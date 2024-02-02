This Couple’s Renovated Atlanta House Has 2 Equally Gorgeous Primary Bedrooms

"The construction phase was fairly straightforward," Parmenter explains of the remodel. "The house was built in 1955 and had been barely touched since then, so I knew we had a lot of work to do, including redoing all of the plumbing, electrical and HVAC." Credit: Kristin Karch Credit: Kristin Karch

"I did, however, keep the original stained wood ceilings and brick fireplace, which I thought were already fairly striking (and two of the big draws for me to the house originally)," he writes. "The most dramatic part of the process was probably removing the large wall between the kitchen and living and dining areas, though it all happened very fast and without much difficulty." Credit: Kristin Karch Credit: Kristin Karch

An early furniture buy was the "boucle Ligne Roset Togo sofa set, which had been on my radar since high school (I used to occasionally walk by the now-closed Ligne Roset location in Midtown where a bright red Togo sofa was always prominently displayed), so the whole living, kitchen and dining areas were designed with those as a given." Credit: Kristin Karch Credit: Kristin Karch

Parmenter thinks a great way to add personality in a home "is to shop for your own fabrics — I know this won't always be in budget, but you could try flipping a thrifted furniture find by upholstering it in a beautiful new fabric, or you could even look for designer fabrics secondhand or even vintage fabrics. The same goes for curtains, pillows, bedding, etc. In fact, the Mark Alexander fabric on the dining room chairs was an eBay find!" Credit: Kristin Karch Credit: Kristin Karch

Parmenter says "planning for a lot of storage if you live in a smaller space is really important. This house doesn’t have a garage or basement, so it was important to incorporate storage where we could." Credit: Kristin Karch Credit: Kristin Karch

"As I was buying furniture, this became a realization, which is reflected in the large credenza we put in the living room and the dresser in Matthew’s room and also the huge, 8’ tall wall-to-wall wardrobe cabinets in the primary bedroom," he continues. Credit: Kristin Karch Credit: Kristin Karch

"If I were to do it again, I probably would have chosen a console in the entryway that had a little more storage and I maybe wouldn’t have converted the coat closet in the entryway into a laundry room (my contractor suggested creating a laundry closet in the hall bath but I initially thought that would be too cramped, but I sort of regret it now)." Credit: Kristin Karch Credit: Kristin Karch

Parmenter says one of the biggest challenges was "trying to do a lot all at once in such a short period of time, especially as a first-timer. We did three baths, a kitchen, all new lighting, a new office with built-ins, etc. all in just a few months from the time the house was purchased." Credit: Kristin Karch Credit: Kristin Karch

"There are a lot of nuanced sort of considerations that come with renovations and design that you might necessarily consider until you’ve gone through the process, and those things were a little overwhelming and they all came at once," he continues. Credit: Kristin Karch Credit: Kristin Karch

"All things considered, I think construction went pretty smoothly and timely overall and I was thankful for being sort of thrown right in and felt like I learned a ton in a super short amount of time." Credit: Kristin Karch Credit: Kristin Karch

Parmenter admits that from day one he knew from he "wanted a green kitchen, which I think was the trendiest thing at the time (this was just after Dakota Johnson's now-famous AD Open Door video), but is something I think will be ultimately timeless, or at least I hope so." Credit: Kristin Karch Credit: Kristin Karch

"I tried to push it toward timelessness, anyway, by choosing a soft, gray green that could feel almost neutral ('Blue Gray' by F&B)." Credit: Kristin Karch Credit: Kristin Karch

Parmenter describes his design style: "I think generally my style could be described as eclectic modern, which might sound vague, but I take it to mean it leans modern but incorporates pieces and details that can range from historical to contemporary to personal – it’s all in the mix!" Credit: Kristin Karch Credit: Kristin Karch

"I also think there are some common aesthetic themes in my spaces, namely that they tend to be tonal, a little bit sharp, moody, and layered." Credit: Kristin Karch Credit: Kristin Karch

"I like a space to feel richly textured and elegant, never jarring, but also not devoid of personality or individuality – I like a subtly quirky or surprising element thrown in here and there, like the vintage equestrian trophy plates in the kitchen or the pottery display shelf above the sink," he continues. Credit: Kristin Karch Credit: Kristin Karch

"On a more fundamental level, being queer I find myself thinking about design in terms of gender a lot," he continues. "I prefer spaces that feel fairly gender neutral and that anyone could feel comfortable in, so I tend to avoid colors, textures or finishes that might be too suggestive in one direction or the other." Credit: Kristin Karch Credit: Kristin Karch

"On another level, I identify as chaotic, and so serene, cozy, comforting spaces are something I always try to achieve in my own home to offset that, hence my fondness for earth tones, fuzzy textures, contrasts that aren't too harsh, cool tones, landscape photography, and minimalist art." Credit: Kristin Karch Credit: Kristin Karch

"I do, however, love a statement light – the oversized Noguchi pendant over the dining table was questioned by more than one person in my life, but I love the drama an oversized or otherwise attention grabbing fixture can bring – though I try to be careful the lights are never overly attention-grabbing and disruptive to the space. I value harmony among the various objects in the room above all," he continues. Credit: Kristin Karch Credit: Kristin Karch

One of the most unique aspects of this couple's house is the sleeping arrangement: there are dual primary suites! "Matthew and I have bedrooms on opposite sides of the house with our own en suite baths," he describes. Credit: Kristin Karch Credit: Kristin Karch

"Since we’re both creatives, in addition to solving the restless sleeper issue, it’s nice for us to both have our own sanctuaries where we can get lost in our little creative worlds and reconvene as we please." Credit: Kristin Karch Credit: Kristin Karch

Parmenter says he "decided to paint the whole house in Farrow & Ball's 'School House White' with the exception of the primary bedroom and the office, which were painted in F&B's 'Salon Drab' and 'Downpipe' respectively." Credit: Kristin Karch Credit: Kristin Karch

"I wanted to add a little more detail to the otherwise plain secondary bedrooms, and thought to echo the wood ceiling in the living room by adding shiplap to the ceilings (or walls in the case of the office) and painted those to match the walls." Credit: Kristin Karch Credit: Kristin Karch

"I had always wanted dark, dramatic spaces for myself and I had actually once painted my childhood bedroom dark brown in the 6th grade (showing early signs of interior design flair), so I guess it's been a proclivity of mine for some time." Credit: Kristin Karch Credit: Kristin Karch

Another unique element in the home is "the bathroom hidden within the built-in closets in the primary bedroom (though I don’t have a ton of photos to show it, as it’s difficult to photograph due to the size of the closet in proportion to the room)," Parmenter writes. Credit: Kristin Karch Credit: Kristin Karch

Parmenter's favorite element is one of the bedrooms! "I think it's actually the bedroom I designed for my partner (we often sleep separately because I am an extremely restless sleeper) with the perforated brass dish pendant." Credit: Kristin Karch Credit: Kristin Karch

"Something about the way the different textures of browns and whites came together with the hints of green and brass in that space just felt really elegant and timeless and so me." Credit: Kristin Karch Credit: Kristin Karch

"I think it achieves a sense of balance and sophistication, but also humility and restraint, that I strive for in my spaces." Credit: Kristin Karch Credit: Kristin Karch

Another soft purchase covers the windows. "I ordered the curtains and shades from The Shade Store at some point during the renovation of my first client's home, and I think I may have been showing some signs of design fatigue in my decision to do natural linen curtains and shades throughout the house, though I think it ultimately unified the house and ended up looking great in every room," he writes. Credit: Kristin Karch Credit: Kristin Karch

"I also wake up at the tiniest amount of light so blackout shades and curtains were an absolute must for me and needed to go in as soon as I could afford to install them." Credit: Kristin Karch Credit: Kristin Karch

"Always try to mix up the materials, colors and textures in your space and try to find a balance. If you find yourself reaching for the third or fourth neutral linen piece in a row for the same room, pause and think about how you can add some contrast with maybe a different color or material choice – don’t be too afraid of picking something in a pattern or color you think might go out of style or clash," Parmenter advises. Credit: Kristin Karch Credit: Kristin Karch

"I actually found myself making too many safe choices early on in the process and ended up having to retroactively add more interest into spaces where I felt I made too many ‘safe’ choices – which goes to show I think it’s never too late in the process to add those pieces that will give your space personality, but I think it definitely helps to start thinking about it early on." Credit: Kristin Karch Credit: Kristin Karch

ABOUT THIS TOUR

HOME TYPE: House

LOCATION: Atlanta, Georgia

STYLE: Eclectic, Mid-century Modern, Modern

BEDROOMS: 4

SQUARE FEET: 1600

Designer Harry Young Parmenter knew this 1950s-era house in Atlanta’s Chamblee area would need a lot of work when he was looking to purchase it three years ago, but he was “inspired by its simple, clean, and pleasing mid-century architecture and of course the original wood-clad ceilings and original brick fireplace.”

“I discovered the home actually by showing it to a client who spotted it online (my primary career was as a real estate agent in my family’s real estate business before becoming more involved in design),” Parmenter writes. “She decided not to go through with the purchase, however, but I was so charmed by the home I ended up assuming the contract and went through with the purchase myself!”

Parmenter took this opportunity to “learn the ropes of interior design, as I didn’t think it needed too many drastic changes and it already had so much charm, and it also felt appropriate in scale for a first-timer. I had spent the better half of 2020 scrolling through interior design accounts Instagram with my ample downtime and was ready to get my hands on a fixer-upper myself like this ASAP.”

Parmenter says he purchased the house for around $300k, and that the budget for both the renovation AND furniture shopping list ended up being around $200k, including “adding a new support beam to open up the living room, all new plumbing, all new electrical, new drywall, paint (interior and exterior), three new baths, a new kitchen and appliances, new trim and lighting, new HVAC system, few new windows and new entry doors.”



Parmenter says the project took about six months from start to finish. “Although there were many lulls due to the contractors being very busy and us waiting for permits and approvals,” he shares. “I think they realistically spent about eight weeks actually working on the project.”

Parmenter says that he and his partner, Matthew, “got together soon after I had finished the renovations and have been living happily ever since.”

Resources

PAINT & COLORS

Living/Dining/Kitchen/Guest Bed/Matthew’s bed — Farrow and Ball “School House White”

Primary Bedroom — Farrow and Ball “Salon Drab”

Office — Farrow and Ball “Downpipe”

Bathrooms — Farrow and Ball “Wimborne White”

ENTRY

Console — Vintage from Bloom Home (Texas)

Lamp — Visual Comfort

Vase — Kelly Wearstler

Brass Eggs — Vintage from Den LA (via Chairish)

LIVING ROOM

DINING ROOM

Table — Burke Decor

Chairs — Burke Decor

Etsy Noguchi Lantern — Akira Studio

Chair Seat Fabric — Mark Alexander Traverse

Artwork — Lakshmi Muirhead

KITCHEN

BEDROOM

Bed — Sateen King Slipcover Bed

Sconces — Ferm Living

Console — CB2

MATTHEW’S BEDROOM

Bed — CB2

Pendant — Lawson Fenning

Dresser — Burke Decor

Lamps — Rejuvenation

GUEST BEDROOM

OFFICE

BATHROOM

Primary Sconces — Allied Maker

Hall Bath Sconces — Gallery L7

Hall Bath Mirror — Crate & Barrel

Runner Rugs — Shoppe Amber Interiors

