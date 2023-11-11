'Less hair is going in the trash': This detangling brush loved by 54,000 shoppers is just $13
For those of us with thinning hair, we're always looking for ways to hang on to our luscious locks as long as possible. That means treating our manes as gently as possible — one way to do that is to use a detangling brush to comb through snarls. Right now, it just so happens that you can this megapopular Crave Naturals Glide Through Detangling Brush at Amazon on sale for just $13, down from $20 — that's 35% off!
Specially designed to reduce pulling and tugging hair while you brush, it minimizes pain and breakage while smoothing out your hair.
Why is it a good deal?
You can't put a price on great hair, but if you have to, this brush is a steal. But this one rarely goes on sale and the price typically goes up in the winter months.
Why do I need this?
To prevent damage and thinning hair, the American Academy of Dermatology recommends pulling and tugging on your hair as little as possible. Tugging on your hair can pull it out as well as cause it to break. That means using products like leave-in conditioners and detangling brushes, like the Crave Naturals Glide Through Detangling Brush, is doing your mane a favor.
This brush is specially designed with a bristle pattern that's cone-shaped to gently separate strands and snarls so you don't damage your hair or hurt your scalp. The handle also has an ergonomic shape so it's comfortable to hold while you're tackling tangles.
What reviewers say
Amazon shoppers can't get enough of this brush — it has 54,000 perfect five-star ratings.
"Oh. My. GOSH," wrote a stunned shopper. "I’ve had the finest, flyaway, straw-straight hair since birth. My mother forced me into a pixie cut when I was a very small child! She and even my sisters have always had easier hair and less sensitive scalps. No matter what I have tried before now, it’s been a struggle to either brush or comb it, dry or wet, conditioner or no, and now that I’m in my 60’s I was worried when it would start to thin out merely from trying to pull it into a scrunchie. Sometimes I haven’t even tried to comb or brush, just washed and conditioned it and gathered it into the scrunchie loosely. NO NEED TO NOW!!! This Crave glide-through brush did Not pull at all when gently brushed through my hair which had not been untangled after a shower the Day Before Yesterday. Only wish I’d known about this before now!"
"This is the best hairbrush I've ever used," asserted a rave reviewer. "It's so easy to brush through my thin, long and easily tangled hair. I shed and damage way less hair while brushing! I even bought one for my cats 🤣"
"I’m an older woman, my daughter told me about this brush, so I finally broke down and bought one," a grateful shopper shared. "I’m so glad I did because there is less hair going in the trash off whenever I brush this hair, especially after shampooing. I bought a second one for the 2nd bathroom."
"This is the only brush that I have found that works for my knotty, long hair," a five-star fan wrote. The only con I can think of is that I wish it had a regular handle with a rubber grip on it - if you get any hair product on your hands, it can be tricky to hold onto, but that is totally minor when compared to how it has made it possible to care for difficult hair! [I] am thankful that I have been able to get rid of the 20 other brushes I have tried over the years!"
No more knots! This brush is the secret to a tangle-free mane.
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:
Beauty and wellness
Nicebay Hair Straightener Brush$69$134Save $65
Nicebay Hair Dryer Brush$60$200Save $140
MSQ Eyelash Comb$5$8Save $3
Kelices Massage Gun$21$60Save $39 with coupon
Bio-Oil$10$14Save $4
CosRx Advanced Snail Mucin 96% Power Essence$15$25Save $10
Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush$36$60Save $24 with coupon
Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush$10$20Save $10
VieBeauti Teeth Whitening Pen, 3-Pack$15$30Save $15
Style
Gloria Vanderbilt High-Rise Tapered Jeans$10$48Save $38
Iuga Fleece-Lined Leggings with Pockets$24$40Save $16
HomeTop Fuzzy Memory Foam Slippers$21$26Save $5 with coupon
Playtex 18-Hour Wireless Bra$16$39Save $23
Shapermint Wireless Bra$29$48Save $19
Ororo Lightweight Heated Vest$135$170Save $35 with coupon
Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe$50$75Save $25
Koolaburra by Ugg Lezly Slippers$50$60Save $10