A "Cream and Boring" Bedroom Gets a Colorful, Upcycle-Packed Makeover

Sarah Everett
·1 min read
Bedroom with sloped ceilings, gray walls, and yellow bedding
Neatly made bed with crib beside in bedroom.
Storage chest in bedroom before renovation.
Doors being painted during renovation.
Doors being painted.
Green painted wainscoting in bedroom.
Pink painted door in bedroom with green wainscoting.
Fuchsia armchair with floral ottoman in newly painted bedroom.
Decorative ceramics on wall in bedroom.

If you’re looking to add a pop of color to your bedroom, try one of this year’s trendiest DIYs — adding colorful paneling or trim to the walls. For example: Floor-to-ceiling paneling in light blue makes this room look taller and more vibrant, light green adds a cottagecore pop to this bedroom, and orange picture frame molding zaps some energy into this one
In a fourth example, Claire Myers (@chaos_at_leitrim) adds a teal to her bedroom on the walls, doors, and more. Before, “The room was cream and boring,” Claire says. “It needed a refresh. We wanted color and a comfortable bedroom.”