A "Cream and Boring" Bedroom Gets a Colorful, Upcycle-Packed Makeover

They liked how spacious it was, but it didn’t suit their personality. Credit: Claire Myers Credit: Claire Myers

The hardest part was measuring around the doors and windows. Credit: Claire Myers Credit: Claire Myers

The room also includes an IKEA MALM refresh using MDF and the same teal paint from the walls. Credit: Claire Myers Credit: Claire Myers

The chair, a great-grandmother hand-me-down, was reupholstered in magenta velvet for another pop of color. Credit: Claire Myers Credit: Claire Myers

The homeowner says the bedroom “after” is relaxing and colorful. “We love the feel of it,” she says. Credit: Claire Myers Credit: Claire Myers

If you’re looking to add a pop of color to your bedroom, try one of this year’s trendiest DIYs — adding colorful paneling or trim to the walls. For example: Floor-to-ceiling paneling in light blue makes this room look taller and more vibrant, light green adds a cottagecore pop to this bedroom, and orange picture frame molding zaps some energy into this one.

In a fourth example, Claire Myers (@chaos_at_leitrim) adds a teal to her bedroom on the walls, doors, and more. Before, “The room was cream and boring,” Claire says. “It needed a refresh. We wanted color and a comfortable bedroom.”