Couple asked to pay more money or leave when renewing vows at resort

DENVER (KDVR) — Trish and Jared Sparks say their dream vacation turned into a sudden nightmare over a dispute concerning post-booking charges. They are warning other families to check out their destination thoroughly.

The couple spent years planning to renew their vows in the Dominican Republic, where they spent their honeymoon 20 years ago, and celebrate with their kids. But they say when they arrived at the resort, a manager demanded they pay more money than they were charged on the company’s website.

“He said you’re going to have to pay us an additional $1,600 if you want to stay here or you’ll have to leave,” Trish Sparks said.

The reasoning was that the couple had not paid enough for their kids’ lodging, but they had receipts showing that their online booking was paid in full with everyone charged as an adult, in accordance with the posted policy.

“It’s just that feeling of knowing you’ve been wronged,” Trish Sparks said.

The couple told FOX31 that a scene erupted when they disputed the charges with the management.

“He pounded his fist on the desk and said no. It just felt like we weren’t safe. They were yelling at us,” Trish Sparks said.

The family abruptly ended their stay and returned to Colorado.

“We turned around and left four days early and came back and had to buy another airline ticket on the way home, and it all totaled up to about $13,000,” Jared Sparks said.

Skyler McKinley, regional director of public affairs with AAA of Colorado, told the Problem Solvers that tourists are commonly surprised by extra charges at resorts.

“This is how you pay resort fees you were unaware of. This is why you might buy meal plans you weren’t aware of. So before you get to your destination, before you hop on the airplane and leave your house, go ahead and read through that fine print,” McKinley said.

Even though the couple in this case had copies of the online policy and receipts, they still faced difficulties. McKinley urges anyone booking overseas or lengthy travel to obtain trip insurance, use a credit card for added protection and utilize a travel agent.

“They’re going to call all of their contacts at a corporate level at the resort,” he said.

Travelers should be aware of their surroundings, closely monitor their environment and contact the consulate if they have any problems.

“It might be not getting in a tour bus you had thought you booked but then quality didn’t quite match your expectations, so always feel empowered to walk away,” McKinley said.

The resort booked by the Sparks family is listed as part of a well-known brand, but after reaching out to global headquarters, FOX31 learned the property is independently owned. The chain is helping FOX31 to reach out to the owners to aid in the investigation into claims made by the couple.

