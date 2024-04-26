Craigsville Community Cookbook to hit shelves: A reporter bakes her way through the recipes

CRAIGSVILLE – When the Craigsville Planning Commission put out a call for recipes in the community, they were expecting to receive mostly dinner meals.

After a few weeks, they received hundreds of recipes, ranging from biscuits, beans, rolls, and casserole to possum and frog legs.

"I did notice that in Craigsville, we really love our desserts," said Craigsville Planning Commission President, and library station manager, Janice Oakley. "I thought that we'd have more main dishes than anything, but our dessert section is the largest section."

Craigsville Planning Commission President Janice Oakley with a loose-sheet proofreading copy of the Craigsville Community Cookbook.

Hundreds of recipes come together to fund Craigsville town events

The 240 recipes were collected into the Craigsville Community Cookbook, which is currently available for preorder. According to Oakley, the idea came from the Pentecostal Holiness Church. The church created a cookbook as a fundraiser and, seeing that project's success, the Craigsville Planning Commission decided to do the same.

“We have a small budget, a tiny budget," Oakley said. "We always have all these large ideas and things that we want to do, but we just don't have the budget to do it.”

The commission has talked about expanding the annual Craigsville fall festival or adding more fireworks and snacks to the Fourth of July celebration. The funds are not dedicated.

Oakley also remembered checking out a similar cookbook from the Goshen Public Library.

"Someone had done a Goshen cookbook, and it was in their library for a check out. I remember taking it home and just taking tons of pictures because there's so many."

The book was also older, Oakley said, "You know that a lot of the people that have their sweet little recipes in there, they're no longer with us. It's kind of like their legacy."

I’m going to have to first-person narrate cooking a few of the recipes.

A grocery visit comes first

Cooking begins with a trip to a grocery store. I grab one of the smaller, two-tiered shopping carts, pausing awkwardly as a woman yells at her phone, which is diligently translating what she’s saying into text.

I get the beans first. I’m wearing my forest green Marshall University sweater, my alma mater, despite the weather. The reason I wear it happens after I stare at the shelves for five minutes straight, Googling what butter beans are. An older woman stops to tell me her granddaughter plays for the university. She doesn’t say what sport before asking if it’s the same school We Are Marshall is based on. It is – that’s the way I typically introduce it outside of West Virginia.

She tells me she’s just getting off a liquid diet and is shopping for her first solid meal in weeks. No, she doesn’t know what’s she’s going to make yet, but every possibility is exciting for her at that moment. She points out lima beans, which Google has just told me are the same as butter beans. We say goodbye and I thank her for helping.

I check out and head back to my friend’s house. As I’m still apartment hunting in Staunton or Augusta County, I’ve been staying in a friend’s spare bedroom during the week. The friend, Alex, pops in and out of the house on Thursday, telling me it's fine to make noise in the kitchen if I don’t make any while he’s on a work call. One of his cats, Gordy, is under no such obligation and he mews away while I prep.

The ingredients

Calico Beans get baked

The first recipe, Calico Beans, comes from Dana Dill. There are two reasons I picked it – I’m from New Orleans and I always bake my jambalaya the same way Dill’s recipe calls for a bake at the end. Second, I’d only heard of Calico cats, and I wanted to see if the name held up.

Here’s the section when I give some of the only advice cooking advice I have – cutting your onions in half, then slicing perpendicular to the layers, changing the angle of your knife as you follow the natural curve, is my favorite way. The resulting dice is more even than any other way I’ve tried.

Changing the angle of the cut gives an even onion dice.

As I brown the ground beef and bacon, I take a pinch of the raw onion and eat it. I do this every time I cut an onion – the first onion bite is perfect. I’ve long since given up on the second bite. By the time you’ve finished the first bite of raw onion, the second bite is too powerful and never worth it. I finish the meats, drain the fat and the canned beans, add both to a bowl, then toss the onions in the pan. If you’re ever trying to get golden brown diced onions but they’re just going translucent, you’ve probably got too much water in the pan. Mix everything with the condiments, then it all goes in the oven.

The onions turn golden while everything else gets mixed.

Alex takes his lunch, slipping outside to mow his hill of a yard. Then it occurs to me, an important question for a reporter – can I expense this? Jeff, can I expense the ingredients? Let me know if I can expense the ingredients in a quote below.

“Is that you or the onions making me cry?” wrote Jeff Schwaner, editor of The News Leader, while editing this article.

Not sure what that means. I internally debate if I should include the specific directions for the dishes in my coverage, deciding it would be better to leave it in the cookbook alone.

The calico beans before getting baked.

A desperate attempt to pipe pudding into cream puffs

The second recipe is for cream puff. Susan Wilcher sent the recipe to the Craigsville Community Cookbook in honor of her grandmother, Cornelia Johnson. I might be an alright cook, but pastries are not in my wheelhouse. I worry I won't shape up to the likely standard set by Ms. Wilcher and Ms. Johnson, but a review of the instructions reminds me of my college chemistry laboratory classes. The instructions are specific and include what textures to look for. Perfect.

I combine margarine and water in a pan and bring it to a boil. I throw in flour, rushing to mix thoroughly before the high heat burns the dough. When it’s come together, I take it off the heat. I beat in one egg at a time by hand, no stand mixer in sight.

The velvet-y cream puff batter.

Once it’s got a velvet texture, I drop spoonfuls on a greased oven tray. Alex walks in for water and tells me they’re definitely going to stick to the tray and I need to use foil, before slipping back outside. I unspoon my velvet puff batter back into the bowl, put foil on the tray, and spoon again.

The part of cooking that catches me up is not the individual recipes, but timing everything when working on multiple dishes. For example, the Calico Beans are only halfway done when I’m done globing puff batter. I’m unsure if baking them at the same time will mess with the pastries, so I pull the beans, air the oven out, and start the pastries.

I write for half an hour; the lawnmower ends outside. I ask Alex if Gabby, his wife, has any icing pipers. Don't think so, he says, and goes upstairs to get the grass off his face and clothes. I check all the shelves and don’t find anything to use. Maybe I should have asked this earlier. I pull out the golden-brown cream puffs and let them rest. The beans go back in.

There’s a funnel, plastic straws, and chopsticks in the silverware drawer. I rubber band a straw through the rubber funnel and put pudding inside. I push the straw into the pastry and force the pudding down. It goes about as well as you would expect.

This duct-tape method of piping pudding did not work out well.

Alex comes down the stairs and stares, confusion on his face. He opens an overhead drawer, reaches behind a few spices, and pulls out a bag of tips. I take the bag in silence.

Here’s the only place I change a recipe – no one in the house drinks or uses dairy-based milk, so I didn’t want to buy a gallon just for the pudding. Instead, I get vanilla pudding cups. It takes me 30 minutes and many failed attempts at piping to get the pastries full. This also means the pastries do not have to rest overnight before they can be sampled.

Alex and I both have one, and they’re perfect. The pastry is light, flakey, and not too sweet, a contrast with the pudding inside. Alex bites one in half, then dipped the second half in a gob of pudding left on the baking tray from one of my failed piping attempts.

Alex Smertneck dips a cream puffs in leftover pudding.

The beans come out a few minutes after the pastries are piped. The top is browned with the slightest hint of a burn, the same color and texture I look for in my jambalayas. Alex and I both have a bowl. The amount of catsup [sic] and brown sugar in the recipe made me think it would be much sweeter than it turned out, but a lot of the sugar must have broken down in the cooking process. The recipe full of beans, beef, and bacon managed to be light. I have a second bowl.

Susan Wilcher's Cream Puffs and Dana Dill's Calico Beans

Where can you get the cookbook?

Oakley hopes the printers, Fundcraft Publishing, send the first 200 copies to the town before Mother's Day. She also thanked everyone on the planning commission and a handful of volunteers for putting the book together.

The Craigsville Community Cookbook will be available at the Craigsville Public Library, both for sale at $15 and available for checkout. To preorder a cookbook, email tocvaevents@gmail.com.

Lyra Bordelon (she/her) is the public transparency and justice reporter at The News Leader. Do you have a story tip or feedback? It’s welcome through email to lbordelon@gannett.com. Subscribe to us at newsleader.com.

