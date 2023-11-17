Not a Drill! Dyson Vacuums Are Discounted During Amazon’s Early Black Friday Sale



News flash: There’s nothing sexier than having a clean apartment. No joke, coming home to a spotless, dust-free space is the hottest thing ever. And since you might as well tidy up in style, everyone knows that the cordless Dyson vacuums are the crème de la crème of cleaning (unlike the clunky, 20-year-old dust-sucker that you snagged from your mom’s house).

Still on the fence about dropping the $$$? Understandable! But, will Amazon’s early Dyson Black Friday deals convince you to make the investment? (Yeah, thought so. 😏) Amazon is currently hosting early Black Friday sales on Dyson vacuums right now through November 27! The viral cleaning devices are well worth their regular premium price tag, but major sales like this one are an *excellent* time to buy a Dyson vacuum if you’re trying to be kind to your wallet.

So, the brand itself hasn’t announced exactly what is going on sale this Black Friday yet, but we’re thinking Amazon’s Dyson deals are where it’s at.

Keep reading, bc we’re diving into allllll the details we know so far about Dyson’s 2023 Black Friday sales.

When exactly is Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2023?

Glad you asked, bc this is a great reminder for all of us to Mark! Those! Calendars! Black Friday and Cyber Monday, as always, land on the Friday and Monday after Thanksgiving—that’s November 24 and 27 this year. However, everyone with their Bachelor’s degree in Shopping (that’s me and you, boo!) knows that brands have been sneakily kicking off some of their holiday deals much earlier… Like, Amazon's early Black Friday sale that’s happening now through November 27! This means you have more than a week to snag yourself a discounted Dyson! But obv, don’t worry—we’ll list the official dates for Dyson’s sales once we know, so you can be ready to slam “Add to Cart” as soon as the discounts hit.

What will be on sale during Dyson’s Black Friday/Cyber Monday 2023 sale?

Because Amazon so graciously blessed us with early Dyson Black Friday deals, you’re able to shop models like the V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, the Gen5detect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, V15 Detect Vacuum, and more for way cheaper. We are hoping that Dyson’s vacuums will have an even steeper price drop come the official Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend (manifesting a $100+ discount...just sayin’). We’ll definitely update ya with allllll the deets once Dyson ~officially~ releases their Cyber Week deals, though don’t you worry!

In the meantime, don’t sleep on these early Dyson vacuum sales (up to 21% off) you can shop on Amazon right now!

V11 Cordless Stick Vacuum

It’s been over 10 years since Dyson launched their first cord-free stick vacuum, the appliance style they’re most known for (besides the iconic AirWrap, ofc). One of their newer iterations is the V11, which boasts three power modes and converts to a handheld vacuum cleaner if needed. Suddenly cleaning seems? Kind of…fun?!

Shop Now V11 Cordless Stick Vacuum amazon.com $349.99

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

FYI: This is the best deal you can get on a Dyson vacuum right now. It's got all the bells and whistles Dyson vacuums are known for. From its cordless design to the detangling Motorbar cleaner that deep cleans and clears pet hair and long hair to its ability to convert into a handheld, it'll make vacuuming your easiest and quickest chore.

Shop Now Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner amazon.com $299.99 Amazon

Flagship Ball Multi Floor Upright Vacuum

At first glance, it is definitely a little bulkier than the uber-thin Dyson vacuums you've seen trending online. But I'm here to say it's just as cool and easy to use. Its self-adjusting cleaner head, the device's standout feature, automatically adjusts between carpet and hard floors. And don't worry! It's super easy to maneuver and steer into hard-to-reach places.

Shop Now Flagship Ball Multi Floor Upright Vacuum amazon.com $349.00 Amazon

Gen5detect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

You're looking at Dyson's most powerful cordless vacuum! And it's on sale!! The hi-tech cleaning device will absolutely wow you with its abilities. Its improved illumination technology will show you microscopic dust and dirt that aren't visible to the naked eye. The built-in LED screen will legit tell you which parts of the floor need more cleaning and how big or small particles are! The list goes on!

Shop Now Gen5detect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner amazon.com $748.99 Amazon

Outsize Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

The Outsize is a little more heavy duty (and a little heavier) than your average Dyson vac. You’ll get the usual hair-detangling and LCD screen features along with a larger cleaner head that’ll quickly cover surface area and a bigger dust bin that requires less frequent emptying.

Shop Now Outsize Cordless Vacuum Cleaner amazon.com $449.99

V15 Detect Vacuum

Calling all Dyson skeptics with a $30 hand vac and a dream—you’re going to be shocked when you see how much hair, dirt, and dust you aren't picking up on a regular basis. The V15 Detect’s floor-level laser light illuminates even the most microscopic particles in those hard-to-reach corners before cleaning them up in a snap.

Shop Now V15 Detect Vacuum walmart.com $604.00

V10 Allergy Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

You love your Golden Retriever/German Shepherd/sweet girlfriend with really thick hair, but said hair seems to get, well, everywhere. The V10 is specifically designed to clean up animal and human hair as well as any other pet allergens that might be found on upholstery, beds, carpets, or wood floors.

Shop Now V10 Allergy Cordless Vacuum Cleaner walmart.com $424.00

Big Ball Multi Floor Canister Vacuum

There’s nothing worse than a vacuum canister that gets all tangled up and flipped over while you're pulling it across the floor—thankfully, you won’t have to worry about that with Dyson’s Big Ball vacuum that’s designed to always return to the proper resting position using gravitational force. So cool!

Shop Now Big Ball Multi Floor Canister Vacuum walmart.com $334.99

