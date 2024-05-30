Cozy up with delicious, comforting Korean-American mashup recipes

Chef Jae Lee of famed New York City restaurant Nowon is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to make two of his favorite Korean American fusion recipes. He shows us how to make a double smash cheeseburger with kimchi special sauce and spicy chopped cheese with rice cakes.

Nowon Legendary Cheeseburger with Kimchi Special Sauce by Jae Lee

This cheeseburger is where it all began. It started as the signature dish of a popup restaurant back in 2018 and is now the featured entrée of both permanent locations! It's the perfect representation of what the Nowon restaurant is, the blending of American and Korean staples to make one cohesive dish.

Chopped Cheese Rice Cakes by Jae Lee

This dish really leans into NYC culture. Taking the bodega staple of the chopped cheese sandwich and mashing it up with rice cakes and some Korean flavors truly highlights what our brand is all about. This is also the dish people seem to love the most, behind the Legendary Cheeseburger.

