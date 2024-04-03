Craving chicken and waffles? Colorado-based fried chicken chain opens in North Texas

Daddy’s Chicken Shack opened its second Texas location in Colleyville last month — elbowing its way into a region that has no shortage of fried chicken joints.

Confident in its pressure-fried chicken, Daddy’s hopes North Texas will take a liking to its chicken sandwiches at its 4717 Colleyville Blvd, suite 100 location. The chain opened its first restaurant in Houston and plans to open 20 more in Texas and Colorado, where it is based.

“Pressure frying leaves you with a piece of protein that is cooked quicker and has lost less moisture and flavor, resulting in a juicier and tastier end product.” according to Martin Food Equipment, makers of pressure fryers.

Daddy’s prides itself on all its chicken being brined overnight in buttermilk and herbs. They say it is not your normal fried chicken sandwich.

⚡ More trending stories:

→ There’s no ‘better place’ to see April 8 total solar eclipse than in this tiny Texas town.

→In Texas, set your thermostat at 80 when it's 100 degrees, expert says.

→Groceries at this national chain are the cheapest, study finds.

Daddy’s Chicken Shack’s Nashville hot chicken sandwich. Slaw, house-made pickles, with remoulade sauce served on a brioche bun. for $8.45. Courtesy photo by All Points Public Relations.

Their menu combines all chicken franchise favorites: Chicken and waffles, hot chicken, grilled chicken, chicken tenders, and sliders. Like Chick-fil-A and Popeyes, they also serve nuggets and popcorn chicken.

Daddy’s Chicken Shack, another California chicken chain, is open in Colleyville at 4717 Colleyville Blvd. Originally from Pasadena pic.twitter.com/0lbonIQOfQ — Bud Kennedy's Eats Beat (@EatsBeat) April 3, 2024

Each of its franchises are classified as “an elevated, chef-inspired fried chicken concept that is dedicated to good livin’ and better chicken.”

They live by “food like the photos,” saying if your food does not come out looking like the menu picture, you can send it back.

Chicken and waffles, loaded fries, and the chicken trio sliders from Daddy’s Chicken Shack. Courtesy photo by All Points Public Relations.

So what does this Daddy’s Chicken Shack menu look like?

*All items have the options of either pressure cooked or grilled chicken.

Chicken and Waffles: funnel cake style waffles with syrup. $7.95 for entree.

Big Daddy Sandwich: Napa slaw, sriracha mayo, served on a soft brioche bun. $6.85

Nashville Daddy: 5 different heat levels to choose from. Sweet creamy slaw, house-made pickles, with house-made remoulade sauce served on a soft brioche bun. $8.45

Spicy Daddy: sambal (indonesian chili paste), Napa slaw, ginger mayo, cilantro, served on a soft brioche bun. $8.45

All American Daddy: bacon, house-made ranch, Napa slaw, house-made pickles, house-made remoulade sauce (french herb sauce), brioche bun. $8.95

Popcorn Chicken.

Lil Daddy Flight: 3 slider versions of the classic Big Daddy, Spicy Daddy, All American Daddy, or Nashville Daddy (Mild) sandwiches in slider form, you can vary combinations. $12.15

Nashville Fingers: five levels of spice. $8.95

Salad ($3.85), fries ($2.45), and loaded fries ($6.45) available as sides.

Breakfast options are available as well.

Daddy’s Chicken Shack is located on 4717 Colleyville Blvd, suite 100, Colleyville. They are open everyday from 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Fred’s Texas Cafe has new Spring menu

Fred’s Texas Cafe is bringing many new items to its menu including breakfast sandwiches and burgers.

Egg Sandwhich: bacon, egg, American cheese on Texas toast.

Sliders: mustard, ketchup, cheese, onions, and pickles.

Green Chile Lamb Stew: lamb, green chile, and spices in broth.

Pimiento Peppers: bacon wrapped, jalapenos filled with pimento cheese.

Fried Green Tomatoes: battered tomato slices layered with pimento cheese for dipping sauces.

Bolo Burger: smoked bologna, crispy onion strings, American cheese, mustard, and mayo.

Whistle Stop Burger: pimiento cheese, fried green tomato, romaine lettuce, pico de gallo, and sriracha remoulade.

The Big Easy Burger: bacon, pepper jack cheese, Cajun remoulade, jalapeno, and purple onion.

The Sticky Burger: bacon-infused peanut butter, house-made jalapeno jam, crispy bacon, and American cheese.

Fred’s has two locations in Fort Worth: 7101 Camp Bowie West and 2730 Western Center. Both are open from 10:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.