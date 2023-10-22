Countryfile’s Adam Henson: ‘We thought my wife just had a stomach bug – but it was cancer’

Two years ago, the wife of Adam Henson, farmer and presenter of beloved BBC series Countryfile, first developed a stomach ache. Not overly worried, she put it down to a bug, assuming that she had picked up from the animals and she just carried on, juggling work with family life, raising their two children. But when the truth and severity of her condition was finally discovered, it jolted the couple – and they made a life-changing decision. Here, for the first time in their own words, they share their story – and a warning...

Adam: The year 2021 started as the worst of my life. My partner Charlie had a bad tummy over Christmas 2020 but she is very good at just getting on with things, so at first I wasn’t overly worried. She tried cutting out broccoli and cauliflower and cheese, as she had been advised to do years earlier after our daughter Ella was born and had colic. But by February 2021 things were bad enough for her to make a GP appointment.

We booked a non-urgent one, so there was a three week wait. Charlie thought it might have cleared up by the time her appointment came around. But it hadn’t, and she was asked to supply stool samples. As we live on a farm and keep all sorts of animals including horses, goats and cattle, we were both wondering if she could have picked up a bug. So it was March before Charlie really started to worry.

Charlie: I’d gone to a friend’s house for lunch to watch Cheltenham Races on television and it was the first time I confided in others. Only Adam and my close family knew I was unwell at this point, but I’d had a really bad morning and couldn’t cover up how I was feeling.

By now I had regular diarrhoea, I was washed out and drained – but the tests the GP had run were not showing anything up, nor had a colonoscopy. One final test did show that I wasn’t absorbing food properly and she prescribed a drug called Creon, which provides artificial enzymes. But I had also done what we are all told not to do: googled my symptoms. It had brought up pancreatic cancer, so I asked if this was a possibility. She assured me that this was highly unlikely but agreed it would be sensible to organise a scan to be safe.

I went on my own for the scan; Adam offered to come but there were still Covid restrictions in place. While I was waiting to go in, I was overcome by a terrible foreboding, a feeling of utter fear and dread. I was absolutely convinced there was something seriously wrong. I tried to ignore it, telling myself I was just nervous, but I think from that moment, deep down, I knew I was in trouble.

Adam and Charlie's children, Ella and Alfie (pictured here), were 23 and 19 at the time of the initial diagnosis - Adam Henson

Adam: Once Charlie was settled on Creon her symptoms stabilised and we got on with normal life. She seemed fit and well, was working, walking miles with the dogs most days. The scan results took more than five weeks and the wait lulled us into a false sense of security. Surely no news was good news.

Looking back we should have chased them up earlier but it’s so easy to find reasons to carry on as normal and not face reality. At the beginning of August, I was working in Scotland and Charlie was at home when the GP rang with the results.

Charlie: There was no preamble: it was pancreatic cancer. I was told the scan showed a 4.5cm growth on my pancreas, located in a difficult position and it was very serious. The GP asked if I had anyone with me at home and apologised that she had to discuss this over the phone. I felt I had been hit with a sledgehammer.

I knew that this type of cancer had a very low survival rate – just five per cent. We also knew of a couple of people who had had it, and their disease had progressed very quickly from diagnosis.

I decided not to ring Adam; he was working and what could he do? My mum lives five minutes away, and she and Pete, her partner of many years, came straight over. I honestly don’t know what I would have done without them, but I was in absolute hell. I couldn’t process it, it was too big to take in.

The day passed in a blur of booking more tests and appointments. Eventually Adam rang from the airport as he was waiting to fly home, and I told him.

Adam: It was a huge shock. By nature I’m a pragmatist, which probably comes from being a farmer. I deal in facts, I work out what can be done, but in this situation I was totally lost.

I knew I needed to be strong and support Charlie and the kids but how do you do that? I had to try to find a way to get us through this nightmare.

Charlie felt like she had been 'hit with a sledgehammer' when she first received the news - Emma Lewis

It was a very long flight home. Within a few days we were at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital, sitting in a small room with a registrar and a nurse. Yes, we were told, it is cancer, but there is a possibility it could be a rare, slow-growing type – a neuroendocrine tumour, which in some cases may be treatable.

But we were also told that only two per cent of pancreatic cancer is neuroendocrine, and even if this was the case, treatment would be tricky because of the size and position of the tumour.

As he was leaving the room the registrar dropped the bomb: if it was not neuroendocrine, there was a distinct possibility all they could do was offer palliative care.

We were both stunned. It is hard to blame medical professionals who deal with life or death every day, but when they deliver a statement like that, so matter-of-factly, the effect is devastating.

Charlie: I could hardly walk, my legs felt they would give way, and Adam had to almost carry me down the corridor. The prospect of waiting 28 days for a result was horrifying: with potentially so little time left.

When we got to the blood test department Adam wasn’t allowed in with me because of Covid restrictions – and as I was lying on a bed sobbing, I could hear Adam talking to some of the staff who had recognised him. I knew he was trying to be kind when he must have been so broken.

Adam: We were both very quiet on the drive home, trying to process the enormity of what had happened to us. It was then that Charlie asked me something very important.

Charlie: I told Adam I wanted to get married. We had been together for many years and had never felt we needed to marry: for me, having children with Adam was our commitment to each other. A wedding had never been important. Now, suddenly, it was the most important thing in the world.

It’s ridiculous but I really, really wanted everyone to know how much I love Adam; most importantly, I wanted him to know. It was suddenly such a big thing.

Adam: When Charlie said it, I was still struggling to process the news we’d heard at the hospital, and my first reaction was how would we manage to organise a wedding on top of everything. But Charlie’s mum and sisters got busy organising for us, booking the first date possible at Stroud Register Office: 9 September. They were all incredible.

The wedding was a great distraction, giving us both something positive to concentrate on. So, for me, the full impact of what was happening only hit me at our regular Thursday-morning meeting with my business partner Duncan Andrews, and the senior management team at Cotswold Farm Park.

I had to tell them I’d need time off work and the reason why. As I tried to say the words, I completely broke down. I had been trying so hard not to do it in front of Charlie, but saying it out loud really brought the enormity of the situation home.

We were all doing our best to keep things upbeat for Charlie. Her friends were unbelievable, organising walks, lunches and other distractions. Our children, Ella and Alfie, who were 23 and 19 at the time, were in the picture from the start too: we have always been open with them.

Charlie Henson: ‘I really, really wanted everyone to know how much I love Adam’ - Emma Lewis

Charlie: It’s impossible to keep a brave face on all the time and they deserved to know how serious it was so we could make the most of whatever time we had left. They were both amazing. I’m so proud of the way they coped and supported me.

Adam: In those weeks, we lived on a knife-edge, unsure whether her disease was terminal. It was a terrible time: Charlie is my soulmate, we have two wonderful children together, and I cannot imagine life without her. But it was of course many, many times worse for her.

Charlie: All I could do was clean the house and walk the dogs. Anyone who knows me will know I’ve never been an avid cleaner, but it felt like something I could control.

Adam: To make an accurate diagnosis as to whether or not it was neuroendocrine, Charlie was told she’d need to do a special type of urine test, which involved collecting every drop for 24 hours. It would take 28 days for the results. But this seemed unbearable so Charlie ended up going for a second-opinion on the scan, and getting a biopsy. Then, finally came the news: it was a stage one cancer and it was neuroendocrine. Although it was in a difficult place, the consultant was confident he could operate. He was cautious, but optimistic.

The main worry was that Charlie’s tumour had grown around the ‘portal vein’, the main vein that drains blood from the pancreas, gall bladder, spleen and gastrointestinal tract into the liver. Only a small channel in this vein was working because it was partially blocked by the tumour. He would have to take the vein out and insert a donor vein, though he was worried there would be complications around attaching it.

We put the date of the operation back by a week because of our wedding. The consultant said that one week would make little difference, and I’m so glad we did. It was the most wonderful day.

Charlie wore an ivory dress and looked beautiful. When I saw her walking in on the arm of her mum, I had to struggle to hold it together. Everyone knew that she was going into hospital the next day and it was very emotional. But we also tried very hard not to think of what was hanging over us.

Adam and Charlie Henson on their wedding day - c/o Adam Henson

But the next day, it was an emotional goodbye, as she went in for her operation. I’ll never forget the feeling of complete helplessness watching her walk through the hospital doors alone – because of Covid restrictions, we weren’t even allowed into the foyer.

I’m not sure how we got through the next 24 hours. It was impossible to sleep or think about anything other than Charlie. Her operation would take place the following morning, and we spent that day wandering around London. Two of Ella’s friends joined us; they all enjoy shopping in charity shops so I have vague memories of going into a few but it’s a blur.

The operation was a massive one, known as the Whipple procedure, which involved removing the wide part of the pancreas, the gall bladder and part of the duodenum. I’d been told that if anything went wrong I would be summoned to the hospital immediately, so as the afternoon ticked by we were desperate for news but beginning to feel hopeful.

It was 4.30pm when my phone finally rang: the operation went well, Charlie was stable in recovery. After the call we had a very emotional group hug – the relief was indescribable.

For the three days that Charlie was in intensive care, no one was allowed to visit. It was a shock when I first saw her because she had drains and drips and tubes coming out from all over her, and she looked very poorly.

The most uncomfortable tube went through her nose and down her throat, draining bile from her stomach. This stayed in for three days, despite her begging them to remove it.

Charlie: The anaesthetist had told me that the most important thing I could do was to start moving as soon as I could, as it would help me get better. So in hospital, with all the drips and drains attached, I started to walk across the room for couple of minutes, then progressed to walking along the corridor. I felt physically broken, but it gave me purpose and allowed me to focus my mind on the future for the first time in months. As soon as I could walk up and down stairs I was allowed home, still with one drain in.

Adam: As soon as Charlie walked into the farmhouse, the dogs went mad as they were so excited to see her. I was terrified that they would jump up and knock the drain out, and she was so frail after such an enormous operation, but the animals are so important to her. In the end, rules were broken, and Minnie the dachshund was allowed upstairs to lie on her bed!

They brought so much solace; I’m absolutely convinced they helped with her recovery. We started taking walks up and down the farm drive, and I am full of admiration for her because it is so easy just to lie in bed when you feel rubbish. But within two weeks of coming home, Charlie could walk half a mile.

Adam and Charlie Henson at home on their farm - Emma Lewis

Charlie: For me, it was control again. If I could make myself walk, I was still alive.

I remember going out one day when it was raining heavily, and it was like the most life-affirming thing I have ever done. I didn’t care about getting soaking wet – I was alive!

Adam: Two or three months after the op, we were invited to a birthday party with a 1920s theme. I was waiting for Charlie downstairs, and she walked into the kitchen dressed up ready to go. She looked so beautiful. It really hit me how close I had been to losing her.

Today, recovery is ongoing. At every meal Charlie has to take Creon; she also takes blood thinners and iron supplements. And we live from one six-monthly scan to the next.

Charlie: Having a scan is absolutely terrifying. The worry starts to build up a couple of months beforehand, then there is the wait for the result, which is all-consuming. If you get a clear scan – and thank God, I have so far had clear results – it is the best gift in the world. You have six months of your life back that you thought you might not have.

Adam: The whole experience was brutal. Watching her suffer was heart-breaking. But since then, we have made a point of doing lots of things together. Travel is something we both love and we’ve tried to fit in as much as possible, to Japan and elsewhere. And our Christmas in 2021 was the best of my life.

By May 2023 Charlie was back working two days a week as a location manager in the television industry. It’s incredible to watch her get back to normal life; something which, at one point, we didn’t think would happen.

I sometimes get annoyed with Charlie for worrying about small things, but she’s quick to point out that life has to go on and we can’t always be defined by what she’s been through.

Our experience means we both want to make the absolute most of life, say yes to things and make time for what’s important.

Abridged extract from Christmas on the Farm: Wintry Tales from a Life Spent Working with Animals, by Adam Henson, which is out on Thursday (£22 Sphere); order from books.telegraph.co.uk

Charlie Henson: The confusing symptoms of pancreatic cancer

I had some symptoms for at least 12-18 months before I was diagnosed. At first it didn’t seem like anything to worry about, just a windy, burbling stomach, occasionally needing a quick dash to the loo.

Sometimes I felt washed out too, and I lost a few pounds, but other times I felt fine. It didn’t flag up as anything serious - I wondered if I was developing an intolerance to certain foods.

My mum has a low tolerance of dairy, so I tried cutting back, especially on cheese. It made no difference, although I did have spells when the symptoms seemed to go away for a few days.

I realise now that I was looking for answers and I didn’t really know what the questions were. Signs of pancreatic cancer are ambiguous: back pain, indigestion, weight loss, loss of appetite, all of which can have other causes.

A lesser known one is a change in bowel habits caused by the lack of enzymes. Things to look out for are soft poo that often floats, a greasy layer on the toilet water, sometimes even small globules of oil, and a distinctive, horrible smell (the correct medical term is steatorrhoea).

Not that everyone gets this, which is why pancreatic cancer is so hard to diagnose. There are many different symptoms, and almost all of them can be put down to other conditions. If in doubt, speak to your GP.

Charlie hopes her story will highlight the desperate need for a screening system for early detection of pancreatic cancer; visit pancreaticcancer.org.uk for help, advice, or to make a donation

