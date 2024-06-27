'Craveable items at an affordable price': Taco Bell rolls out new $7 value meal combo

Taco Bell has a new combo meal deal meant to address the affordability of fast food with inflation still on the front burner for consumers.

The new $7 limited-time Luxe Cravings Box hits the Taco Bell menu Thursday. The meal comes with a Chalupa Supreme, Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, Double Stacked Taco, chips and nacho cheese sauce, and a medium drink. The restaurant chain says the combo is priced about 55% lower than the price for the menu items bought separately.

Many major fast food chains have sought to address consumer concerns over prices. Last week, McDonald's began selling a $5 limited-time Meal Deal, which includes a McDouble or McChicken sandwich, 4-piece Chicken McNuggets, small fries and a small soft drink.

Last month, Wendy's began offering a $3 breakfast deal for an English muffin breakfast sandwich and side of seasoned potatoes, and Burger King debuted the $5 Your Way Meal with a choice of three sandwiches, plus chicken nuggets, fries and a drink.

This isn't Taco Bell's first attempt to bring affordability to its menu as consumers look for cheaper food options. The $5 Taco Discovery Box – a Crunchy Taco, Doritos Locos Taco, Cantina Chicken Crispy Taco and a medium drink – was available in April to June 4. In January, Taco Bell launched a new Cravings Value Menu with 10 items for $3 or less.

Taco Bell's new craving menu will feature options for meat-eaters and vegetarians.

Since then prices on some of those menu items have increased slightly. But there's still 10 items priced at less than $3, Taylor Montgomery, the chief marketing officer for Taco Bell North America, said in a statement sent to USA TODAY. "Our Cravings Value Menu is one of the leading value menus within the industry … because we believe consumers shouldn’t have to choose between affordability and abundance," he said.

With the new $7 Luxe Cravings Box, "we’re giving consumers our most craveable items at an affordable price point and living up to our commitment on value to satisfy cravings with fan favorite full-sized menu items," Montgomery said.

Taco Bell Luxe Cravings Box nutritional information

Here are nutrition details on Taco Bell's Luxe Cravings Box, according to the restaurant chain:

Chalupa Supreme (Beef): Calories (360); Total fat (20 grams; 26% of daily value); Cholesterol (25 mg; 8%); Sodium (570 mg; %); Total carbohydrates (31 g; 11%); and Protein (12 g).

Beefy 5-Layer Burrito: Calories (500); Total fat (19 g; 24% of daily value); Cholesterol (30 mg; 10%); Sodium (1280 mg; 56%); Total carbohydrates (65g; 24%); and Protein (18 g).

Double Stacked Taco: Calories (320); Total fat (16 g; 21% of daily value); Cholesterol (25 mg; 8%); Sodium (600 mg; 26%); Total carbohydrates (34 g; 12%); and Protein (11 g).

Chips and nacho cheese sauce: Calories (220); Total fat (13 g; 17% of daily value); Cholesterol (0 mg); Sodium (280 mg; 12%); Total carbohydrates (24g; 9%); and Protein (3 g).

Still on Taco Bell menu: Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme and Tostada

Added to the fast food chain's menu in May, the new dishes – the Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme and Big Cheez-It Tostada – are made with a Cheez-It cracker that is 16 times the size of a standard Cheez-It.

Taco Bell will add limited-edition menu items the Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme and Big Cheez-It Tostada beginning May 30 for Taco Bell Rewards members and June 6 for all customers.

