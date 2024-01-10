'Couple to Throuple' is a new dating show for polyamorous couples
Peacock has revealed the first trailer for its new polyamorous dating show, “Couple to Throuple,” and it might be the most proactive dating series yet.
The 10-episode series will introduce viewers to four couples who travel to a tropical resort and explore inviting a third person into their relationship.
In the trailer released Jan. 9, host Scott Evans promises that “Couple to Throuple” will be a “journey for love unlike you’ve ever seen before.”
How does 'Couple to Throuple' work?
In the trailer, host Evans describes the pairings as “curious couples” who are ready to experiment with polygamy.
“Every few days, they’ll invite one of 14 open-minded singles to throuple-up with them in the resort,” Evans explains.
After they become a throuple, they move into the resort together and share one bed. At the end of the experience, the original four couples will decide if they want to “commit to a life as a three,” as Evans says, stick with monogamy or call it quits and leave single.
Throughout the show, the original pairings will be tested. The trailer reveals that some contestants question their connections and become jealous. One contestant appears to get so upset at a coupling ceremony that they toss a chair into a pond.
“With three times the fun, the feelings, and drama, these relationships are put through the ultimate test to see if they are the perfect match,” the press release says.
Who are the contestants on ‘Couple to Throuple’
The cast of “Couple to Throuple” includes four couples and a group of singles who viewers will get to know each episode. The original couples will decide at each coupling ceremony which single they want to join their relationship.
The four couples are:
Ashmal and Rehman
Ashmal Ali
Age: 27
Hometown: Chicago, Illinois
Instagram: @ashmalali
Rehman Bhatti
Age: 31
Hometown: Detroit, Michigan
Instagram: @detroitmillennial
Brittne and Sean
Brittne Babe
Age: 28
Hometown: Los Angeles, California
Instagram: @brittnebabe
Sean Williams
Age: 30
Hometown: Los Angeles, California
Instagram: @seanwillmusic
Corey and Wilder
Corey Potter
Age: 29
Hometown: Great Barrington, Massachusetts
Instagram: @foxyspirit
Wilder Bunke
Age: 30
Hometown: Los Angeles, California
Instagram: @wilderrush
Lauren and Dylan
Lauren Bair
Age: 29
Hometown: Fountain Hills, Arizona
Instagram: @fitness1st_ifbbpro
Dylan Bair
Age: 32
Hometown: Fountain Hills, Arizona
Instagram: @dylanbair_rd
And the singles are…
Sanu Stevens
Age: 23
Hometown: Maryland
Instagram: @sanuthepolyfairy
Darrien Seqqoya
Age: 27
Hometown: Los Angeles, California
Instagram: @darriendivinity
Jess Olson
Age: 34
Hometown: Dallas, Texas
Instagram: @missfit_jesslynn_ifbbpro
Denyse Davis
Age: 29
Hometown: Salt Lake City, Utah
Instagram: @nyserda
Peach (Dejha Blackmon)
Age: 27
Hometown: Miami, Florida
Instagram: @peachsofine
Becca Calb
Age: 28
Hometown: Calgary AB, Canada
Instagram: @beccacalb
Mia O'Neil
Age: 27
Hometown: Salt Lake City, Utah
Instagram: @miapheonixx
Sadie Clark
Age: 30
Hometown: Brooklyn, New York
Instagram: @sincerelysadieii
Lina Chang
Age: 35
Hometown: Los Angeles, California
Instagram: @lina.kai_
Chris Fenlon
Age: 33
Hometown: San Diego, California
Instagram: @fenlonfit
Jonathan Intriago
Age: 27
Hometown: Queens, New York
Instagram: @jonintriago
Francis Ford Jr.
Age: 27
Hometown: Washington, D.C.
Instagram: @thelivingkendoll
Frank Edward
Age: 33
Hometown: Los Angeles, California
Instagram: _b.@frank
Who is hosting ‘Couple to Throuple’
“Access Hollywood” entertainment journalist Scott Evans will be hosting Peacock’s newest dating series. He previously hosted the NBC competition show “World of Dance.”
Evans revealed in the trailer that the contestants will be joined by sex and relationship expert Shamyra Howard during their journey to help them.
Howard is an award-winning sexologist, licensed clinical social worker, sex therapist and an author.
During the trailer, she tells the contestants, “I’m going to test your threshold of watching your partner get intimate with a chosen third” before drama quickly ensues.
When does ‘Couple to Throuple’ premiere?
“Couple to Throuple” will premiere on Thursday, Feb. 8 on Peacock.
The 10-episode season will be released in batches of three episodes over three weeks. The season finale will air separately.
This article was originally published on TODAY.com