it’s important to not forget about the beauty of fall. In autumn, the leaves are colorful, and the temperature is just right for a cozy night filled with feel-good movies and warm blankets. Plus, it’s a perfect time to do some arts and crafts.

Because the gift-giving time of the year is almost here, you’ve probably already started thinking about what to share with your loved ones — especially if you’ve got a wish list as long as Santa’s. Gifting, as heartwarming as it can be, is an expensive task that requires some thoughtfulness. But what’s more thoughtful than a homemade present?

Thanks to a TikTok by Morgan Cook (@morganevelyncook), you can experience all of the fun that comes with leaf pressing. If you find yourself “bored on a nice, fall day,” like Cook says, fill your free time by leaf peeping and bring a bag to collect the unique, bold leaves that you come across. After washing your leaves to prevent any contamination, let them dry before pulling out the Mod Podge. If you’ve done any crafty activities, you’ve probably got a jar of the well-known sealant glue hidden somewhere.

You can apply the Mod Podge with a small brush, but be sure to completely cover the leaves and allow the product to dry. To prevent your leaves from curling, rest a heavy item, such as a book or pan, on top of the leaves so they’ll be ready for the next step. If you happen to have any unused frames on hand (perhaps you thrifted some), it’s time to give them a fun purpose. Find a piece of cardboard or poster paper and paint it a color of your choice; this will be the background for your artsy leaf collage.

As you begin the collage, remember that there’s no right or wrong way to do this. You can place a variety of colors together, or you could cut up some of the leaves to form a geometric shape around other leaves like Cook did. Either way, the result will be so cute; plus you can take all the credit for this keepsake when your guests compliment the artwork. Whether you decide to hang this up in your living room or wrap it under the Christmas tree, your arts and crafts project will be worth the time and effort.



Even though the winter solstice isn’t here for about five more weeks, colorful leaves are quickly falling from the trees and won’t be around much longer. Bring your tote bag on a walk around a local park and get your Mod Podge ready for this fun fall activity!