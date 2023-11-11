'Less hair is going in the trash': This detangling brush loved by 54,000 shoppers is just $13

For those of us with thinning hair, we're always looking for ways to hang on to our luscious locks as long as possible. That means treating our manes as gently as possible — one way to do that is to use a detangling brush to comb through snarls. Right now, it just so happens that you can this megapopular Crave Naturals Glide Through Detangling Brush at Amazon on sale for just $13, down from $20 — that's 35% off!

Why is it a good deal?

You can't put a price on great hair, but if you have to, this brush is a steal. But this one rarely goes on sale and the price typically goes up in the winter months.

Why do I need this?

To prevent damage and thinning hair, the American Academy of Dermatology recommends pulling and tugging on your hair as little as possible. Tugging on your hair can pull it out as well as cause it to break. That means using products like leave-in conditioners and detangling brushes, like the Crave Naturals Glide Through Detangling Brush, is doing your mane a favor.

This brush is specially designed with a bristle pattern that's cone-shaped to gently separate strands and snarls so you don't damage your hair or hurt your scalp. The handle also has an ergonomic shape so it's comfortable to hold while you're tackling tangles.

This brush is the secret to a tangle-free mane — grab it while it's 50% off

What reviewers say

Amazon shoppers can't get enough of this brush — it has 54,000 perfect five-star ratings.

"Oh. My. GOSH," wrote a stunned shopper. "I’ve had the finest, flyaway, straw-straight hair since birth. My mother forced me into a pixie cut when I was a very small child! She and even my sisters have always had easier hair and less sensitive scalps. No matter what I have tried before now, it’s been a struggle to either brush or comb it, dry or wet, conditioner or no, and now that I’m in my 60’s I was worried when it would start to thin out merely from trying to pull it into a scrunchie. Sometimes I haven’t even tried to comb or brush, just washed and conditioned it and gathered it into the scrunchie loosely. NO NEED TO NOW!!! This Crave glide-through brush did Not pull at all when gently brushed through my hair which had not been untangled after a shower the Day Before Yesterday. Only wish I’d known about this before now!"

"This is the best hairbrush I've ever used," asserted a rave reviewer. "It's so easy to brush through my thin, long and easily tangled hair. I shed and damage way less hair while brushing! I even bought one for my cats 🤣"

"I’m an older woman, my daughter told me about this brush, so I finally broke down and bought one," a grateful shopper shared. "I’m so glad I did because there is less hair going in the trash off whenever I brush this hair, especially after shampooing. I bought a second one for the 2nd bathroom."

"This is the only brush that I have found that works for my knotty, long hair," a five-star fan wrote. The only con I can think of is that I wish it had a regular handle with a rubber grip on it - if you get any hair product on your hands, it can be tricky to hold onto, but that is totally minor when compared to how it has made it possible to care for difficult hair! [I] am thankful that I have been able to get rid of the 20 other brushes I have tried over the years!"

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon style and beauty deals? Check these out:

Beauty and wellness

Nicebay Hair Straightener Brush $69 $134 Save $65 See at Amazon

Nicebay Hair Dryer Brush $60 $200 Save $140 See at Amazon

MSQ Eyelash Comb $5 $8 Save $3 See at Amazon

Kelices Massage Gun $21 $60 Save $39 with coupon See at Amazon

Bio-Oil $10 $14 Save $4 See at Amazon

CosRx Advanced Snail Mucin 96% Power Essence $15 $25 Save $10 See at Amazon

Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush $36 $60 Save $24 with coupon See at Amazon

Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Brush $10 $20 Save $10 See at Amazon

VieBeauti Teeth Whitening Pen, 3-Pack $15 $30 Save $15 See at Amazon

Style

Gloria Vanderbilt High-Rise Tapered Jeans $10 $48 Save $38 See at Amazon

Iuga Fleece-Lined Leggings with Pockets $24 $40 Save $16 See at Amazon

HomeTop Fuzzy Memory Foam Slippers $21 $26 Save $5 with coupon See at Amazon

Playtex 18-Hour Wireless Bra $16 $39 Save $23 See at Amazon

Shapermint Wireless Bra $29 $48 Save $19 See at Amazon

Ororo Lightweight Heated Vest $135 $170 Save $35 with coupon See at Amazon

Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe $50 $75 Save $25 See at Amazon

Koolaburra by Ugg Lezly Slippers $50 $60 Save $10 See at Amazon