Couple found Atoka home with open floor plan and spacious kitchen

Chad and Olivia McKee decided to move back to their hometown to be closer to family. They knew that they wanted to find a home that had an open floor plan with a spacious kitchen and a large backyard for their beagle, Boston. Some time ago, on the recommendation of one of their friends, the couple connected with Eleanore Maynard, an agent with Hobson Realtors.

“Eleanore was a wonderful agent,” recalled Olivia. “She sold us our first house several years ago and then she helped us sell it and buy our new home. She was always very attentive and quick to respond to all of our questions or needs. She proved herself to be energetic and passionate about what she does for a living. And, it was obvious that she genuinely cared for the well-being and happiness of her clients. Her knowledge of the local real estate market helped us tremendously.”

Olivia continued, “Chad and I had looked at a number of homes online, and with Eleanore’s guidance we went to see three homes that had caught our interest. We found what we were looking for in a traditional, single family, white-washed brick house in Atoka in the Oak Creek subdivision.”

The house, built in 2022, was like new, with four bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms. Moving back to Atoka had been the goal of Chad and Olivia, but that location was also good in terms of their commutes to work. Olivia is a mammographer at Baptist Women’s Health Center and Chad is a Memphis firefighter.

Chad and Olivia paid $405,000 for a home with approximately 2,200 square feet of living space. It offered the open floor plan the couple had wanted, along with a large primary bathroom with double sinks, a large soaker tub, and a free-standing, glass-enclosed shower. Being a custom-built home, it offered lots of bells and whistles too. In the kitchen there were granite countertops, a backsplash made of white, textured tile, a built-in microwave and a gas stove. The sink was situated in a large island, which opened up the work space. The kitchen opened onto the living room where one wall had a gas fireplace with a white-washed brick surround and room for a television above the mantel. There was also a dedicated laundry room that sat just off the kitchen. There were hardwood floors throughout the downstairs, and carpeting in the upstairs bedrooms. Even the two-car garage was an upgrade from standard construction, with newly epoxied resin floors.

“Also, we liked that this home had a smart home security system that included a top-notch camera system,” said Chad. “Now we have a newer, more modern home in a newer neighborhood. The lot is almost half an acre, so there’s a much bigger backyard and it came with a new fence that fully enclosed the backyard and both side yards. And, the house was nestled in a cove, so there’s less traffic.”

When asked if there were things they planned to change, Chad said, “We aren’t planning any structural changes to the house, but we do want to add a shop in the backyard. Additionally, in the future we’d like to add a deck or a patio to the back of the house, and possibly a swimming pool.”

“We feel like this house will suit our needs for many years to come,” added Olivia. “And in addition to loving our new home, we are pleased with our neighborhood. All of the homes in our area are newer and well-maintained, and we’re only a mile or so from Atoka Elementary School, which is great for our family. Our neighbors have been very warm and welcoming, and there are plenty of children as playmates for our daughter, Piper. And it is nice that many of our neighbors put outdoor decorations on their homes for the holidays. It all feels very festive.”

