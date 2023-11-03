Cozy Cardio Is Popular On Social Media — But Is It Actually Effective?

The low-impact, low-intensity exercise taking over TikTok may have some benefits.

A fitness trend taking over social media, cozy cardio is an at-home fitness trend that prioritizes comfort over intensity, vibes over weights, and self-care over buckets of sweat. Essentially, it’s exercise that’s been hygge-ified.

Does a group fitness class, run race route, or CrossFit metcon sound about as appealing to you as, say, a colonoscopy? You could be a good candidate for cozy cardio. Of course, just because something is popular doesn’t mean it’s healthy! So if you’re wondering if cozy cardio can actually benefit your mental, emotional, and/or physical well-being, read on.

Ahead, fitness professionals explain exactly what cozy cardio is, the benefits of incorporating it into your routine, and how to get started.

What is Cozy Cardio — And Where Did It Come From?

At its most distilled, cozy cardio is a broad term for any lower-impact, lower-intensity at-home exercise that feels gentle to the person performing it.

Coined by Hope Zuckerbrow in 2022, who is now known as the Founder of the Cozy Cardio Club, cozy cardio involves getting your heart rate up in a way that feels good — rather than dreadful — to the person doing it. To Zuckerbrow, that usually means walking on a walking pad in pajamas. (Typically, with a cup of protein coffee in hand, a romcom playing, and a candle flickering in the background). However, cozy cardio is a personalizable approach to fitness that puts your physical and atmospheric preferences top of mind. So if you don’t have (or enjoy!) walking on a walking pad, you might perform an at-home yoga flow, ride your at-home bike in heart rate zone 2, or stretch.

Initially, Zuckerbrow cozified exercise as a way to heal her own relationship with exercise, she explains on TikTok. But over time it evolved from strictly an exercise routine to a form of meditation and self-love. Now that her personal practice has gone viral, her hope is that cozy cardio helps other people — in particular, women — to reclaim their relationship to exercise. “Society puts so much pressure on women to look a certain way, and because of that, a lot of them have turned exercise into a punishment, or a means of solely working off [...] calories,” says Zuckerbrow on TikTok. Indeed, cozy cardio rewrites all of that by saying ‘no joy no gain,' rather than ‘no pain no gain.'



Who Is Cozy Cardio For?

Almost anyone! Cozy cardio can be a great lifestyle addition for anyone who struggles with body image, otherwise doesn’t (yet!) enjoy exercise, or who just really likes feeling snuggly.

That said, “because it is flexible and can be done at home, it is especially good for new parents, boss babes with busy working schedules, and college students,” according to fitness expert Meghan McFerran, a yoga instructor with Alo Moves, an on-demand wellness and fitness platform.

New parents who are likely constantly tired, and unable to allocate a ton of “me time” into their daily routines will love the idea of getting in some gentle exercise pilates class while the baby sleeps next to them or going on a long stroll with the carriage in their robe and slippers, she says.

Of course, it’s always best to talk with a healthcare provider before starting any new exercise routine — especially if you are postpartum or have any underlying health conditions.

The Health and Fitness Benefits Of Cozy Cardio

Doesn’t require a gym membership

One of the hallmark features of cozy cardio is that it is performed in a cozy environment — usually, at home. “The fact that the routine can be done at home makes it more accessible to people who are immunocompromised or otherwise don’t want to be in crowds, as well as those who have incontinence or gastrointestinal issues need to be close to the bathroom, and those who are sensitive to overstimulation (lights, sounds, smells),” says certified strength and conditioning specialist Tracie Haines-Landram, CSCS*D, a certified Nutrition Coach with Stronger U Nutrition and an adjunct professor at The University of Scranton.

The privacy afforded by exercising at home, also allows you to escape the pressure to look a certain way, or perform a certain way, that you might feel in a gym setting, she says. The fact that you don't have to leave your house to do it, also means that people with kids and no other childcare can perform it. Plus, it increases your likelihood of moving your body on even the busiest days, says Haines-Landram. “Cozy cardio removes the time it would take to commute to and from the gym,” she says.

Reduces stress levels

Quick: Rate your stress levels on a scale of one to ten. If you’re above a 5 or 6, you might benefit from cozy cardio. “People who are overly stressed by their current lifestyle or jobs can actually lower their stress levels by adapting a cozy cardio routine,” says body neutrality activist, intuitive eating coach, and certified strength and conditioning specialist Anna Poirer CSCS, author of Body Joyful: My Journey from Self-Loathing to Self-Acceptance.

Or at least, can help lower them more than a high-intensity workout might. She explains: While there are a number of health and fitness benefits of HIIT-style training, the methodology is taxing to the body. “Doing too much high intensity increases the level of cortisol (the stress hormone) in the body and can lead to adrenal fatigue, and lowered immune system,” she says. Higher levels of cortisol signal the body to hold onto fat, especially around the middle, which inhibits weight loss if that’s part of your goals. Plus, it makes you feel crummy.



Boosts overall happiness

“When you’re doing cozy cardio, you’re doing something that feels good, it can help increase serotonin and dopamine levels,” says Poirer. (ICYDK: These are the happiness hormones).

Plus, by doing this one thing per day that feels good to you, you signal to your body that it is worthy of joy and pleasure, says McFerren. This may cause a chain reaction where you start to do other things that feel good to your body and mind, too.

Disconnects you from metrics

No doubt, fitness trackers can be a great motivational tool for some. But for other people, all the data can be discouraging. If you fall into the latter camp, Haines-Landram says cozy cardio could be especially beneficial to you.

“Cozy cardio allows you to tune into how your body is feeling, rather than letting how many calories you’ve burned or steps you've taken indicate the value of the activity,” she explains. The fact that the modality divorces movement from calories burned helps encourage a healthier relationship with exercise. “Equating exercise to calories burned can be a slippery slope to feeling like the purpose of exercise is to burn calories, to lose weight, or to earn the food you eat,” she says.

Increases leg and midline strength

Again, exactly what your cozy cardio routine entails is up to you. Assuming you give Zuckerbrow’s tried-and-true walking pad routine a whirl, you can expect benefits such as improved strength, according to Poirer.

Walking offers a number of health and fitness benefits such as improved midline and leg strength.



Low impact

Most of the types of movement performed during cozy cardio — walking, yoga, dance, and stationary biking — are all low(er) impact forms of exercise. “Low-impact exercise is incredible because it puts less stress on your muscles and joints, and in turn, prevents injury, increases flexibility, and allows you to move and workout more often,” says McFerran.

Further, low-impact exercise may be the only type of exercise that people with pre-existing joint and connective tissue exercises can do.

Supports consistency

“The best workout is the one that you will actually do,” says Landram. “Often we let the idea of “the perfect workout” get in the way of a good workout,” she says. But really, the perfect workout is the one you actually do. If cozy cardio sparks your interest and it increases your likelihood of regularly moving your body, then it’s the perfect workout for you, she says.

Is Cozy Cardio 'Enough' of a Workout?

Great question! The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention suggest that individuals get at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity cardiovascular activity per week, plus two (or more) days of strength training per week. Whether or not your cozy cardio routine is intense enough to qualify as moderate-intensity, or involves enough muscle-strengthening movements to count as strength training, is going to depend on your tailor-made routine, exercise duration, overall health, current fitness level, and more.

As certified personal trainer Emily Schofield with Ultimate Performance explains, “Someone who is very sedentary would definitely benefit from implementing cozy cardio.” However, given the movement's focus on low-impact, low-intensity, and general ease, in all likelihood, a cozy cardio routine will not jack up the heart rate of someone who has already been regularly exercising enough to count as moderate-intensity cardiovascular activity.







Worth mentioning: Wearing a fitness tracker is one way to tell whether or not you're exercising at a moderate intensity — the target heart rate for moderate intensity exercise is 64 to 76 percent of your maximum heart rate, or 220- your age. But if you’d prefer to forgo a fitness tracker, you can also judge by your rate of perceived exertion (6+ out of 10), or how easily you can hold a conversation (should be doable but not easy).







Cozy cardio will also likely not challenge your muscles enough to qualify as strength work. As Haines-Landram explains, “Unless you have a set of dumbbells or other weighted fitness equipment, it’s unlikely that you’ll be able to provide enough challenge or resistance to strengthen your muscles.”

So, if you’re going to be introducing cozy cardio into your routine, Schofield suggests doing your best to also strength train at least 2 (or ideally 3) times per week, plus logging 10,000 steps per day. She says that these goals, combined with the cozy cardio routine, should be sufficient to help you hit those CDC requirements *and* really make progress toward your particular goals.

That said, some movement is always (always!) better than no movement. So even if doing cozy cardio won’t necessarily bring you towards achieving the CDC’s weekly recommendations, you’re still doing something that supports your overall well-being.



Exactly How To Try Cozy Cardio

Curious about the cozy cardio craze? Become part of the movement with the help of any (or all!) of the following tips.



Pick a time of day

Zuckerbrow may be on the morning exercise train, but you can do cozy cardio at any time. “To begin your cozy cardio routine, start by picking a time of day that will work in your schedule most days of the week and when you have more energy,” suggests Poirer.

Some questions you might ask yourself to figure out the time of day that works best:

When during my day do I have downtime?

Do I consider myself a morning person or a night owl?

When do I want to work out?

When will someone else be able to watch the children?

If you feel unsure when to try cozy cardio, she suggests thinking about your current routine and seeing if there are ways you can add this new habit in. (This is known as habit stacking). If, for example, you always watch the news while drinking coffee in the morning, she suggests adding stretching on the floor while you do so. Or, if you take your dog out in the morning, you might cozy it up by putting on loungewear, listening to a romance novel, and walking through the cute neighborhoods nearby.

Incorporate your senses

Just as a yoga studio might set the mood with dim lights, soothing sounds, and aromatherapy, Landram says it’s essential to set the mood for your cozy cardio session in order to make it, well, cozy.







Ways to set the mood for your cozy cardio

Light some candles

Burn incense

Plug in twinkle lights

Lower your dimmer

Power up the diffuser

Lather essential oils on your wrists

Make a cup of protein coffee

Get matcha delivered to your door

Boot up your favorite playlist

Turn on reruns of your comfort TV show







Get walking

Walking on a walking pad is Zuckerbrow's favorite form of cozy cardio, so if you have one consider giving it a try. “A walking pad or treadmill is a great way to start, especially with the winter months ahead,” says McFerran.

Note: If you don’t have access to a walking pad or treadmill, and you’d prefer to keep your workout indoors, Poirer suggests walking the perimeter of your house. “I have had clients start with just walking in their homes from one side to another, or out their door and down their front walkway and back as a way of starting some gentle exercise,” she explains.

Of course, if you can muster the courage to bear the elements, Schofield recommends it. “Getting outside has its own benefits. Sunlight, vitamin D, is important for your immune system and will help regulate your circadian rhythm and sleep,” she says.



Switch it up

The key to enjoying cozy cardio is finding a kind of low-intensity workout that you enjoy. If you don’t yet know what you enjoy, Landram suggests trying a wide variety of workout routines that contain the keywords ‘cozy cardio’ or ‘quiet’ cardio’ on Youtube. “Then, stick with the one that vibes with you,” she says.



Do what you can

Exactly how many times per week you tackle a cozy cardio workout will depend on what other (if any) exercise you’re doing throughout the week, as well as how busy you are. In a dream world, McFerran says people brand new to exercise would complete three 30-minute cozy cardio workouts to start.

But if that isn’t currently doable for you logistically, mentally, or emotionally, just do what you can. Cozy cardio is all about finding ways to work out beyond an hour-long class, says McFerren. So, if you only have 10 minutes per day to move, do 10 minutes.

“Doing yoga, stretching, dancing, or walking for just 3 to 10 minutes per day will give you some level of confidence, sense of accomplishment, and joy,” says Landram.

