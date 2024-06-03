Craving eclairs? Need a facial? Computer repair? These new NJ businesses can help

Eclairland, Englewood

Dessert company selling eclairs, cakes and cookies, baked goods, sandwiches and salads, coffee beans and tea leaves.

WHERE: 53 E Palisade Ave., Englewood

WHEN: Grand opening was May 29.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Call 201-408-4833 or 201-408-4896, or visit https://www.eclairland.com/

Englewood Wax and Skin Care Center, Englewood

Providing an upscale approach to skin care, waxing, facials, body wraps, and eyelash and brow services.

WHERE: 43 North Dean St., Englewood

WHEN: Grand opening and ribbon-cutting are Tuesday. Hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Call 551-335-4226 or visit https://englewoodwaxandskincare.com/

Plato's Closet, Ledgewood

May 30, 2024; Fairfield, NJ, USA; Plato's Closet in Fairfield.

Outlet buying and selling gently-used clothing, shoes and accessories.

WHERE: 1029 U.S Highway 46 West, Ledgewood

WHEN: Reopening was May 31.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Call 973-970-9828 or visit https://platoscloset.com/locations/ledgewood-nj/

The Fix, American Dream, East Rutherford

Offering repair services for devices such as cellphones, tablets and laptops, ranging from such issues as shattered screens to complex glitches.

WHERE: American Dream, 1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford

WHEN: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Call 201-388-9993 or visit https://thefixsolutions.com/store/american-dream-east-rutherford/

