County hosting fireworks at Yellow Creek Park on July 5

Daviess County Parks and Recreation has organized the Fireworks Festival to celebrate Independence Day.

The Fireworks Festival will begin at 5 p.m. on Friday, July 5, at Yellow Creek Park located at 5710 Kentucky Highway 144.

“We’re trying to have an event that allows everyone to celebrate Independence Day for the entire weekend,” said Ross Leigh, the recreation outreach director for Daviess County Parks and Recreation.

Leigh said that this is the first year that the parks department has held the event at Yellow Creek Park.

“We did a similar event at Panther Creek Park for years,” Leigh said. “But we’re trying to add more activities and events to provide an entire evening’s worth of family-friendly fun with our move to Yellow Creek.”

Leigh said that 11 food and refreshment vendors will be set up at the park to provide the crowd with a variety of cuisine, treats and goodies.

“We’re also allowing various vendors to set up to sell their goods and products, like home decor and freeze-dried candy,” Leigh said.

There will be inflatables for the kids, along with a petting zoo, Leigh said.

“I know that people don’t get to experience a llama every day, but they’ll get the opportunity at the Fireworks Festival,” he said.

Live music will be provided by Whiskey Row with farm broadcaster, Jeff Nalley, acting as the event’s emcee.

Fireworks are set to launch around 8:45 p.m.

“Those attending to see the fireworks should be facing towards the stage area at the park to be positioned to see the fireworks,” said Leigh.

Guests are encouraged to bring their own folding chairs or blankets to set up and watch the show.

Parks and Recreation has also heavily stressed that the Fireworks Festival is a family-friendly event, so, that means no alcohol is allowed in the park.

“We’ve also had issues with dogs getting into scuffles and causing unnecessary issues, so please leave your dogs at home,” Leigh said.

Overall, Leigh said that he and the department are excited to be able to provide wholesome entertainment for the Owensboro-Daviess County community.

“We’re aware that events for families are very important. We’re excited to be able to provide a great space for families to come, hang out, enjoy each other and enjoy some fireworks,” he said.

Leigh also emphasized that people should try to show up to the event early due to potential parking hazards.

“I know sometimes people want to show up right before the fireworks show, and though we’ve allotted around 30 acres to provide parking, parking could still be an issue later in the evening,” Leigh said.

Leigh encourages all of the community to come out and have a great time.

“Even if you’re just wanting to pick up a bucket of fried chicken and enjoy a picnic in the park with your family on a Friday evening, consider joining us at the Fireworks Festival,” Leigh said. “There will be plenty of space for everyone to spread out and have a great night out at the park.”

For more information, those interested in attending the Fireworks Festival at Yellow Creek Park can check out Daviess County Fiscal Court’s Facebook page.