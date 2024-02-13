'Looks and feels like a soft velvet!' This cozy fleece throw is an all-season wonder and right now it's only $14 — nearly 50% off

While there are only a few weeks until the official start of spring, we still have plenty of cold days ahead. Luckily, that means we have more time to get all comfy cozy. To you get ready to handle any cold snap or winter storm (or an overwhelming urge to feel snuggly and warm) we — and over 1,900 Amazon reviewers — recommend the Cagulax Fleece Throw Blanket.

A throw blanket may seem like an obvious item to help you weather the cold, but this fleece wonder is so plush and soft that it's worth its weight in gold. Plus, it's majorly marked down now on Amazon.

Why is this a good deal?

Originally retailing for $26, the Cagulax Fleece Throw Blanket is 46% off right now, which brings it down to just $14. And while this blanket is great for the winter, it's lightweight enough that you can curl up under it right through the spring thaw. Machine-washable and tumble dry-friendly, you'll be able to reach for this throw all year long.

Why do I need this?

This cozy throw blanket comes in nine vibrant colors, including pink, blue, green and yellow, and is made of an extremely soft polyester that won't shed. It's super breathable too, so don't be too surprised if the whole family fights over it — including your dog! Plus, since it's machine washable, you can even use it as an outdoor blanket.

The cold is no match for this cozy throw. (Amazon)

Lay the throw down in your living room for your kids during movie night, pile it onto your bed when cracking open a new book or treat your furry friend to a pet bed upgrade — this blanket can be used in almost every room in your house.

This blanket also comes in various sizes. While the 50 x 70 inch (shown above) is ideal for two kids or one adult to snuggle with, you can also opt for larger sizes (the biggest is a whopping 90 x 108 inches) if you want to cover everyone on the couch.

Pro tip: This blanket makes for a great gift! Send one to your parents who are always cold, to your niece who just moved into a drafty dorm room or as a virtual hug to a friend who lives miles away.

What reviewers say

Unsurprisingly, the Cagulax Fleece Throw Blanket is also super popular with Amazon shoppers. In fact, it's an Amazon's Choice product, thanks to its 1,900 five-star ratings.

One pleased shopper called the throw "well worth the money" and said it was a "gorgeous color."

Another cozy customer likened this affordable number to much more expensive fabrics, "Was looking for some new throws to liven my house up a bit, wanted yellow and pink, paid a lot more for the pink blanket from another place, which [I'm] returning. This blanket looks and feels like a soft velvet! ... You can’t beat it. Good size as well. Warm but not overly heavy, perfect for Florida. Ordering more."

Another fan exclaimed, "I have many throws — this is the BEST one so far!" They went on to share: "We just had a cold snap. This throw came through wonderfully. Even with it being lightweight, soft and comfy — it still provides all the warmth needed to get through a very chilly night. I would definitely get another..."

What really sets this throw apart is that it's warm and cozy, without being the kind of blanket to make you sweat, explains another happy customer, "If you tend to be warm, but sit in a drafty area this is perfect! Lightweight but blocks the draft and is super, super soft. It is not too thick, so it won’t make you sweat and it folds up nicely. I love this blanket I will be buying more."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

