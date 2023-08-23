Country song claims the top spot for the first time on Spotify’s songs of the summer list

Joyann Jeffrey
Updated ·3 min read
0
Nikos Pekiaridis

Spotify is announcing the most streamed songs of the summer, and what a great season it was for Morgan Wallen and country music at large.

The singer's song "Last Night" tops the streaming service's list as the most streamed song of the summer in the U.S., making history as the first-ever country song to claim the No. 1 spot. However, Wallen's wins don't stop there as he also has two other songs in the top 20 list in the U.S.: "You Proof" (2022) and "Wasted On You" (2021).

The list, which was released exclusively on TODAY Aug. 23, also reveals that "Ella Baila Sola" by Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma came in second, "Cruel Summer" by Taylor Swift came in third, "Fukumean" by Gunna claimed the fourth spot and "Vampire" by Olivia Rodrigo showed up in fifth.

Spotify's other highly anticipated list is the most streamed songs of the summer globally, and fans will be delighted to see that “Ella Baila Sola” by Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma came in first, "WHERE SHE GOES" by Bad Bunny came in second, "Seven (feat. Latto)" by Jung Kook came in third, "Cruel Summer" by Taylor Swift as fourth and "Le Bebe (Remix)" by Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma came in fifth.

To see both complete lists, read below.

Spotify’s most streamed songs of summer in the U.S.

  1. “Last Night” by Morgan Wallen

  2. “Ella Baila Sola” by Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma

  3. “Cruel Summer” by Taylor Swift

  4. “fukumean” by Gunna

  5. “vampire” by Olivia Rodrigo

  6. “Fast Car” by Luke Combs

  7. “Kill Bill” by SZA

  8. “See You Again (feat. Kali Uchis)” by Tyler, The Creator

  9. “un x100to” by Grupo Frontera, Bad Bunny

  10. “You Proof” by Morgan Wallen

  11. “All My Life (feat. J. Cole)” by Lil Durk, J. Cole

  12. “WHERE SHE GOES” by Bad Bunny

  13. “La Bebe — Remix” by Yng Lvcas, Peso Pluma

  14. “Barbie World (with Aqua) [From Barbie The Album]” by Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice, Aqua

  15. “Something in the Orange” by Zach Bryan

  16. “Boy’s a Liar Pt. 2” by PinkPantheress, Ice Spice

  17. “Wasted On You” by Morgan Wallen

  18. “TQM” by Fuerza Regida

  19. “Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)” by Dua Lipa

  20. “Anti-Hero” by Taylor Swift

Spotify’s most streamed songs of summer globally:

  1. “Ella Baila Sola” by Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma

  2. “WHERE SHE GOES” by Bad Bunny

  3. “Seven (feat. Latto)” by Jung Kook, Latto

  4. “Cruel Summer” by Taylor Swift

  5. “La Bebe — Remix” by Yng Lvcas, Peso Pluma

  6. “un x100to” by Grupo Frontera, Bad Bunny

  7. “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus

  8. “Daylight” by David Kushner

  9. “Sprinter” by Dave, Central Cee

  10. “As It Was” by Harry Styles

  11. “Cupid — Twin Ver.” by FIFTY FIFTY

  12. “LALA” by Myke Towers

  13. “Kill Bill” by SZA

  14. “Peso Pluma: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 55” by Bizarrap, Peso Pluma

  15. “vampire” by Olivia Rodrigo

  16. “Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)” by Dua Lipa

  17. “Classy 101” by Feid, Young Miko

  18. “TQM” by Fuerza Regida

  19. “I Wanna Be Yours” by Arctic Monkeys

  20. “Calm Down (with Selena Gomez)” by Rema, Selena Gomez

Want to hear the TODAY team's favorite summer songs? Check out their summer playlists on Spotify.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com

Recommended Stories