Couple loves Aldi so much, they shot their engagement photos there: 'We were famous for an hour'

Dan Kuntz and Shannon Niere got engaged under a gazebo by a lake, but the duo loves the Aldi grocery chain so much, they had their engagement photos taken in their local store. (Photo: Victoria Segovia)

Lots of people really love Aldi. Nearly 1.5 million Aldi fans are part of the Aldi Nerd Community, a Facebook group dedicated to the grocery chain. Another Facebook group exists where more than 20,000 users celebrate their love of Aldi's "red bag chicken," filets of breaded chicken that are as versatile as they are fawned over. Still, newly engaged Missouri couple Dan Kuntz and Shannon Niere recently upped the Aldi-fan ante when the duo posed for engagement photos inside their local Aldi grocery store.

Kuntz and Nieri plan to marry in St. Louis in late March 2022. (Photo: Victoria Segovia)

The images, which show the lovebirds canoodling in the produce aisle and smooching amidst snack aisle treats, were captured by St. Louis-based photographer Victoria Segovia in a romantic photo shoot arranged by Aldi after a friend of the bride-to-be contacted the company about the bond the couple has shared over the store.

“Shannon was hooked on Aldi when we met and now she's converted me into a loyal customer," Kuntz tells YahooLife. "We go to the Maplewood location usually once a week on Sunday. There are many reasons why we keep coming back but the main reason would have to be the prices: When comparing a full cart of groceries to other stores, there is a considerable difference in cost."

Some of the couple's favorite Aldi products are the inexpensive wines stocked in each store and the miscellaneous seasonal items in the store's rotating merchandise aisle. (Photo: Victoria Segovia)

In addition to their romantic photo shoot, the frugal couple was gifted a basket filled with Aldi-exclusive products. Kuntz says some of their favorite Aldi finds so far have been items from the seasonally rotating product aisle, called the Aldi aisle of shame by another popular Facebook group, and the inexpensive wines found in the store's beer and wine aisle.

But how did Niere and Kuntz meet?

Kuntz and Niere are not the first couple to take engagement photos at Aldi: Past headlines show other Aldi enthusiasts snapping romantic shots in Aldi aisles. (Photo: Victoria Segovia)

"We actually met at the gym," Kuntz recalls. "She smiled at me because she thought my shirt was from a kickball league she was in. It wasn't, but it gave me the courage to approach her."

The couple, who has been dating since 2017 and recently got engaged under a lakeside gazebo, plans to marry in late March 2022.

In addition to an in-store photo session, the couple was gifted with a basket of Aldi-exclusive products. (Photo: Victoria Segovia)

Still, Kuntz and Niere aren't the first couple to take engagement photos at Aldi. In 2019, an Alabama couple posed at their local Aldi, and an Indiana couple followed suit in 2020.

What makes Aldi great? Kuntz thinks it just may be the employees.

"I don't know how much coffee they give those employees, but they are always so fast when scanning and ringing up the items," he jokes. "Big shout out to the employees — but all of it adds up to a great customer experience every time."

