Covered bridge festival could use some help

Jun. 20—JEFFERSON — The Ashtabula County Covered Bridge Festival was recently awarded a grant and is seeking assistance to keep the event running smoothly, said ACCBF Executive Director Ginger Whitehead.

The festival got a $5,000 grant from the Buckeye Impact Grant/Trillium Local Activity Grant from the America 250-Ohio Commission. Whitehead said it will be used to help fund glass-blowing demonstrations and other historical displays and demonstrations as well as advertising costs.

Doug Preisse, co-chair of the America 250-Ohio Commission, congratulated the festival on getting the award, according to a press release. He said 61 groups received grants out of 170 applications.

Whitehead also said the festival is seeking volunteers and board members.

"Over the last five years it has gotten pretty bad," she said

Whitehead said there was a reduced need for volunteers after a move from the Ashtabula County Fairgrounds to Giddings Park, but the recent move back to the fairgrounds means more volunteers are needed.

She said volunteers are hard to come by as older people retire and younger folks are busy and not volunteering at the same rate.

Whitehead said the festival's board of directors has usually been between nine and 11 members but is down to six or seven.

The festival is celebrating 40 years in existence as a tourism-driven event.

"When I began helping at this festival back in the 1990s, we sometimes had more volunteers than we had job opportunities. In the 2010s, we started seeing a decline in volunteerism," Whitehead said.

That decline has continued and a change is needed, she said.

"The time has come to appeal to our fans and supporters with a pela. We need people," Whitehead said. "We need lots of people to volunteer for one shift of four hours on Saturday, Oct. 12 and Sunday, Oct. 13."

The jobs include manning a gate, working in a souvenir booth and other roles.

People may volunteer by calling the festival at 440-576-3769.

"If you are interested in taking a bigger part, we need more board members. An ideal candidate for the board would work well with others," Whitehead said. "We are a volunteer board, so we need people with ideas of how to make the festival better than ever, but who will respect the ideas and opinions of other volunteers."

Board members commit to attending a monthly meeting, usually on the fourth Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m., at the festival office in the old county courthouse in Jefferson.

Interested candidates are urged to attend the next board meeting on June 25 to learn more about the board and the festival.

Whitehead said the festival may have to be changed from its present format, if more assistance is not found.

"We will have to scale back to something more manageable for the small cadre of people we have left who are carrying the entire load," she said.