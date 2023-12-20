Cream Cheese Is Your Secret Weapon To Upgrade Canned Chili

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Canned chili can be great when you're in a pinch and need to make a quick meal. However, if you've stocked up on it and now have multiple cans lying around, you probably don't want to keep making it over and over again. The good news is that you don't have to eat your way through the same meal every day -- instead, you can transform it into a whole new snack using cream cheese.

All you have to do is mix cream cheese, the can of chili, and shredded cheese together and cook them. The flavors will melt and meld together, giving you a cheesy, gooey dip that's perfect for scooping using corn or tortilla chips (or any other type of chip you like). It works well as a snack or a quick appetizer at a party.

Want to give this quick hack a whirl? While it's certainly a simple trick, there are a few considerations to keep in mind as you do. Then, try out a couple of variations and extra toppings to give your meal an upgrade.

Considerations For Making Chili Cheese Dip

The first consideration as you make your chili cheese dip is your ingredients. For starters, you can choose canned chili either with or without beans. If you choose chili without beans, you'll create a smoother dip that has a stronger meat flavor to it. On the other hand, chili with beans tends to be a bit heartier. Besides the chili, you'll also want to think about the cheese. A sharp shredded cheddar, for instance, can add some tang to your meal, while using a Mexican blend adds some variety and a dash of spiciness. Or, you could even skip this step and leave it out entirely. As for the cream cheese, your favorite brand will work just fine.

Once you've got your ingredients in hand, it's time to start thinking about the methodology. One way to make this dip is to first layer the cream cheese, then the chili, and finally the shredded cheese in a baking dish or pie dish, and pop it in the oven until the ingredients are melted and warm. Another method is to simply mix everything either in your slow cooker or a pot on the stove. This second method will lead to a uniform rather than layered dip. You could also mix the ingredients in a bowl and heat them in the microwave for a couple of minutes to melt together.

Variations And Add-Ins For Your Chili Cheese Dip

This dip can be made with as little as two or three ingredients, but you can also add in some other touches to give it a boost of flavor. One way to enhance this dip is to add some spice. For example, chopped jalapeños, either mixed into the dip itself or as a garnish once it's cooked, can give your meal a kick. Or, you could add spices such as chili powder or crushed red chili pepper flakes into your dip instead. You could also throw in some hot sauce and mix that into your dip.

Besides adding some spices, you can also play around with your dip by adding some veggies. Chopped avocados can be a great addition to your dip. Or, if you'd rather stick to easy ingredients, mix some store-bought or freshly made salsa into it instead. Another option to try could be a chopped red onion garnish on top of the dip. Or, perhaps chopped olives could work.

Finally, you could also finish off your dip using cilantro. Cilantro can add a pop of contrasting color while also enhancing the taste of the meal. Choose one of these variations and finishing touches, or just make the simple version. Either way, you've got an easy and effective upgrade to canned chili.

