This Couple’s Renovated Atlanta House Has 2 Equally Gorgeous Primary Bedrooms

Adrienne Breaux
·12 min read
Red wood ceiling with large beams, brick accent wall with tv, brown and cream checkered rug, soft white modern shaped couches
Red wood ceiling with large beams, brick accent wall with tv, brown and cream checkered rug, soft white modern shaped couches
Red wood ceiling with large beams, brick accent wall with tv, brown and cream checkered rug, soft white modern shaped couches
White boucle armchair, brick fireplace, beige floor to ceiling curtains
Boucle sofa, red wood ceiling with wood beams, black farm style door, refrigerator build in to cabinets on back wall. neutral colors
charcoal modern art above dark wood buffet, gold candle sticks, gold metal sconces
White boucle modern couch, warm neutral tone checkered floor, gold metal sconce, modern black wood slated chair, green and tan checkered pillows
Red wood ceiling with large beams, dark front door, small peninsula island, with tall woven back bar stools
Red wood ceiling with large beams, white boucle sofas, kitchen island with cane backed bar stools, large paper mache lighting fixture
Large kitchen island, white marble countertop with gray veining, large woven back bar stool, large plant on countertop, red wood ceiling beams
Kitchen island, tall bar stools with thick woven backing, large plant on counter, red wood beams on ceiling
Large kitchen island, white marble countertop with gray veining, stove set in to island, large woven back bar stool, large plant on countertop
light sage green cabinets, large farmhouse sink under window, white marble countertop with light gray veining
Farm house sink, roman fabric curtains over window, greenish cream cabinets, marble countertops
White marble countertop with gray veining, modern charcoal pedestal bowl with apples, sage walls
Farm house sink, roman fabric curtains over window, greenish cream cabinets, marble countertops
Dark marble dining table, modern rounded back chair with white tie on cushions, caned back high bar stools, boucle white modular sofa, brick wall fireplace with tv mounted on wall
Large paper mache round lighting fixture, dark wood dining table, light blue island with cabniets, red wood ceiling with large beams
Red wood ceiling with large beams, giant white round paper lighting fixture, dark wood floors and dark wood modern dining table
Galley kitchen view, light blue cabinets, white marble countertops, black and white striped runner, refrigerator and dishwasher built in to cabinets, large red wood beams on ceiling
Dark green walls, white tongue and groove with beams, dark green throw blanket, floor to ceiling beige curtains
Dark green walls, white tongue and groove with beams, dark green throw blanket, floor to ceiling beige curtains
Dark green walls with white fabric headboard, white linens on bed, dark green throw blanket, landscape forest art on wall
Dark green accent wall, white linens, white fabric headboard, modern wood block side table, green throw blanket
White sliding doors to closet, beige curtains, white bedding with green throw blanket
White wood plank ceiling, white linens on bed, black and white striped throw blanket with large gold medallion lighting fixture
White linens on bed, black and white striped throw blanket, beige curtains, black modern dresser
White linens on bed, black and white striped throw blanket, beige curtains, black modern dresser
Tongue and groove paneling on ceiling, dark teal fabric headboard, white linens, dark gray throw blanket, round vintage lighting fixture
Tongue and groove paneling on ceiling, dark teal fabric headboard, white linens, dark gray throw blanket, round vintage lighting fixture
Dark wood floor, beige jute rug, charcoal pinstripe fabric headboard, small modern wood table, black lamp with white shade, beige floor to ceiling curtains
dark green tongue and groove wall paneling, pond landscape with train in background, small metal side table, small vase with flowers, low beige day bed, black and white checkered tile floor, desk build in under window
dark green tongue and groove wall paneling, pond landscape with train in background, small metal side table, small vase with flowers, low beige day bed, black and white checkered tile floor
Floor plan.

ABOUT THIS TOUR

HOME TYPE: House

LOCATION: Atlanta, Georgia

STYLE: Eclectic, Mid-century Modern, Modern

BEDROOMS: 4

SQUARE FEET: 1600

Designer Harry Young Parmenter knew this 1950s-era house in Atlanta’s Chamblee area would need a lot of work when he was looking to purchase it three years ago, but he was “inspired by its simple, clean, and pleasing mid-century architecture and of course the original wood-clad ceilings and original brick fireplace.”

red wood ceiling, large wood beams, kitchen island with white marble, open floor plan, brick walled fireplace

“I discovered the home actually by showing it to a client who spotted it online (my primary career was as a real estate agent in my family’s real estate business before becoming more involved in design),” Parmenter writes. “She decided not to go through with the purchase, however, but I was so charmed by the home I ended up assuming the contract and went through with the purchase myself!”

Dark green walls with white fabric headboard, white linens on bed, dark green throw blanket, landscape forest art on wall

Parmenter took this opportunity to “learn the ropes of interior design, as I didn’t think it needed too many drastic changes and it already had so much charm, and it also felt appropriate in scale for a first-timer. I had spent the better half of 2020 scrolling through interior design accounts Instagram with my ample downtime and was ready to get my hands on a fixer-upper myself like this ASAP.”

dark green tongue and groove wall paneling, pond landscape with train in background, small metal side table, small vase with flowers, low beige day bed, black and white checkered tile floor

Parmenter says he purchased the house for around $300k, and that the budget for both the renovation AND furniture shopping list ended up being around $200k, including “adding a new support beam to open up the living room, all new plumbing, all new electrical, new drywall, paint (interior and exterior), three new baths, a new kitchen and appliances, new trim and lighting, new HVAC system, few new windows and new entry doors.”

Parmenter says the project took about six months from start to finish. “Although there were many lulls due to the contractors being very busy and us waiting for permits and approvals,” he shares. “I think they realistically spent about eight weeks actually working on the project.”

White cabinet, white marble countertop with gray veining, modern mirrors, dual vanity, round orb sconces

Parmenter says that he and his partner, Matthew, “got together soon after I had finished the renovations and have been living happily ever since.”

Resources

dark green tongue and groove wall paneling, pond landscape with train in background, small metal side table, small vase with flowers

PAINT & COLORS

  • Living/Dining/Kitchen/Guest Bed/Matthew’s bed — Farrow and Ball “School House White”

  • Primary Bedroom — Farrow and Ball “Salon Drab”

  • Office — Farrow and Ball “Downpipe”

  • Bathrooms — Farrow and Ball “Wimborne White”

red wood beams on ceiling, simple wood entry table, beige roamn style curtains, large base table lamp with white shade

ENTRY

Red wood ceiling with large beams, brick accent wall with tv, brown and cream checkered rug, soft white modern shaped couches

LIVING ROOM

Red wood ceiling with large beams, giant white round paper lighting fixture, dark wood floors and dark wood modern dining table

DINING ROOM

Large kitchen island, white marble countertop with gray veining, large woven back bar stool, large plant on countertop, red wood ceiling beams

KITCHEN

Dark green walls, white linens, dark green throw blanket, green checkered throw pillows, black metal farmhouse sconces, landscape art above bed

BEDROOM

  • Bed — Sateen King Slipcover Bed

  • Sconces — Ferm Living

  • Console — CB2

White wood plank ceiling, white linens on bed, black and white striped throw blanket, beige curtains, black modern dresser

MATTHEW’S BEDROOM

Tongue and groove paneling on ceiling, dark teal fabric headboard, white linens, dark gray throw blanket, round vintage lighting fixture

GUEST BEDROOM

Dark green tongue and groove wall paneling, built in desk under window, vintage parlor lighting fixture, soft white throw blanket

OFFICE

Beige roman style curtains, white cabinets, dark penny tile floor, modern toilet, half glass shower wall

BATHROOM

Thanks, Harry and Matthew!

This tour’s responses and photos were edited for length/size and clarity.

Share your style: House Tour & House Call Submission Form