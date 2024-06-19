County kids experience week at camp

Jun. 19—WINDSOR — Children from all over Ashtabula County are building memories this week at Camp Whitewood.

The 4-H Camp has been in the township since 1940 and has provided unique experiences for thousands of children.

Every year one week is dedicated primarily to children from Ashtabula County, and this is the week.

"We are very lucky to have this here. People come from all over Ohio," said Jenna Hoyt, an Ashtabula County Extension Office educator who helps administer the camp annually.

Hoyt said 155 children, ages 8 to 14, and 29 leaders are attending the camp this week. Another small group of staff members handle maintenance and teach boating, crafts, swimming and other activities.

The intense temperatures have caused the camp to adjust some activities to ensure the safety of the children, said Amanda Barnum, program assistant for the Ashtabula County Extension Office.

Due to projected high temperatures all week the camp was able to get a mist machine from UH hospitals for the kids to cool off under between events.

"We are going to have some special water events throughout the week," Barnum said of plans to keep the kids cool.

Barnum took the position in May and said she is excited to be working for the office and focusing on 4-H youth programs. She is originally from Kingsville but graduated from Ohio State University.

The camp has seen extensive physical improvements over the last decade and a day camp building is presently being remodeled, Barnum said.

Another new employee at the camp is Jesseca Housel, who is program director for Camp Whitewood. She was busy assisting children on crafts using a variety of beads.

Ninety percent of the children at the camp this week are from Ashtabula County, Hoyt said.

Hoyt said the children arrive on Sunday and leave on Saturday, often with tears on both days. She said they cry on Sunday because they don't want to be alone and cry on Saturday because they don't want to go home after making such good friends.

"It changes you," Hoyt said of the camping experience.